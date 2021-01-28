Confident Amelia Benjamin is heating up for Valparaiso, which continues surge with win at Munster

MUNSTER — Amelia Benjamin didn’t hesitate. That’s not a part of her plan anymore.
The Valparaiso junior gathered a swing pass on the wing early in the fourth quarter and eased her way into a jumper. She nailed a 3-pointer in rhythm to, at the time, extend the Vikings’ lead on Munster to 18 en route to a 49-32 victory.
It wasn’t the first confident stroke Benjamin had on a night where she dropped a season-high 19 points on 8-of-16 shooting and wouldn’t be the last. She’d been stepping into jumpers all game just as she has plenty of times over the course of a four-game stretch that sees her averaging 16.8 points per game.
“It’s a good time for her to be peaking,” Valparaiso coach Candy Wilson said.
Benjamin credits her recent tear to a newfound confidence that’s been slowly building but now fully on display with sectionals looming.
A three-year varsity player, Benjamin brought a reworked jumper with her to the season's first practice, having spent hours working on it at the YMCA, outdoor hoops — really anywhere she could. She continues to tinker with her catch and release in practice to perfect it.
Although she hit three triples against Munster, it’s the mid-range where Benjamin has been most deadly. While others around the game have shied away from 15-foot jumpers in favor of 3-pointers, Benjamin has owned those sorts of shots.
“It’s taken a lot of practice,” she said. “I feel like I’ve always had a very fast first step but then I’d miss the shot or be short. With all the work I’ve done, I think I’m finally getting into a groove with it.”
Benjamin got behind Munster’s various zone looks enough times to do damage to lead the Vikings (14-5) to their eighth win in nine games.
“A lot of things have clicked for her, and she’s really been working on her game offensively,” Wilson said. “It’s funny because that’s the thing at the end of last season she really needed to work on was her mid-range game. As of late, it’s gotten really consistent.”
Benjamin credits a combination of support from her teammates, coaches and parents for helping her grow into a more mentally tough player.
She said she felt like she hadn’t shown her potential in her first two seasons despite seeing limited varsity minutes but has shouldered a larger load now to the tune of more than 10 points per game.
“The first two years I’ve been kind of hidden away but feel responsible now to help bring this team up,” she said. “Gaining the skills I’ve been working on has helped build confidence that I can do that.”
Senior Aleena Mongerie led Munster (8-10) with 14 points in a losing effort. Prior to the defeat, the Mustangs had won four of their previous five games.
Munster coach Jim Davidson said he thought his offense played well enough to contend but that defensively the Mustangs’ inability to string together stops did them in.
Despite the loss, Davidson said he’s confident in the direction his team is heading. Junior Nikki Sullivan, the team’s leading rebounder and third-leading scorer, is expected to return Saturday against Concord and be ready for Tuesday’s sectional opener against Highland after missing a little more than two weeks.
“That’s going to be a huge boost for us,” Davidson said. “Without her I’ve found a few kids now who have played quality minutes, so I’m hoping in the long run that becomes a positive.”