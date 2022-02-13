Career nights by Jessica Carrothers, Lilly Stoddard lift Crown Point to regional title over Lake Central

LAPORTE — With 2:50 remaining in the regional championship, Crown Point’s Jessica Carrothers jumped the Lake Central passing lane for a steal. Without hesitation she drove the length of the court. With a defender between her and the basket, Carrothers stepped back instead of attacking the basket.

The baseline jumper fell through the rim, nothing but net: 40 points for Carrothers.

It was a night to remember for the senior guard, who finished with a career-high 42 points, four rebounds and four steals. She outscored Lake Central by herself, leading Crown Point to a 59-38 win and its second-consecutive regional title and third in four years.

“We talk all the time about being at your best when your best is needed,” Crown Point coach Chris Seibert said after the win. “Obviously we needed that from all the kids tonight, and she just was phenomenal. … Her teammates did a good job of screening for her, putting her in positions to be successful, getting her the ball in certain situations."

“And some of it you shake your head at,” Seibert added. “It’s an incredible talent, an incredible kid. And just one more game to add to the legacy of Jessica Carrothers.”

Though this wasn’t the legacy-defining game for the Bulldogs — the defending Class 4A state champions, now two games away from repeating — it certainly will be remembered as a piece of the mark this group of seniors leaves on the program.

Senior center Lilly Stoddard, who finished with 14 points and eight rebounds, scored her 1,000th career point in the first quarter. She needed just two points coming into the game to reach the milestone.

“It was a really cool feeling,” Stoddard said, emphasizing that it wasn’t a distraction. “You just have to focus on the next play every time. I actually go to a sports psychologist, and I think your mindset is a big part of your game, and I think [the psychologist] is really helpful.”

Crown Point moves on to face Noblesville in its semistate matchup at 6 p.m. Region time in Logansport. It’s a team who beat the Bulldogs 57-32 on Dec. 22 on a neutral court. Crown Point (24-3) believes it has come a long way since it was handed by far its worse loss of the season, the program’s biggest loss since 2019.

“Our team chemistry has gotten a lot stronger,” Carrothers said. “We installed a few new defenses, and switching things up is really helpful to us. We’ve been trying to work on our rebounding more so we can help Lilly [Stoddard] down in the paint.”

Still, it will be a massive test for Crown Point.

“They are a team with very few weaknesses,” Seibert said. “That was the first game we saw the diamond-and-one [defense], the way had done it. Now we’ve seen it about 10, 12 times since then. ... We get a week just to work on them, as far as game-planning and stuff along those lines.

“I think our kids are going to come out here and compete. That’s all they’ve done for four years and I wouldn’t expect anything less.”

For Lake Central, the loss caps a 24-4 season and ends a 14-game winning streak. The team reached the regional final starting two freshmen, two sophomores and a senior. Seibert sees parallels to where his seniors were just a couple years ago.

“[Lake Central is] talented, hungry, fearless, well-coached,” he said. “You can go down the line of the similarities that their program has that ours did at that point. They are going to be so good for so many years to come. … The year they had was absolutely tremendous.”

Game summary

How Crown Point won: The inside-out threat of Jessica Carrothers and Lilly Stoddard was too much for Lake Central. The pair scored 56 of the team's 59 points.

Impact player: Jessica Carrothers scored 42 points on 19-of-28 shooting, one of the best performances of her highlight-filled career.

Crown Point continues: The Bulldogs continue their quest to repeat as state champions. They will play Noblesville in Saturday’s semistate at 6 p.m. Region time at Logansport. Crown Point lost to Noblesville 57-32 at the Bedford North Lawrence Tournament on Dec. 22.

Bright future: Lake Central proved once again why they are a top team for years to come, keeping close to Crown Point until late in the third quarter. Riley Milausnic, Vanessa Wimberly, Aniyah Bishop and Co. competed at a high level and are the foundation of a two-year run as Duneland Athletic Conference favorites after finishing off an impressive 24-4 season.

Quotable: “Some of it you shake your head at. It’s an incredible talent, an incredible kid. And just one more game to add to the legacy of Jessica Carrothers.” —Crown Point coach Chris Seibert

