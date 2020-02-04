Bishop Noll junior duo overwhelms Lake Station

WHITING — Hot may be an understatement to describe how well Rose Fuentes started Bishop Noll’s Class 2A Whiting Sectional opener against Lake Station on Tuesday.
The junior guard made her first four shot attempts, including two 3-pointers, and erupted for 17 points in the first quarter. As she showed off her full offensive skill set, there was no doubt about if she had the green light. Pretty much every shot she put up went in, and her teammates cheered louder and louder with each made basket.
“I just felt so in the zone. I felt ready for anything,” Fuentes said. “I basically felt like I could do anything in that moment and stop anybody on the court.”
Fuentes ended her stellar night by tying her career high with 25 points and guided the Warriors to a 93-68 victory. The junior said she looked forward to facing the Eagles because Lake Station beat Bishop Noll on Dec. 20 and won the Greater South Shore Conference title.
With a chance at revenge, Fuentes said she watched film on the Eagles nonstop, and she encouraged her teammates to do the same.
“Rose texted our whole team (saying), ‘Watch film. Make sure we know what we gotta do, and be in the right places,’” junior guard Courtney Blakely said.
Fuentes’ message wasn't overlooked, and Blakely made sure to do her part. Following a quiet first half, she came alive in the third quarter with several steals and 16 points in the period. The junior went on to score a team-high 29 points and also got her teammates involved with six assists.
Blakely’s most impressive pass came on a fast break in the fourth quarter.
After a steal, the junior sped down the court and just before she reached the rim, she threw a no-look, behind-the-back pass to junior forward Isabelli Damacio for a layup. The dazzling pass gave the Warriors an 80-48 lead and capped off what Blakely called a “statement” win.
“I kid you not, I came down and did not know I was going to do a behind-the-back (pass) until that second,” Blakely said. “I was going to go for the layup, but then I dished it at the last second.”
Bishop Noll (10-14) has won six straight sectional titles, and Warriors coach Vanita Golston said she was proud of the way her entire team came out in its quest for a seventh consecutive crown. Aside from Fuentes and Blakely, Bishop Noll had five other players score, including 12 points from Damacio and 10 points from senior guard Emily Sutton.
“When you have a player like Courtney Blakely or Rose Fuentes, teams will try to dial in and shut them down,” Golston said. “So, the more we can grow the confidence of every single player on the floor, every single player on the bench, it shows the opponent that you may be able to take one option away, but we have many tools.”
Freshman guard Nasiya Gause led the Eagles (15-9) with a game-high 31 points and scored 17 points in the first half. However, her herculean effort wasn’t enough to overcome an offensive explosion by the Warriors, who poured in a season high.
Lake Station finished the year with 15 victories — tying its school record from last season — and also clinched its first conference title since 1992. Eagles coach Rudy Chabes said his players have nothing to be ashamed off.
“Overall, there was nothing we could do,” Chabes said. “We beat them by 17 earlier in the season, and they we were ready. They wanted it.”
Bishop Noll will play Marquette in the semifinals Friday.
Andrean 65, Bowman 32: Junior guard Dyamond Blair scored a game-high 20 points, while junior forward Julia Schutz had 15 points to lead the 59ers past the Eagles (10-13).
Andrean (13-12) only gave up 11 points in the first half and will square off against sectional host Whiting in the semifinals Friday.
“We haven’t really changed all year,” 59ers coach Tony Scheub said. “We’re going to try to rebound and go and use our speed and quickness. We told them, ‘We can control what we can control, and we gotta stay in the moment.’ So that’s what we’re going to do.”
Never as Good as the First Time
Hammond Tech coach Louis Birkett led the Tigers to a 33-21 win over Mitchell at Butler Fieldhouse in 1940, giving the Region its first state championship. Stanley Shimala led his team with 13 points while Robert Kramer added eight in the championship. More than 50,000 fans assembled around downtown bonfires at State and Hohman to celebrate the no-named team that started the postseason with a 12-6 record.
Perfect is as perfect does
The 1971 E.C. Washington Senators are considered by many the greatest team in Hoosier Hysteria history. Starters Pete Trgovich, Tim Stoddard, Darnell Adell, Ruben Bailey and Junior Bridgeman finished 29-0 after beating Elkhart 70-60 at Butler's Hinkle Fieldhouse. E.C.W. scored 102 in its semifinal win over Floyd Central. All five starters went on to play D-I basketball, with Trgovich, Stoddard and Bridgeman starting in NCAA Final Four games.
Perfect is as perfect does II
Across town the year before, Jim Bradley led E.C. Roosevelt to an undefeated state championship, too, by beating Carmel 76-62 in Indianapolis. Jim Bradley scored 24 points, John Davis added 21 and Cavanaugh Gary and James Rossi scored 10 apiece. In the semifinal the Rough Riders beat Muncie Central 90-75 as coach Bill Holzbach's team was led by Bradley's 27 and Mike Artis' 20. Bradley went on to star at Northern Illinois and then played pro ball before his untimely death.
