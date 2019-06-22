Rudy Chabes was named head girls basketball coach at Lake Station.
The hire was approved by the Lake Station community schools board June 19.
Chabes coached the Eagles' sixth grade team. He also coached with the successful Lady Region Elite AAU program with a roster that included Crown Point’s Jessica Carrothers and Alyna Santiago, Bishop Noll’s Rose Fuentes and Laila Rogers, E.C. Central’s Jerree Evans and West Side’s Trinity Barnes. Current Lake Station players Taylor Austin and Chabes’s daughter Makayla played for Region Elite.
“I feel like I was in the minor leagues for eight, nine years (with AAU basketball),” Chabes said. “I’m going to enter a new world and it was because of the girls (at Lady Region Elite).”
Chabes was a steelworker for the last 15 years. He went back to school and earned his degree from Indiana University Northwest in December.
“It’s a career change. It’s life altering. I was used to coming home with my hands dirty, nails all dirty, face dirty,” he said. “I took a long, alternate route but it did make me a better coach.”
Athletic director Jeff Bean said Chabes was picked over three other finalists, in part because of his plan to involve the entire feeder system for the program from elementary schools to varsity.
“We feel Rudy was a grand slam pick,” Bean said in an email. “Rudy is known in the basketball community as a coach that really is into fundamentals and drill work, another quality we were looking for in a coach.”
Chabes will replace Kristy Hite, who won a school-record 15 games last season. Hite wasn’t retained after her yearly evaluation, which she said was “a surprise.” Her overall record in 10 seasons leading the Eagles was 70-133.
Hite was recently hired at River Forest.
Chabes said longtime West Side coach Rod Fisher, who was an assistant coach under Hite last year, was a mentor. Fisher is second on the all-time wins list in the state with 674.
Bean said Chabes will begin work as a business teacher at the high school in the fall.
“He is familiar with our school as he had been a junior high coach and assistant high school coach for the girls program at Lake Station Edison in the past. His two daughters attend Lake Station schools,” Bean said. “Any time you can have the head coach of your varsity program as a staff member in the building just makes it that much better in running a program.”
Chabes said he wants players at Lake Station to see basketball differently. The Eagles have never won a sectional title.
“I just want to change how girls play in Lake County. I always felt like we could win sectionals but it was always just fighting for crumbs. Out of our area, out of our bubble, South Bend, Fort Wayne, Indianapolis, they just kill us,” he said. “I just want to give all the girls in the area a fighting chance to become better.”