VALPARAISO — Ashley Craycraft used her best move of the night to finally beat Valparaiso.
Already having a stellar game, Craycraft capped off the night by inbounding the ball directly off a Valparaiso player, grabbing the loose ball and easily converting the layup. Craycraft tied her season high with 21 points as the Trojans knocked off the Vikings 50-40 to snap a 10-game losing streak against their rivals.
“We haven’t beaten them in the four years that I’ve been here,” Craycraft said. “To come in and beat our arch nemesis, and to do it at their place, it means a lot.”
The Trojans (9-2, 3-1 Duneland Athletic Conference) have had their struggles against the Vikings in recent years. Valparaiso coach Candy Wilson had never lost to Chesterton since taking over the program and the Trojans’ last win in the series came on Dec. 21, 2012. That fact was not lost on an exuberant Chesterton fan base that was heard throughout the gym all night.
“It was so awesome to hear (our fans),” Craycraft said. “When a call would be made, you could really hear them. It’s so cool to see, especially since girls basketball doesn’t get the same amount of (hype) as boys basketball.”
Craycraft had just four points in the first half, but the Ball State cross country signee exploded to start the third quarter. The Trojans scored the first nine points of the frame to take a 31-19 lead with Craycraft scoring five points during the run.
“Ashley Craycraft was a beast tonight,” Chesterton coach Jack Campbell said. “She doesn’t slow down. She doesn’t pause. She doesn’t stop. She was outstanding.”
The Trojans jumped fast out of the game, holding Valparaiso scoreless for the first three minutes of the game and grabbing an early 7-1 lead. The Vikings (6-6, 1-3) erased the deficit and carried a 14-13 lead into the second quarter, but Campbell was content with the start of the game.
“Two years ago we were done before the end of the first quarter,” Campbell said. “We won the last three quarters of the game, but it didn’t matter. It was 15-2 and we were done. It was important to start fast tonight.”
Nalani Malackowski knocked down a pair of 3-pointers in the first half to help Chesterton take a 22-19 lead into the locker room and then it was all Craycraft after that. The senior scored 17 of her game-high 21 points in the second half, ending with her circus layup late in the game.
“I saw it in front of me and I just told (teammate) Kaitlyn (Carr) not to move,” Craycraft said. “I didn’t play very well offensively in the first half, so I knew I just had to keep going and I knew my team was behind me.”
Kiana Oelling led the Vikings with 17 points, while Shea Pendleton had six points and three steals.