Courtney Blakely's 41 points not enough against Lake Station; Julia Schutz becomes Andrean's all-time leading scorer

LAKE STATION — Bishop Noll senior guard Courtney Blakely showcased the myriad skills Friday night that have made her the leading scorer in Indiana this season, but it wasn’t enough for her to extend her career one more game.
Lake Station, host of the 2A Sectional 33, defeated the Warriors, 66-63, to advance to Saturday's final against Andrean.
Afterward, Eagles coach Rudy Chabes didn’t offer himself up to speak at basketball clinics on how to “stop” a do-it-all guard.
Blakely ended her career with a 41-point night, despite sitting for four minutes after picking up her third foul early in the second quarter. She was tagged with her fourth early in the final period, but stayed on the floor.
“I appreciate a good player like Blakley,” Chabes said. “You try to do to something and there’s nothing you can do. You’re a fool if you think that you’re stopping her.”
Blakely ended her career with 2,324 points and said she expects to make her decision on where she next will play in the next couple of weeks. She finishes 16th on Indiana's all-time girls basketball scoring list.
“There’s always the next chapter of your life, so I can’t dwell on the past,” Blakely said. “I can’t be sad for too long. I just have to accept what happened and move on.”
Nobody could have accused her of taking too many shots, especially in the final minutes. She moved the ball to open teammates, but their shots trickled out.
“Basketball’s a team sport, so if I don’t see that I have an open shot, I’m obviously going to give it to my open teammate, so that’s what I was doing,” Blakely said.
Noll coach Vanita Golston said her star player did the right thing.
“I mean, when they’re sending two or three people at you, it’s kind of hard to carry the whole team when they're doing that,” Golston said. “When your teammates are open, you have to trust them, and that’s what she did.”
In the end, Lake Station’s superior job on the boards and their ability to shoot well from the free-throw line, where they had many opportunities, proved the difference.
For Lake Station, senior Laila Rogers (19 points, two key free throws at the end) was a force in the paint, sophomore Nasiya Gause (18 points) attacked on drives, and freshman Kayla Wilkerson (17 points, three 3-pointers) had the hot hand from the perimeter. Sophomore Dane Toney was Lake Station’s fourth player in double figures.
Noll freshman Kennedy Blakely joined her sister in double figures with 11 points, but 52 points from one family were not enough to nullify the Eagles’ size advantage.
“It’s great we beat them,” Rogers said. “I knew my team could do it. I told them from the jump in the locker room before the game, this game was ours. And that’s what we did: We went out there and took it. I told them our season wasn’t ending tonight or tomorrow night. We have to go get it. We have to keep the same energy.”
Noll finished its season with a 15-8 record and Lake Station brings a 19-4 record into the Sectional final against Andrean (17-1).
Andrean 65, Bowman 20: Senior Julia Schutz scored 19 points and became Andrean’s all-time leading scorer, and junior Lauryn Swain added 13 points in game the Fighting 59ers led 24-3 at the end of the first quarter. Bowman finished its season with a 5-15 record. Andrean will be Lake Station’s third consecutive Catholic school opponent in the Sectional, following Marquette and Bishop Noll.