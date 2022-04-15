Crown Point All-Stater Jessica Carrothers flips commitment to Butler

INDIANAPOLIS — Jessica Carrothers had a signed National Letter of Intent ready to hand in when she arrived on Butler's campus Friday.
It was an extra good Friday for first-year Butler coach Austin Parkinson and his staff, who
recruited Carrothers to play at IUPUI. The joy in her voice indicated she was equally excited to flip to the other side of town.
"Butler plays in the Big East and I know they didn't have the best record, but I know if anybody can turn the program around and get a winning schedule, I know he can turn that program around like he did at IUPUI," Carrothers said.
Crown Point senior Jessica Carrothers flipped her commitment from IUPUI to Butler on Friday.
Provided
Stepping onto campus with the sun glistening and a cool breeze just enough to not be too hot was enough for Carrothers to turn her NLI in immediately. The Crown Point native was urged by her dad to get through the visit before doing so. After a tour of the campus, dorms and Hinkle Fieldhouse, she didn't need to see anything else.
Valparaiso Round the Clock closing instead of moving, shuttering in under a month
$125 automatic taxpayer refund payments headed to Hoosiers beginning in May
WATCH NOW: Police ID remains as missing Region woman
Judge hands man 105-year sentence for murder of teen found bound, shot in alleyway
2 in custody following armed carjacking at Schererville car wash, police say
Autopsy rules missing Region woman's death accidental, coroner says
Merrillville razes long-vacant facility in 61st Avenue corridor
Judge dismisses wrongful death lawsuit against megachurch pastors
Videos show police rushing to aid of slain, wounded trick-or-treaters
Authorities determine 'body' found in field was a doll; search for missing woman continues
19 arrested in Lake County crime crackdown, sheriff says
Man dead after weekend shooting in Hammond, officials say
South Holland man shot to death in Calumet City; suspect charged with murder, police say
Shaquille O'Neal takes Purdue Northwest stage for celebration concert
McDonald's, Texas Roadhouse, new hotel could be coming to Crown Point
"Butler's its own community," she said. "Everybody was really friendly. Everybody was walking everywhere, which I thought was nice, (the coaches) gave us a tour, we went out to eat, and I took pictures at Hinkle Fieldhouse ... the gym is so beautiful."
At Butler, Carrothers joins Parkinson, who left after 12 seasons at IUPUI. Last year, the Jaguars made their first NCAA Tournament appearance, finishing 24-5 after a 78-72 opening-round loss to Oklahoma.
She's done her homework when referencing his reputation for rebuilding programs. Prior to Parkinson's arrival, the Jaguars finished 3-26. Now he's tasked with turning a 1-27 Butler team into a contender.
Carrothers hopes to be a key piece.
"They like to play fast, and I kind of liked that aspect of it. It's kind of like AAU, but it's still structured," she said. "So I thought that I would fit in pretty well. He really brought the best out of the girls ... They played well together. They had good chemistry. And that's one of the main things that he focuses on: (individual statistics or anything) doesn't really matter, you just do what you can to help the team and I really liked that."
The
Times' two-time reigning Player of the Year winner closed her prep career averaging 20.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 3.6 steals per game. She finished second in Miss Basketball voting, was IBCA All-State Supreme 15 and was an AP All-State First Team selection.
She will graduate Crown Point as the program's all-time leading scorer with 2,335 points,
passing Anne (Kvachkoff) Equihua. That's 16th in the state and second in the Region behind West Side's Dana Evans (2,832). Carrothers also led the Bulldogs to their third state title in 2021 alongside Purdue recruit Lilly Stoddard.
"IUPUI was a really nice place, I loved it there. (Parkinson) said playing in the Big East, that's a game-changer, and he thought that I should be playing at a higher level and that he should have been coaching at a higher level," Carrothers said. "Butler was always has been his dream job. Since he thought that I should be playing at a higher level like he thinks that I could, it just shows how much trust that he does have in me and it's just like a motivation booster."
