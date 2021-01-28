Confident Amelia Benjamin is heating up for Valparaiso, which continues surge with win at Munster

“It’s taken a lot of practice,” she said. “I feel like I’ve always had a very fast first step but then I’d miss the shot or be short. With all the work I’ve done, I think I’m finally getting into a groove with it.”

Benjamin got behind Munster’s various zone looks enough times to do damage to lead the Vikings (14-5) to their eighth win in nine games.

“A lot of things have clicked for her, and she’s really been working on her game offensively,” Wilson said. “It’s funny because that’s the thing at the end of last season she really needed to work on was her mid-range game. As of late, it’s gotten really consistent.”

Benjamin credits a combination of support from her teammates, coaches and parents for helping her grow into a more mentally tough player.

She said she felt like she hadn’t shown her potential in her first two seasons despite seeing limited varsity minutes but has shouldered a larger load now to the tune of more than 10 points per game.

“The first two years I’ve been kind of hidden away but feel responsible now to help bring this team up,” she said. “Gaining the skills I’ve been working on has helped build confidence that I can do that.”