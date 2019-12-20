ST. JOHN — Jessica Carrothers got her hands on a loose ball, drove toward the rim to create space and pulled up for one of her comfortable mid-range jumpers she seems able to get on demand.
A Lake Central defender was late to cover and made contact with the Crown Point sophomore as she elevated.
No whistle blew. Carrothers missed for the first time on her seventh field-goal try 12 minutes in.
“Could you please call that foul?” Crown Point coach Chris Seibert asked the nearest official. “She doesn’t miss that much.”
Biased, maybe, but Seibert wasn’t wrong either.
Carrothers scored 17 of her game-high 19 points in the first half of Crown Point’s 71-39 win over Duneland Athletic Conference rival Lake Central, while missing just that lone shot. Her offensive firepower through the first two quarters then gave way to a defensive clinic led by the likes of senior guard Dash Shaw as the Bulldogs stayed unbeaten.
“Jessica just lets the game come to her,” Seibert said. “For her to get us going in that first half hitting the shots she did really allowed us to get into our press there in the third quarter.”
Lake Central (5-7, 1-3) briefly climbed within 17 points of Crown Point (15-0, 4-0) out of the break before the Bulldogs’ press ended all hopes of an Indians comeback. Crown Point hardly allowed Lake Central any open looks while taking a 15-4 advantage in the third quarter as junior Abby Oedzes led the way for the Indians with 11 points.
Shaw credited assistant coach Scott Reid’s halftime adjustment of repositioning the Bulldogs on defense to account for how quickly Lake Central swung the ball to break the press. Once that was figured out, Shaw said, the game came to her and her teammates.
“We were basically in the wrong spots the first half,” Shaw said. “Once we figured that out and started to get steals and stops it all came together.”
Shaw made her presence known in the second half. Her defensive presence helped create scoring opportunities in transition. She scored 11 in the second half en route to 15 for the game.
“When we get Dash out in transition, and she can go get steals, she’s very hard to guard,” Seibert said. “I thought she did a really nice job tonight of doing that.”
Shaw, who transferred from West Side before the start of the season, said she and her teammates are starting to understand one another and are better on the court because of it.
The way the Bulldogs figured out the Indians' press break was just the latest example of what Shaw said is proof that Crown Point’s players are still meshing together. At this rate, she said they can become even more dangerous.
“None of it’s easy, but we’ve been growing a bond on the court,” Shaw said. “At first we didn’t really know how to play with each other, but now we’re starting to click.”
10. Roosevelt
Name: Bo Mallard Gymnasium Capacity: approx. 3,800 First opened: 1971 The scene: This gym has as much history as the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame. Named for Bo Mallard, who led the Panthers to the 1968 state championship, this gym also was home to Ron Heflin, who led 'Velt to the 1991 state crown, when Mr. Basketball Glenn Robinson was filling up boxscores. Renaldo Thomas, Marvin Rea and Winston Garland are just a few of the famous names who played inside this gym. In recent years it has fallen into disrepair. It doesn't look like it once did. Except for the memories.
Memorable game: On Feb. 5, 1997, the Panthers lost to Hammond 79-65. It was the last home game that Indiana Hall of Famer Ron Heflin coached inside the gym that he grew up in.
Kale Wilk, The Times
9. Valparaiso
Name: Valparaiso High School gymnasium Capacity: 4,314 First opened: 1974 The scene: Viking Gym incorporates the creature comforts of a larger venue — floor and balcony level seating on both sides and balcony seating on the south end — while maintaining some of the old-fashioned Indiana high school gym feel. The distinctive characteristic, which was brought back several years ago, is the stencil painted numbers on the lower-level wooden borders noting all of the boys and girls sectional titles over the years. Each has its own story from the program's rich history.
Memorable game: Home to numerous sectional championships, regional finals and semistate games, there's simply too many to pick. And that's not even factoring in the regional gymnastics meets the gym has hosted that have set records for attendance.
Kale Wilk, The Times
8. Munster
Name: The Fieldhouse Capacity: approx. 3,000 First opened: 1965 The scene: Aesthetically, the 'Thunder Dome' might be at the top of the list with the unique lighting configuration in an angular ceiling that's reminiscent of Purdue's Mackey Arena. Most gyms that are set within a fieldhouse have a distant, sterile feel as a result of the spacious dimensions, but the towering single sets of bleachers on each side provide the personal effect of a smaller facility.
Memorable game: When Valparaiso and Munster met in the Fieldhouse on Jan. 31, 2009, the two programs had just one loss between them and were ranked Nos. 6 and 7 in the state. What followed was a classic back-and-forth battle, with the then-unbeaten Mustangs surging ahead in the fourth quarter for a 49-45 victory. Munster was dealt its first, and only, regular-season loss a week later at Merrillville. The Mustangs then ripped off a 10-game win streak that didn't end until semistate.
Kale Wilk, The Times
7. Lowell
Name: The Pit Capacity: 2,175 First opened: 1969 The scene: It's all in the name, as the court sits at the bottom of the bowl-shaped gym. It's one of the few places around where you have to walk down to your seats rather than climb. There isn't an internet connection to be had, but when the place is jumping and former announcer John Alessia was in full throat, the home-court advantage is as significant as any in the area with the feeling that crowd is right on top of you.