Carrothers also had familiar faces outside of the coaching staff. Former Crown Point teammate Abby Stoddard, a junior-to-be, and Indiana Elite Prime AAU teammate Sydney Jaynes, of Brownstown, are also Bulldogs.
She was let out of her signing after Parkinson left IUPUI and joined Butler earlier this week.
Carrothers will have competition in the Butler backcourt with three guards currently on the roster: Tenley Dowell, a 6-foot redshirt junior from Morton, Illinois; Trinity White, a 5-9 sophomore from McKinney, Texas; and Madison Royal-Davis, a 5-11 sophomore from Toledo, Ohio.
She will also have to contest with
Valparaiso transfer Shay Frederick, who announced her commitment Friday evening via Twitter. She led the Beacons at 11.9 points, 4.8 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game in her fourth season.
Said Carrothers: "I know that it's gonna be difficult, but like I've always just been doing, just take everything one day at a time and just do the best that I can and just see where that leads me."
PHOTOS: Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers through the years
040322-spt-gbk-poy_1
Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers repeats as the Times of Northwest Indiana Girls Basketball Player of the Year for 2022.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
040322-spt-gbk-poy_2
Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers repeats as the Times of Northwest Indiana Girls Basketball Player of the Year for 2022.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
040322-spt-gbk-poy_3
Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers repeats as the Times of Northwest Indiana Girls Basketball Player of the Year for 2022.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
040322-spt-gbk-poy_4
Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers repeats as the Times of Northwest Indiana Girls Basketball Player of the Year for 2022.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
040322-spt-gbk-poy_5
Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers repeats as the Times of Northwest Indiana Girls Basketball Player of the Year for 2022.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
040322-spt-gbk-poy_6
Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers repeats as the Times of Northwest Indiana Girls Basketball Player of the Year for 2022.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
040322-spt-gbk-poy_7
Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers repeats as the Times of Northwest Indiana Girls Basketball Player of the Year for 2022.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
4A girls basketball semistate: Crown Point vs. Noblesville
Noblesville's Ashlynn Shade, left, works against Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers on Saturday during a Class 4A semistate at Logansport.
Kale Wilk, The Times
4A girls basketball semistate: Crown Point vs. Noblesville
Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers, left, shoots for 2 on Saturday during a Class 4A semistate at Logansport.
Kale Wilk, The Times
4A girls basketball semistate: Crown Point vs. Noblesville
Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers, right, tries for 3 with pressure by Noblesville's Kaitlyn Shoemaker on Saturday during a Class 4A semistate at Logansport.
Kale Wilk, The Times
4A girls basketball semistate: Crown Point vs. Noblesville
Noblesville's student section tries to distract Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers on an in-bounds pass on Saturday during a Class 4A semistate at Logansport.
Kale Wilk, The Times
4A girls basketball semistate: Crown Point vs. Noblesville
Crown Point coach Chris Seibert, right, hugs Jessica Carrothers as she exits the floor on Saturday during a Class 4A semistate at Logansport.
Kale Wilk, The Times
4A girls basketball semistate: Crown Point vs. Noblesville
Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers, center, tries to find a path through Noblesville's Ashlynn Shade, left, and Kaitlyn Shoemaker on Saturday during a Class 4A semistate at Logansport.
Kale Wilk, The Times
4A girls basketball semistate: Crown Point vs. Noblesville
Noblesville's Ashlynn Shade, left, is guarded by Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers on Saturday during a Class 4A semistate at Logansport.
Kale Wilk, The Times
4A girls basketball semistate: Crown Point vs. Noblesville
Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers, left, battles with Noblesville's Ashlynn Shade on Saturday during a Class 4A semistate at Logansport.
Kale Wilk, The Times
4A girls basketball semistate: Crown Point vs. Noblesville
Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers, left, collides with Noblesville's Dani Mendez on Saturday during a Class 4A semistate at Logansport.
Kale Wilk, The Times
021422-spt-gbk-lap_10
Looking for an open shot, Crown Point Senior Jessica Carrothers, middle left, faces pressure from Lake Central defenders during the Class 4A Regional final in LaPorte on Saturday night.
Joe Ruffalo, The Times
021422-spt-gbk-lap_08
Crown Point Senior Jessica Carrothers, left, drives to the basket during the Class 4A Regional final in LaPorte on Saturday night.
Joe Ruffalo, The Times
021422-spt-gbk-lap_06
Crown Point senior Jessica Carrothers, middle, is interviewed after winning the Class 4A Regional final in LaPorte on Saturday night.
Joe Ruffalo, The Times
021422-spt-gbk-lap_02
Crown Point senior Jessica Carrothers, middle, celebrates with teammates after the Bulldogs took down Lake Central in the Class 4A Regional final in LaPorte on Saturday night.
Joe Ruffalo, The Times
020922-spt-gbk-cp_7
Merrillville’s Davina Smith pulls the rebound away from Crown Point’s Jessica Carrothers in the third quarter Tuesday evening during the Class 4A sectional final at Crown Point.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
020922-spt-gbk-cp_8
Crown Point’s Jessica Carrothers gets a shot with a challenge from Merrillville’s Kennedie Burks in the third quarter Tuesday evening during the Class 4A sectional final at Crown Point.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
020922-spt-gbk-cp_1
Crown Point’s Alyvia Santiago celebrates the Bulldog’s 50-48 4A sectional win over Merrillville with Jessica Carrothers on Tuesday evening at Crown Point.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
020922-spt-gbk-cp_15
Merrillville’s Kylie Wells keeps the rebound away from Crown Point’s Jessica Carrothers in the first quarter Tuesday evening during the Class 4A sectional final at Crown Point.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
020922-spt-gbk-cp_2
Crown Point’s Alyvia Santiago, Zoey Wells, Jessica Carrothers, and Mariana Maldonado walk off the floor after their 50-48 sectional win over Merrillville Tuesday evening at Crown Point.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
011822-spt-gbk-cp_3
Crown Point’s Jessica Carrothers tangles with Kenwood’s Whitney Dunn for the loose ball in the first quarter Monday evening at Crown Point.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
011822-spt-gbk-cp_2
Crown Point’s Jessica Carrothers gets a shot off near the basket between Kenwood’s Brianna McDaniel and Whitney Dunn early in the first quarter Monday evening at Crown Point.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
011822-spt-gbk-cp_4
Kenwood’s Ariana Bullock-Williams tips the shot of Jessica Carrothers in the first quarter Monday evening at Crown Point.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
011222-spt-gbk-mun-cp_14
Crown Point’s Jessica Carrothers takes a shot against Munster’s Trinity Hogge and Lily Mason early in the first quarter at Crown Point High School Tuesday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls The Times
011222-spt-gbk-mun-cp_1
Crown Point’s Lilly Stoddard and Jessica Carrothers try to stop Munster’s Sarah Lenaburg as she goes to the basket in the second quarter at Crown Point High School Tuesday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls The Times
011222-spt-gbk-mun-cp_2
Crown Point’s Jessica Carrothers tries to save the ball from out of bounds with Munster’s Lily Mason in the third quarter at Crown Point High School Tuesday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls The Times
Crown Point at Lake Central girls basketball
Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers, left, is guarded by Lake Central's Riley Milausnic on Friday in St. John.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Crown Point at Lake Central girls basketball
Lake Central's Vanessa Wimberly, left, is guarded by Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers on Friday in St. John.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Crown Point at Lake Central girls basketball
Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers, right, shoots a 3-pointer against Lake Central on Friday in St. John.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Crown Point at Lake Central girls basketball
Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers shoots for two against Lake Central on Friday in St. John.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Crown Point at Lake Central girls basketball
Lake Central's Vanessa Wimberly, left, pressures Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers in their December matchup.
