Laila Rogers made a promise to herself after the end of her freshman basketball season.
She told herself she was going to be an impact player for Bishop Noll. She was going to transform her body in the weight room, play with a new commitment to hustling and be a better teammate for the Warriors around her.
Ultimately, Rogers wanted to tap into her potential.
“That’s really what it came down to his that I wanted to make my mark,” she said. “I know that I can be a big presence on the court and want to keep it that way.”
Rogers backs that sentiment up to the tune of 14.8 points and 8.1 rebounds per game for Times No. 4 Bishop Noll (8-0, 4-0). She leads the way for the Warriors in rebounding and is second in scoring behind sophomore point guard Courtney Blakely (16.8).
Rogers, a 5-foot-10 combo guard for the Lady Region Elite program but a post player for Bishop Noll, starts games seated on the bench but doesn’t stay there long. She’s the first girl to check in at the scorers’ table once Bishop Noll head coach Vanita Golston determines the time is right to make a lineup adjustment.
“Laila’s a game-changer,” Golston said. “She’s our sixth man, and we’re one of those teams that has the luxury of being able to rotate to improve the flow of the game. She’s worked a lot. She’s a kid who’s constantly in the gym trying to improve herself in school season and out of it, so it definitely shows.”
Rogers plays one sport. She said she fell in love with basketball when she was about five years old and aspires to play Division-I ball after high school.
She’s critical of herself and said after averaging 5.9 points and 4.3 rebounds per game as a freshman that she needed to get in better physical shape to take the next leap as a player. She linked up with a trainer and spent parts of nearly every day last summer either lifting in the weight room or running to improve her conditioning.
Even now she makes time for two additional training sessions each week.
“It’s made a really big difference,” Rogers said. “I don’t think I’ve ever come across a person in the post who’s stronger than me.”
Rogers is still coming into her own as a scorer but has the ability to take advantage of her size in the post or float around the perimeter where she says she’s the most comfortable. Where she really makes the most difference, Golston said, is as a rebounder.
“It’s not by accident,” Golston said. “She’s aggressive. She works early to find herself in position to find the ball. She doesn’t just look up and have the ball fall into her hands. She works early, and I think the numbers reflect the consistency of her working hard and working early.”
The scoring, the rebounding, the weight room sessions, the willingness to come off the bench — all of it stems back to that promise Rogers made to herself.
She’s gone from being a role player to someone who consistently moves the needle for the Warriors and still figures it’s only the beginning.
If she has her way, there’s more left to be untapped.
“There’s still a lot left out there for me,” she said. “I’ve definitely gotten better because of all I’ve put into this, but I know there’s more I can be doing and should be doing to reach my ultimate goals.”