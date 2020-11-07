COVID-19 halts Valparaiso girls basketball season

VALPARAISO — The Vikings simply don't have enough players available to compete.

Valparaiso is at least the sixth Region girls basketball program to halt its campaign due to COVID-19, less than a week into the IHSAA's 2020-21 season. The other Northwest Indiana teams currently on hold are: Hebron, Merrillville, Morgan Township, North Newton and Portage.

The Vikings opened their season at home Thursday with a 36-31 win over Winamac, but they will not be able to play at Kankakee Valley on Tuesday.

"We have been on and off with kids getting quarantined and stuff, so it's just a numbers game right now," Valparaiso coach Candy Wilson said. "We're postponing (our game against the Kougars), and we're just going to put it on a different date. ... We played our first game with quite a few kids in quarantine, so we're down to where we don't have enough to field a team right now."

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 5,007 new coronavirus cases Friday, which is a single-day record for the state. Additionally, Indiana's seven-day positive rate has increased from 8% to 9% as of Friday.

Wilson said some of her players will return from quarantine next week, and the Vikings will look to resume their season at Bishop Noll on Nov. 14.