Kale Wilk, File, The Times
Crown Point at Lake Central girls basketball
Lake Central's Vanessa Wimberly, left, pressures Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers on Friday in St. John.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Crown Point at Lake Central girls basketball
Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers, left, gets a layup past Lake Central's Katelyn Zajeski on Friday in St. John.
Kale Wilk, The Times
121121_spt-gbk-val-cp_13
Anne Equihua presents Crown Point’s Jessica Carrothers with a ceremonial ball acknowledging Carrothers surpassing Equihua as Crown Point’s all-time leading scorer before the start of the game against Valparaiso on Friday night.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
121121_spt-gbk-val-cp_14
Crown Point’s Jessica Carrothers gets a hug from Anne Equihua Friday night at Crown Point High School during a pregame ceremony acknowledging Carrothers for becoming Crown Point’s all-time scoring leader last week.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls The Times
121121_spt-gbk-val-cp_5
Crown Point’s Jessica Carrothers gets an open shot against Valparaiso’ Amelia Benjamin in the third quarter to put Crown Point up 27-20 Friday night at Crown Point.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
121121_spt-gbk-val-cp_4
Valparaiso’s Becca Gerdt holds off Crown Point’s Jessica Carrothers as she goes for the ball in the first quarter Friday night at Crown Point.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
111621-spt-bkg-and-cp_9
Crown Point’s Jessica Carrothers drives between Andrean’s Tori Allen and Lauren Colon as she goes to the basket on Tuesday.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
111621-spt-bkg-and-cp_1
Andrean’s Tori Allen tries to stop Crown Point’s Jessica Carrothers as she looks to the basket in the third quarter on Tuesday at Crown Point.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
111621-spt-bkg-and-cp_11
Andrean’s Tori Allen and Lindsay Arcella, along with Emily Ziegelhofer, try to stop Crown Point’s Jessica Carrothers as she goes to the basket in the second quarter on Tuesday.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Crown Point vs. Andrean - GBK - 2
Andrean’s Tori Allen tries to stop Crown Point’s Jessica Carrothers as she looks to the basket in the third quarter earlier in the season at Crown Point.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, File,The Times
Crown Point enters as a state favorite
Jessica Carrothers sets for a free throw during practice at Crown Point High School.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crown Point enters as a state favorite
Jessica Carrothers, left, guards teammate Brooke Lindesmith during practice at Crown Point High School.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crown Point enters as a state favorite
Jessica Carrothers returns as a senior on the Crown Point girls basketball team.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crown Point enters as a state favorite
Jessica Carrothers returns as a senior on the Crown Point girls basketball team.
John J. Watkins, The Times
082921-spt-cprings_2
Mia Depta reacts as Jessica Carrothers opens up her ring box after the girls basketball team received their state championship rings at halftime of the football game at Crown Point High on Friday.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Jessica and Johnny Carrothers
Johnny Carrothers, left, and Jessica Carrothers pose with basketball state championship trophies earned by their respective teams: the 2018-19 Andrean 59ers and 2020-21 Crown Point Bulldogs.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Jessica Carrothers, girls basketball player of the year
Crown Point junior Jessica Carrothers dribbles in front of the Crown Point Covered Bridge at the Lake County Fairgrounds. Carrothers was selected as The Times of Northwest Indiana's 2021 Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Jessica and Johnny Carrothers
Crown Point junior Jessica Carrothers, left, and brother, Johnny, an Andrean graduate, pose with state championship trophies earned by the 2020-21 Bulldogs and 2018-19 59ers, respectively.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Jessica and Johnny Carrothers
