 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19 halts Valparaiso girls basketball season
alert urgent
GIRLS BASKETBALL COVID-19

COVID-19 halts Valparaiso girls basketball season

{{featured_button_text}}
Stock basketball (Valpo)

The Valparaiso girls basketball team will not play at Kankakee Valley on Tuesday.

 The Times

VALPARAISO — The Vikings simply don't have enough players available to compete.

Valparaiso is at least the sixth Region girls basketball program to halt its campaign due to COVID-19, less than a week into the IHSAA's 2020-21 season. The other Northwest Indiana teams currently on hold are: Hebron, Merrillville, Morgan Township, North Newton and Portage.

The Vikings opened their season at home Thursday with a 36-31 win over Winamac, but they will not be able to play at Kankakee Valley on Tuesday.

"We have been on and off with kids getting quarantined and stuff, so it's just a numbers game right now," Valparaiso coach Candy Wilson said. "We're postponing (our game against the Kougars), and we're just going to put it on a different date. ... We played our first game with quite a few kids in quarantine, so we're down to where we don't have enough to field a team right now."

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 5,007 new coronavirus cases Friday, which is a single-day record for the state. Additionally, Indiana's seven-day positive rate has increased from 8% to 9% as of Friday.

Wilson said some of her players will return from quarantine next week, and the Vikings will look to resume their season at Bishop Noll on Nov. 14.

Kankakee Valley has yet to begin its campaign since it was supposed to play at North Newton in its first game and host Valparaiso in its second game. The Kougars are slated to play at Kouts on Nov. 14, which could be their long-awaited season opener.

The Region's top 10 prep basketball gymnasiums

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Lake County Sports Reporter

James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Riley Ott talks about playing with the IndyStar Indiana Girls All-Stars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts