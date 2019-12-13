CHESTERTON — When Kristen Cravens gets hot from 3-point range, things feel normal for Portage.
The pressure eases and the Indians play fast and free.
That was the case Friday as Times No. 3 Portage beat No. 4 Chesterton 57-49 in Duneland Athletic Conference play. Cravens scored 18 points and knocked down four early 3s as the Indians built a 16-point lead that Chesterton couldn't overcome.
“It just helps the team get pumped up,” junior forward Diamond Howell-Geredine said. “Once she starts hitting shots, that's when it starts. That's when we start playing better.”
Most of Cravens' shots weren't open, and she didn't have all night to fire. Hands in her face didn't bother her, and none of her makes even touched the rim. She shot right off the catch and with confidence.
Cravens said she just stays in her own head, blocks out crowd noise and focuses on her form. Portage had scored just over 30 points per game in its last three games at Chesterton dating back to 2013, and coach Marc Bruner said the Indians have never shot the ball well there.
That changed, as Cravens' fourth 3 gave Portage a commanding 29-13 lead in the second.
“That put us on a big run,” Bruner said. “We were able to find (Cravens), and she was shooting with a lot of confidence.”
Chesterton (8-2, 2-1) rallied with a 10-0 burst heading into halftime, and Bruner said Portage “probably played a little too fast.” The Trojans pressed, forced turnovers and got to the free-throw line as they ultimately cut the lead to 48-45.
Carley Balas scored 16 points, Nalani Malackowski added 14 and the pair keyed Chesterton's run that put game pressure on Portage in the fourth quarter. Howell-Geredine scored 14 for Portage, converting in the paint and cleaning the glass.
The key sequence came with less than three minutes left. Cravens hit her fifth and final 3, Howell-Geredine finished at the rim and then swatted a shot to a teammate. Jordan Barnes nailed a 3 on the other end to put Portage (6-2, 2-1) up nine with 1:18 left.
The win gives Portage a leg up in the league race behind undefeated Crown Point, but there's plenty of season left for Chesterton. The last time the Trojans lost – 50-45 against No. 2 Munster on Nov. 15 — they reeled off seven straight wins.
“Like I told the kids, it isn't what happened tonight,” Chesterton coach Jack Campbell said. “It's what happens in your next practice, your next game and how you bounce back. I don't question our kids. They have tremendous determination and fight.”
Robbie Weinstein