Crown Point junior Jessica Carrothers, left, and brother Johnny pose together for a portrait at the Lake County Fairgrounds. Jessica, The Times of Northwest Indiana's girls basketball player of the year, helped the Bulldogs earn a 4A championship in February. Johnny, an Andrean graduate, helped the 59ers earn a 2A championship in 2019.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Jessica Carrothers, girls basketball player of the year
Crown Point junior Jessica Carrothers dribbles in front of the Crown Point Covered Bridge at the Lake County Fairgrounds. Carrothers was selected as The Times of Northwest Indiana's 2021 Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Jessica Carrothers, girls basketball player of the year
Crown Point junior Jessica Carrothers spins a basketball as she poses for a portrait at the Lake County Fairgrounds. Carrothers was selected as The Times of Northwest Indiana's 2021 Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Jessica and Johnny Carrothers
Crown Point junior Jessica Carrothers, left, passes a basketball to brother Johnny at the Lake County Fairgrounds. Jessica was selected as The Times of Northwest Indiana's 2021 Girls Basketball Player of the Year., and earned a 4A state championship with the Bulldogs. Johnny Carrothers and his Andrean 59ers boys basketball teammates earned a 2A crown in 2019.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Jessica Carrothers, girls basketball player of the year
Crown Point junior Jessica Carrothers, a 4A state champ, earned the 2021 recognition of The Times of Northwest Indiana's 2021 Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Jessica Carrothers, girls basketball player of the year
Crown Point junior Jessica Carrothers spins a basketball as she poses for a portrait at the Lake County Fairgrounds. Carrothers was selected as The Times of Northwest Indiana's 2021 Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Jessica Carrothers, girls basketball player of the year
Crown Point junior Jessica Carrothers, who helped the Bulldogs win the Class 4A state title, has committed to IUPUI.
Kale Wilk, File, The Times
Jessica Carrothers, girls basketball player of the year
Crown Point junior Jessica Carrothers dribbles in front of the Crown Point Covered Bridge at the Lake County Fairgrounds. Carrothers was selected as The Times of Northwest Indiana's 2021 Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Jessica Carrothers, girls basketball player of the year
Crown Point junior Jessica Carrothers spins a basketball as she poses for a portrait at the Lake County Fairgrounds. Carrothers was selected as The Times of Northwest Indiana's 2021 Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Jessica and Johnny Carrothers
Crown Point junior Jessica Carrothers, left, and brother, Johnny, an Andrean graduate, pose with state championship trophies earned by the 2020-21 Bulldogs and 2018-19 59ers, respectively.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point
Crown Point junior Jessica Carrothers spins a basketball as she poses for a portrait at the Lake County Fairgrounds. Carrothers added another accolade to her list Thursday, when she was named Indiana's 2021 Gatorade Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
Kale Wilk, File, The Times
Jessica Carrothers, girls basketball player of the year
Crown Point junior Jessica Carrothers poses for a portrait at the Lake County Fairgrounds. Carrothers is The Times of Northwest Indiana's 2021 Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
Kale Wilk, The Times
CP girls basketball post-championship pomp and circumstance
From left, Crown Point junior Lilly Stoddard, junior Alyvia Santiago, senior Alyna Santiago and junior Jessica Carrothers pose for a photo at the high school gymnasium.
Kale Wilk, The Times
CP girls basketball post-championship pomp and circumstance
From left, Crown Point junior Alyvia Santiago, senior Alyna Santiago, junior Jessica Carrothers and junior Lilly Stoddard pose with the 4A championship trophy at the high school gymnasium.
Kale Wilk, The Times
CP girls basketball post-championship pomp and circumstance
Crown Point junior Jessica Carrothers tries out ring sizes with Doug Kingsley, Herff Jones representative, on Monday at the high school gymnasium.
Kale Wilk, The Times
CP girls basketball post-championship pomp and circumstance
From left, Crown Point juniors Lilly Stoddard, Alyvia Santiago, Jessica Carrothers and senior Alyna Santiago pose with the 4A championship trophy on Monday at the high school gymnasium.
