Bishop Noll grad Courtney Blakely named Wooden/MCL Award recepient
Courtney Blakely, Bishop Noll

Courtney Blakely, a Bishop Noll grad, scored nine points in the Indiana All-Star game Saturday in a 78-76 loss to Kentucky, splitting the two-game series.

 Kale Wilk, File, The Times

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Noll's Blakely wins award: Courtney Blakely was recognized Saturday for being a strong student, athlete and member of her community, and was named a 2021 Wooden/MCL Award recepient by the Indiana All-Star team. She's the first from the Region to win it since Austin Ritchie, of Lowell, and Amanda Corral, of Hobart, in 2011. Blakely was recognized for her involvement in student council, math club, women's empowerment club, prom committee, campus ministry and national honor society. The Bishop Noll graduate will play in college at Middle Tennessee State, where she will study accounting.

Blakely's 9 not enough: Bishop Noll grad Courtney Blakely scored nine points and Michigan City's Trinity Thompson added two points and three rebounds as Kentucky's All-Star team earned a split with a 78-76 win over Indiana on Saturday. Blakely was 2 for 8 from the field but 5 for 6 on free throws in 16 minutes of play in her final prep game before attending Middle Tennessee State. Thompson played six minutes and also had an assist. She will play at Northern Kentucky in college.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Parker, Quigley lift Sky over Fever: Candace Parker had 20 points and 14 rebounds and Allie Quigley scored six of her 16 points in the final two minutes to help the Chicago Sky beat the Indiana Fever 83-79 on Saturday. Quigley’s 3-pointer with 1:50 left gave the Sky (4-7) the lead for good at 80-77. She made 1 of 2 free throws 19 seconds later and hit a jumper in the lane to cap the scoring with 49 seconds left. Kahleah Copper added 14 points and Stefanie Dolson scored 11 points for Chicago. Teaira McCowan had 20 points and 13 rebounds for the Fever (1-11). Kelsey Mitchell added 16 points, Lindsay Allen scored 12 and Tiffany Mitchell 10. Indiana had a 10-2 run in the third quarter to erase most of its nine-point deficit from early in the period. The Sky’s four-point margin of victory was the largest lead by either team during the fourth quarter.

AUTO RACING

Ericsson wins 1st IndyCar race: Marcus Ericsson raced to his first IndyCar victory Saturday in the action-packed opener of the doubleheader at the Raceway at Belle Isle Park. The Swede became the seventh driver to win through seven IndyCar races this season, and he's the fourth first-time winner this year. It was the first victory for the former Formula One driver since a GP2 race at Nurburgring in 2013.

