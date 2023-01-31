Clair Klinger, Washington Township cruise past Skylar Bos-less DeMotte Christian

KOUTS — Clair Klinger tends to get in extra shots with her dad the night before big games.

That’s what the Washington Township sophomore did Monday night and it paid off Tuesday in the Class 1A Sectional 49 opener on Marty Gaff Court Tuesday.

Klinger hit seven of nine 3-point attempts to finish with 21 points and the Senators ran away with a 56-31 win over DeMotte Christian.

“It’s nice when that happens,” Klinger said.

The Knights (18-6) were without Skylar Bos, who averaged 21 points and six assists per game for the season. The 6-foot senior was on the bench with a knee brace.

Bos was injured in the final regular season game.

“Everything runs through her so when she’s gone, everybody’s in the wrong spot,” DeMotte Christian coach Mike DeFries said. “It would be one thing if she got hurt at Christmas and we had time to regroup but we had a couple practices. You don’t play without Skylar Bos.”

Without Bos, DeMotte Christian had trouble executing on offense. The Senators (17-6) forced 18 turnovers in the first half. Gabrielle Zeilenga’s layup was the only bucket the Knights scored in the first half.

“We’ve been struggling defensively but we’ve been pushing it and pushing it and pushing it in practice. Our team’s concept has been ‘If you can score 65 points, let the other team score 64,’” Washington Twp. coach Doug Godbolt said. “We played great defensively tonight.”

DeMotte Christian finished with 27 turnovers. It averaged 14 per game.

“We played scrappy tonight. We played as a team,” Klinger said. “We played for our seniors because we’re trying to make it as far as we can for them.”

Washington Township found the space to shoot at the other end of the floor, knocking down five first-half 3-pointers en route to a 21-8 advantage at the break. Klinger hit three of those shots while Gracie Little netted two.

It was more of the same in the second half. The Senators made 11 3-pointers for the game. Addie Graf had three in the fourth quarter.

“We do have great shooters and they love to shoot. We shoot a ton in practice and these kids are shooting on their own on weekends,” Godbolt said. “We’ve developed everything around our shooting. That’s why I keep pushing defense and we finally had some defense tonight.”

Washington will play Morgan Township (14-7) in the next round. The Senators beat the Cherokee 54-48 on Jan. 10.

“The winner gets to go to the big dance Saturday night so it’ll be a good game,” Godbolt said. “(Morgan is) a good team. (Rick Budka) is a good coach. He’s always ready.”

Tri-Township beats HAST

In the second game of the night, Tri Township beat Hammond Science and Tech 53-15.

The Tigers (17-6) were paced by Avery Hendrixson, who scored 14. Addie Gorski had 11 and Addison Hendrixson had 10.

Priscilla Ortero scored 10 –including a running 15-footer off of one foot that drew gasps from the crowd– for the Hawks (4-12). Tri Township will play host Kouts in the semifinal Friday.