Memorable game: Take your pick between the Lowell girls' 37-35 nailbiter over West Side in the 2000 Regional championship or the boys' 84-63 beatdown of state-ranked E.C. Central in 2016.
Kale Wilk, The Times
6. Hammond
Name: Hammond Civic Center Capacity: 7,217 Opened: 1938 The scene: There is nothing more old-school than this beautiful building on Sohl Street, born out of the Great Depression. It was one of Indiana's greatest gyms for decades, which had players like John Wooden, Oscar Robertson and Wilt Chamberlain compete there. When it hosted the sectional back in the 1940s there were lotteries to get a single ticket. The luster waned in the 1970s, but when the building got a facelift the sectional returned a few years ago.
Memorable game: The opening game at the Civic Center pitted No. 1 Muncie Central vs. No. 2 Hammond, which Muncie won in overtime 39-38.
Kale Wilk, The Times
5. Gary West Side
Name: Cougar Den Capacity: 7,217 (according to a New York Times article) Opened: 1968 The scene: What was and what is are two different things. In the glory days this gym was packed to watch some of the best in Gary's recent history play the game. Championship Saturday in the old Gary Holiday Tournament was a must-see event. The IHSAA sectional and regional took turns being hosted there — a gym that was very big and gave good vision to all the fans who attended. In recent years the upper deck is not brought out as crowds have diminished watching the Cougars play.
Memorable game: In 1997, West Side player Jeffrey Sims hit a near half-court shot that gave the Cougars a 57-56 win over Merrillville in the Gary Regional semifinal. Later that night, Ike Brown's team beat Hammond to win its first regional since 1972.
Kale Wilk, The Times
4. Andrean
Name: Andrean High School gymnasium Capacity: 1,650 First opened: 1960 (first varsity games played in 1961) The scene: Another throwback gym, little has changed since the days of Dan Dakich in the early 80s when you had to park at Venture and get to 5959 Broadway before the JV game in order to get a seat. On a cold night, you can still feel the draft from outside if the gym doors aren't kept shut. The bleachers are cozy to the court, so the student section can get, ahem, personal with opposing players near the out of bounds line. When the band gets together for a jam on the stage at the south end, the band box really rocks.
Memorable game: Longtime Andrean fans would probably select what was once a Region tradition — the 59ers' annual opening game against Roosevelt. The game was considered the de facto Northwest Indiana prep basketball season opener from the mid '60s into the 2000s. The game alternated between Andrean and Roosevelt's gym. And when the 59ers hosted, you could expect a packed house with coaches, players and alumni from schools across the Region showing up in their school colors.
Kale Wilk, The Times
3. Merrillville
Name: Engelhart Gymnasium Capacity: 3,500 First opened: 1970s (uncertain) The scene: If not for the success of the Pirates program this gym wouldn't stand out too much. It's nice and roomy for the fans, but if it was in Fort Wayne it would be just another solid high school gym. Jim East arrived at Merrillville in the 1980s and in time the Pirates became a state power, playing big games against overflow crowds on most Friday nights. In one game against E.C. Central, during a near blizzard outside, it was still SRO inside the gym. And when Bob Bergeson was on the PA, it was perfect.
Memorable game: In February of 2011, No. 1 Merrillville hosted No. 2 Munster in a sold-out game, the first 1-2 matchup between Region teams in over 30 years. The Mustangs won 75-64.
Kale Wilk, The Times
2. LaCrosse
Name: The Tiger Den Capacity: 900 First opened: 1950 The scene: It's as "Hoosiers" as you can get without driving to Knightstown. Walk in the gym, which is literally a few steps from the door to the building, and you'd swear you were going back to the time of short shorts, Chuck Taylor, tall white socks, poodle skirts and slick back hair. Heck, you can still win a two liter bottle of pop at halftime. If you're looking to stretch out and have a place to put your coat, go to a Duneland Conference game. If you're looking for nostalgia in a cozy theater-type setting, head south on 421. Just don't blink around Route 8, you might miss the turn and not hear Jimmy Chitwood saying, "I'll make it." Good luck finding a place to park though.
Memorable game: Pick any game between the Tigers and their arch rivals South Central. Every time those two get together in the Den, the gym is packed.
Kale Wilk, The Times
1. E.C. Central
Name: John A. Baratto Center Capacity: 8,296 First opened: 1986 The scene: Indiana's second-largest gymnasium has a no-other kind of feel when a big game is being played there. There are countless East Chicago fans with great nicknames who've been coming to every game for decades. When Sectional 1 was one of the state's best a few years ago finding a seat of any kind was almost impossible. The sectional has been moved, which takes away some history. But the suburban teams certainly are a little happier now.
Memorable game: In 1991 Glenn Robinson hit a game-winning shot against the host Cardinals in the regional, which still carries a wound for E.C. fans. The fact that Gary Roosevelt went on to win the state championship didn't ease the pain.
Kale Wilk, The Times