Kale Wilk, The Times
4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers, center, pulls up for a shot on Saturday during the 4A state final at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Kale Wilk, The Times
4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Brownsburg's Ally Becki, left, guards Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers on Saturday during the 4A state final at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Kale Wilk, The Times
4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers, right, hits a shot over Brownsburg's Kailyn Terrell on Saturday during the 4A state final at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Kale Wilk, The Times
4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Brownsburg's Ally Becki, left, tries to knock the ball loose from Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers on Saturday during the 4A state final at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Kale Wilk, The Times
4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers, center, drives through the lane on Saturday during the 4A state final at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Kale Wilk, The Times
4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Crown Point's Mia Depta, right, holds Jessica Carrothers' head in her arms as postgame ceremonies get underway Saturday in Indianapolis.
Kale Wilk, The Times
4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers, background, passes to teammate Nikki Gerodemos on Saturday during the 4A state final at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Kale Wilk, The Times
4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
From left, Brownsburg's Kiera Guckenberger, Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers, and Brownsburg's Quinci Thomas and Miya Webb struggle for a loose ball on Saturday.
Kale Wilk, The Times
4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers, left, makes a layup against Brownsburg on Saturday during the 4A state final at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Kale Wilk, The Times
4A girls basketball state final - Crown Point vs. Brownsburg
Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers flexes after being fouled on Saturday during the 4A state final at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Crown Point vs. Fort Wayne Carroll
Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers gets her shot off over Fort Wayne Carroll's Kayla Gibbs in the fourth quarter of the 4A semistate at LaPorte on Saturday.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Crown Point vs. Fort Wayne Carroll
Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers cuts the nets after the Bulldogs' 62-46 win over Fort Wayne Carroll in the 4A semistate at LaPorte on Saturday.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Crown Point vs. Fort Wayne Carroll
Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers passes the ball off to Lilly Stoddard as she moves to the basket against Carroll's Olivia Lowery in the second quarter of a Class 4A semistate at LaPorte on Saturday.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Crown Point vs. Fort Wayne Carroll
Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers lets loose with a shot from near the opposite three point line as time expires in the first quarter during the 4A semistate at LaPorte on Saturday. Carrothers made the shot giving Crown Point a 13-12 lead over Fort Wayne Carroll.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
4A girls basketball regional final - Crown Point vs. Penn
Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers, left, works against Penn's Jordyn Smith on Saturday during a Class 4A regional final at LaPorte High School.
Kale Wilk, The Times
4A girls basketball regional final - Crown Point vs. Penn
Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers, right, flexes during postgame celebrations after the Bulldogs' Class 4A regional championship win over Penn on Saturday in LaPorte.
Kale Wilk, The Times
4A girls basketball regional final - Crown Point vs. Penn
Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers, right, works against Penn's Jordyn Smith on Saturday during a 4A regional final at LaPorte High School.
Kale Wilk, The Times
4A girls basketball regional final - Crown Point vs. Penn
Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers, right, hits 3 over Penn's Grace Schutt on Saturday during a 4A regional final at LaPorte High School.
Kale Wilk, The Times
4A girls basketball regional final - Crown Point vs. Penn
Penn's Jordyn Smith, right, passes out after running into Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers on Saturday during a 4A regional final at LaPorte High School.
Kale Wilk, The Times
4A girls basketball regional final - Crown Point vs. Penn
Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers reacts after a Penn turnover on Saturday during a 4A regional final at LaPorte High School.
Kale Wilk, The Times
4A girls basketball regional final - Crown Point vs. Penn
Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers, left, looks to pass down the court on Saturday during a 4A regional final at LaPorte High School.
Kale Wilk, The Times
4A girls basketball regional final - Crown Point vs. Penn
Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers, left, hits a 3-pointer over Penn's Grace Adams on Saturday during a 4A regional final at LaPorte High School.
Kale Wilk, The Times
021321-spt-gbk-cp-lap_3
Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers splits between LaPorte's Natalie Thiem and Ryin Ott to the basket in the third quarter during the Class 4A LaPorte Regional semifinals Saturday afternoon.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
4A girls basketball sectional final - Crown Point vs. Chesterton
Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers, left, is guarded by Chesterton's Nalani Malackowski on Saturday during a 4A sectional final in Chesterton.
