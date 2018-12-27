Michael Jordan had the shrug. Annika Ehrlich has the smile.
Midway through what turned out to be a career night against South Central on Dec. 20, the Boone Grove senior knocked down a shot and turned to get back on defense, smiling ear to ear her entire way back up the court.
Ehrlich finished with a career-high 19 points, missing just two shots and grabbing eight rebounds. In the process, the senior forward helped the Wolves capture the Porter County Conference Kup for just the second time in the last five years.
“Just going back down the court and seeing two of your teammates with their hands out and being all happy, it’s amazing,” Ehrlich said. “I had to smile. We talk about taking the smile out of our pocket and wearing it. I took my smile out of my pocket.”
The Wolves (10-5) will try to hang onto the travelling trophy when they play Morgan Township on Saturday.
The smile hasn’t always been there for Ehrlich on the basketball court. A three-sport athlete at Boone Grove that also competes in golf and softball, Ehrlich rode the bench for most of last season with the basketball team. She averaged under eight minutes a game and scored 25 points for the entire season. She played just one minute against South Central last season in a game where the Wolves won the Kup.
“I wasn’t part of a lot of the wins last year,” Ehrlich said. “I watched a lot of my teammates celebrate and I didn’t contribute a lot. It feels so great to be able to contribute. I knew that if I worked hard this year, I’d be able to start and get an opportunity.”
Ehrlich put an exclamation point on her career night by scoring right at the buzzer. When it came time for the Satellites to hand over The Kup, Ehrlich was front and center, hoisting the coveted traveling trophy high in the air while her teammates embraced her.
“This was the most fun I’ve ever had playing,” Boone Grove senior Kate Pfister said. “We were in the game and just hyping each other up.”
Pfister scored all 14 of her points in the second half, but the senior guard shined as she continually found Ehrlich on the baseline and in the post for basket after basket. It didn’t take long for Pfister to realize her teammates was dialed in on Thursday.
“You see the opening and it worked,” Pfister said. “So now you want to try it again. It works again, so now we keep going back to it. Annika was amazing.”
It was a breakout performance that few appeared to see coming. Ehrlich’s previous career high was 15 points against Hebron in a blowout loss during the first week of the season. The senior might have had a slight inkling something was about to happen against SC.
“I normally play good if I’m not doing good in warmups,” Ehrlich said. “I was awful before the game. Then the game started…”
Ehrlich took a moment, looking toward her family standing several feet away, before glancing back at the scoreboard. She took a deep breath and finished her train of thought, not with a word, but with a smile.