Crown Point's Dash Shaw

Crown Point senior Dash Shaw helped the Bulldogs to a 32-point win against Lake Central with 15 points.

 Sam Beishuizen, The Times

ST. JOHN — Jessica Carrothers got her hands on a loose ball, drove toward the rim to create space and pulled up for one of her comfortable mid-range jumpers she seems able to get on demand.

A Lake Central defender was late to cover and made contact with the Crown Point sophomore as she elevated.

No whistle blew. Carrothers missed for the first time on her seventh field-goal try 12 minutes in.

“Could you please call that foul?” Crown Point coach Chris Seibert asked the nearest official. “She doesn’t miss that much.”

Biased, maybe, but Seibert wasn’t wrong either.

Carrothers scored 17 of her game-high 19 points in the first half of Crown Point’s 71-39 win over Duneland Athletic Conference rival Lake Central, while missing just that lone shot. Her offensive firepower through the first two quarters then gave way to a defensive clinic led by the likes of senior guard Dash Shaw as the Bulldogs stayed unbeaten.

“Jessica just lets the game come to her,” Seibert said. “For her to get us going in that first half hitting the shots she did really allowed us to get into our press there in the third quarter.”

Lake Central (5-7, 1-3) briefly climbed within 17 points of Crown Point (15-0, 4-0) out of the break before the Bulldogs’ press ended all hopes of an Indians comeback. Crown Point hardly allowed Lake Central any open looks while taking a 15-4 advantage in the third quarter as junior Abby Oedzes led the way for the Indians with 11 points.

Shaw credited assistant coach Scott Reid’s halftime adjustment of repositioning the Bulldogs on defense to account for how quickly Lake Central swung the ball to break the press. Once that was figured out, Shaw said, the game came to her and her teammates.

“We were basically in the wrong spots the first half,” Shaw said. “Once we figured that out and started to get steals and stops it all came together.”

Shaw made her presence known in the second half. Her defensive presence helped create scoring opportunities in transition. She scored 11 in the second half en route to 15 for the game.

“When we get Dash out in transition, and she can go get steals, she’s very hard to guard,” Seibert said. “I thought she did a really nice job tonight of doing that.”

Shaw, who transferred from West Side before the start of the season, said she and her teammates are starting to understand one another and are better on the court because of it.

The way the Bulldogs figured out the Indians' press break was just the latest example of what Shaw said is proof that Crown Point’s players are still meshing together. At this rate, she said they can become even more dangerous.

“None of it’s easy, but we’ve been growing a bond on the court,” Shaw said. “At first we didn’t really know how to play with each other, but now we’re starting to click.”

