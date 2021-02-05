Courtney Blakely's 41 points not enough against Lake Station; Julia Schutz becomes Andrean's all-time leading scorer

LAKE STATION — Bishop Noll senior guard Courtney Blakely showcased the myriad skills Friday night that have made her the leading scorer in Indiana this season, but it wasn’t enough for her to extend her career one more game.

Lake Station, host of the 2A Sectional 33, defeated the Warriors, 66-63, to advance to Saturday's final against Andrean.

Afterward, Eagles coach Rudy Chabes didn’t offer himself up to speak at basketball clinics on how to “stop” a do-it-all guard.

Blakely ended her career with a 41-point night, despite sitting for four minutes after picking up her third foul early in the second quarter. She was tagged with her fourth early in the final period, but stayed on the floor.

“I appreciate a good player like Blakley,” Chabes said. “You try to do to something and there’s nothing you can do. You’re a fool if you think that you’re stopping her.”

Blakely ended her career with 2,324 points and said she expects to make her decision on where she next will play in the next couple of weeks. She finishes 16th on Indiana's all-time girls basketball scoring list.