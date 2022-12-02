Brooke Lindesmith takes charge as Crown Point downs

CROWN POINT — Forgive Crown Point senior point guard Brooke Lindesmith for looking out of place, maybe even confused after rattling in a 3-pointer as time expired on the first half of Crown Point’s Duneland Athletic Conference matchup with Portage on Friday.

She, naturally, didn’t expect an off-balance contested jumper from near the volleyball line to fall.

“I thought it was an air ball,” Lindesmith said. “I thought it was way short.”

It wasn’t. Lindesmith’s 3 rattled in to cap an electric 11-5 personal run against Portage over the final two-and-a-half minutes of the first half to give Crown Point a comfortable 28-18 lead at the break en route to a 55-39 victory.

“That kind of put the wind in their sails right there,” Portage coach Jovanny Gonzalez said.

Lindesmith took complete control in the closing minutes of the second quarter when Crown Point needed her the most. Portage senior Alyssa Hiller knocked down a jumper to pull within four points with 2:30 left on the clock before Lindesmith could suddenly do no wrong.

On the ensuing Bulldogs possession, Lindesmith hesitated as she drove down the left side of the lane to lose an Indian defender and scooped in an underhanded layup.

Portage junior Ava Melendez responded to the Lindesmith layup with one of her own to bring Portage back within four. But Lindesmith answered each possession the rest of the way twice with free throws, once with an athletic reverse layup along the baseline and finally with the long 3-pointer as the buzzer went off.

Lindesmith finished with 17 points, 11 rebounds and six steals.

“She’s a complete player,” Crown Point coach Chris Seibert said. “She’s one of our best defenders, one of our best rebounders and now we have her taking over the point-guard spot as well. At times, she’s too unselfish. We need her to be more aggressive and we encourage that at practice. We saw that tonight. We saw that killer instinct in her.”

Lindesmith admits to not quite being comfortable running point yet. She played mostly ad the 2 and 3 guard spots alongside back-to-back Times Player of the Year Jessica Carrothers last season after an ACL tear caused Lindesmith to miss her entire sophomore campaign.

Lindesmith averaged 5.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game as a junior but with Indiana all-stars for teammates in Carrothers and Lilly Stoddard she didn’t need to force as much. Now that those two are playing college ball, Lindesmith has the keys to the Bulldog offense and proved to Portage why.

“At first it was honestly a struggle learning all that goes into doing what you need to do at point guard,” Lindesmith said. “It’s tough, sometimes, because I get a little nervous and make a mistake here or there but as the games go on and the season goes on I’m getting more comfortable and it’s getting easier.”

That’s bad news for future DAC opponents and whoever else stands on Crown Point’s schedule the rest of the way. The Bulldogs (6-4, 2-0) lost four in a stretch of five games against purposely stiff competition while creating a new identity around a roster with eight seniors.

“We tell these kids all the time all we need to do is stay healthy and keep getting better,” Seibert said. “Brooke is a prime example of that because her role has changed more than anyone’s these past three years. For her to do what she’s doing? I’m really proud.”

Senior guard Anjelicia Del Valle led Portage with 12 points but foul trouble haunted the Indians (4-4, 1-1) throughout the night. Lindesmith made sure a Portage comeback from a 12-3 deficit after the first quarter wouldn’t happen.

Still, Gonzalez was pleased with elements of what he saw. It was the first game his whole roster has been available all season.

“We’ve got to stay together and continue to jell,” he said. “I don’t know when it’s going to show. I hope it’s soon. But I do know when our kids show up together we’ve got a lot of talent. If we play a little bit smarter I think I like where we could be.”

Portage's Alante' Wright (32) takes a shot against Crown Point's Ava Ziolkowski (24) in the first quarter at Crown Point on Friday evening. Crown Point's Emily Phillips (11) takes a shot in the second quarter against Portage at Crown Point on Friday evening. Portage's Alyssa Hiller (23) goes to the basket against Crown Point's Brooke Lindesmith (13) in the first quarter at Crown Point on Friday evening. Crown Point's Emily Phillips (11) and Abbi Foster (12) go for the rebound with Portage's Liberty Wilson (25) and Evelyn Garza (21) in the first quarter. Crown Point's Ava Ziolkowski (24) tries to get to the basket against Portage's Alante' Wright (32) in the second quarter at Crown Point on Friday evening. Crown Point's Brooke Lindesmith (13) launches a 3-point shot with time expiring against Portage's Peyton Wilson (12) in the second quarter at Crown Point. Crown Point's Brooke Lindesmith (13) tries to hold on to the loose ball against Portage's Ava Melendez (1) and Anjelicia Del Valle (15) early in the game. Crown Point's Abbi Foster (12) takes a shot against Portage's Alyssa Hiller (23) in the first quarter at Crown Point on Friday evening. Crown Point's Emily Phillips (11) pulls the ball away from Portage's Ava Melendez (1) under the basket in the first quarter at Crown Point on Friday evening.