Big dog barks big
It was a done deal. Indianapolis Brebeuf's Alan Henderson was going to win Mr. Basketball before going to Indiana University in 1991. But Roosevelt's Glenn Robinson changed the script, scoring 22 points in leading the Panthers to a 51-32 beating at the Hoosier Dome. Robinson won Mr. Basketball before becoming an All-American at Purdue. The win gave Ron Heflin the state championship he had been so close to getting before.
You don't know Bo
Gary Roosevelt wasn't expected to win its sectional, let alone the 1968 state championship. But coach Bo Mallard's Panthers did just that. Aaron Smith scored 28 as 'Velt beat Indianapolis Shortridge 68-60 to win the crown. Jim Nelson added 12 in the win. Roosevelt beat Vincennes 65-48 in the semifinal as Smith scored 19 and Nelson had 14 in the win.
Another shocker from the 2-1-9
The headlines were written before the game was played. Muncie Central's Ron Bonham leads Bearcats to the 1960 state title. But a group of guys from The Harbor said, "Stop the Presses." E.C. Washington coach John Baratto and his team pounded the favorites 75-59 in the final. Phil Dawkins led the Senators with 21 points, Jim Bakos added 17 and Bob Cantrell had 11 in the win.
No way, no way, no way
The 1994 semistate game between Valparaiso and E.C. Central is considered one of the great games ever played. The Vikings won 83-82 in four overtimes. Bryce Drew and Tim Bishop led Valpo in the crazy-close game, then took the Vikings to the state championship game the following week, losing to South Bend Clay in, yep, overtime.
Bowman streak is hard to comprehend
The Bowman Academy Eagles had a remarkable streak in the age of class basketball. The Eagles won the Class A state championship in 2010, went back in 2012 in Class 2A and finished second. The next year Marvin Rea's team won the 2A state title and then in 2014 advanced to the Class 3A state championship game where they lost to Greensburg.
One town, one team, one championship
In 2007 both sides of East Chicago came together to watch a group of young men shock the state in winning the Class 4A state championship against highly favored Indianapolis North Central. E'Twaun Moore was the best player on the floor in the Cardinals 87-83 win. Kawaan Short and Angel Garcia also played great in the crazy season with all kinds of drama.
Doug Adams finally gets it done
Michigan City coach Doug Adams won the 1966 state championship after his team was routed away from East Chicago and Elston won the championship. James Caldwell scored 21 in the 63-52 win over Indianapolis Tech at Hinkle Fieldhouse. O'Neil Simmons scored 12 and Terry Morse had 11 for Adams' squad.
Surprise, surprise
Morgan Township was 18-4 and Bowman Academy 12-9, but few folks not wearing green and yellow gave the Porter County Conference's Cherokees much of a chance to knock off defending the Class A state champion Eagles, let alone on the Eagles' floor, the night after they dismantled a 19-3 Kouts team 97-54. But Brandon Grubl scored 22 points and Ryan Klikus notched 21 as Morgan was able to slow down the pace and pull off the 53-49 shocker in the 2011 sectional final. The Cherokees lost to Triton in the regional final and Bowman started a string of three state appearances the following year.
Iron unkind
Andrean overcame a 16-point deficit against New Albany in the 1980 state semifinals but lost 69-68 as Mike Paulsin missed two free throws with no time left. Dan Dakich scored 32 points for the 59ers. In the other semifinal, Indianapolis Broad Ripple's Stacey Toran hit a three-quarter court shot to stun Marion and the Rockets downed the Bulldogs in the championship.
West Side's best side
Coached by John Boyd, unranked West Side led big much of the game, including a 19-point margin in the third quarter, then had to hang on to sweat out a 58-55 win over Indianapolis Pike in the 2002 Class 4A championship. Brandon Cameron led all scorers with 17 points. Chris Hunter, the mental attitude award winner, scored 14 points and pulled down 15 rebounds. As a team, West Side (23-4) pulled down a Class 4A game record 43 rebounds.
Not your average Bearcats
Yogi Ferrell's star was just beginning to rise, but Wheeler denied the Park-Tudor and future IU star his first title, turning back the Panthers 41-38 in the 2010 Class 2A championship. The Bearcats made no fourth-quarter field goals and shot 9 of 35 for the game, but prevailed by making 12 of 14 foul shots in the final eight minutes and 20 of 26 overall. The 38 points allowed represented the fewest in a Class 2A title game. Petar Todorovic led Wheeler with 13 points, while Aleksa Kojcinovic had 10 points and 13 rebounds for coach Mike Jones' Bearcats (27-1), who finished the season with 23 straight victories. It marked the first state championship for Wheeler in any sport.
Rally Blazers
Marquette Catholic overcame a seven-point deficit in fourth quarter to force overtime and went on to defeat second-ranked Barr-Reeve 73-66 for the 2014 Class A state title. Ryan Fazekas scored 34 points on 13-of-22 shooting and hit a Class A championship game record 7-of-11 3-pointers. He also grabbed 10 rebounds. Richie Mitchell contributed 10 points and eight assists for the Blazers (20-6) as Donovan Garletts, at age 27, became one of the youngest coaches to win a state title.