Kale Wilk, The Times
4A girls basketball sectional final - Crown Point vs. Chesterton
Crown Point's Alyvia Santiago, left, and Jessica Carrothers, right, hound Chesterton's Nalani Malackowski on Saturday during a 4A sectional final in Chesterton.
Kale Wilk, The Times
4A girls basketball sectional final - Crown Point vs. Chesterton
Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers, left, throws Chesterton's Carley Balas off balance on Saturday during a 4A sectional final in Chesterton.
Kale Wilk, The Times
4A girls basketball sectional final - Crown Point vs. Chesterton
Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers, left, aims for 3 while being guarded by Chesterton's Emma Schmidt on Saturday during a 4A sectional final in Chesterton.
Kale Wilk, The Times
4A girls basketball sectional final - Crown Point vs. Chesterton
Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers, right, gets the layup past Chesterton's Kaitlyn Carr on Saturday during a 4A sectional final in Chesterton.
Kale Wilk, The Times
4A girls basketball sectional final - Crown Point vs. Chesterton
Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers, left, looks to pass while under pressure from Chesterton's Nalani Malackowski on Saturday during a 4A sectional final in Chesterton.
Kale Wilk, The Times
4A girls basketball sectional final - Crown Point vs. Chesterton
Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers, left, passes out while being guarded by Chesterton's Nalani Malackowski on Saturday during a 4A sectional final in Chesterton.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Crown Point vs Andrean girls basketball
Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers brings the ball down court.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crown Point vs Andrean girls basketball
Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers, center, gets tangled up with Andrean's Tori Allen, left, and Abbi Foster on Saturday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crown Point at Merrillville
Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers gets her shot off with pressure from Merrillville's Kennedie Burks in the fourth quarter at Merrillville High School Saturday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Crown Point at Merrillville
Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers with Lilly Stoddard swats the rebound away from Merrillville's Micah Grady in the first quarter at Merrillville High School Saturday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Shootout - Crown Point - Silver Creek girls basketball
Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers is fouled by Silver Creek's Emme Rooney.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Shootout - Crown Point - Silver Creek girls basketball
Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers drives for a layup against Silver Creek on Saturday at the Mac Jelks Invitational.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Shootout - Crown Point - Silver Creek girls basketball
Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers brings the ball down court.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Shootout - Crown Point - Silver Creek girls basketball
Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers comes in for a layup.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Bishop Noll at Crown Point girls basketball
Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers, left, drives against Bishop Noll's Courtney Blakely on Monday in Crown Point.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Bishop Noll at Crown Point girls basketball
Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers, left, gets a layup past Bishop Noll's Kennedy Blakely on Monday in Crown Point.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Bishop Noll at Crown Point girls basketball
Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers, center, and Allie Govert, right, pressure Bishop Noll's Courtney Blakely on Monday in Crown Point.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Bishop Noll at Crown Point girls basketball
Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers, left, is averagin 21.9 points over eight games.
Kale Wilk, File, The Times
Bishop Noll at Crown Point girls basketball
Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers connects for 3 against Bishop Noll on Monday in Crown Point.
Kale Wilk, The Times
4A girls basketball sectional semifinal: Crown Point vs. Chesterton
Chesterton’s Emma Schmidt is shut down by Crown Point’s Jessica Carrothers as she tries to shoot Friday night in the IHSAA Class 4A Portage Sectional semifinals at PHS.
John Luke, The Times
West Side at Crown Point girls basketball
Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers, left, scores on a layup Saturday in Crown Point.
Kale Wilk, The Times
West Side at Crown Point girls basketball
Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers scoops up a loose ball Saturday in Crown Point.
Kale Wilk, The Times
West Side at Crown Point girls basketball
Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers, left, steals the ball from West Side's Adanma Bouyer Saturday in Crown Point.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Jessica and Johnny Carrothers
Johnny Carrothers dunks on his little sister, Jessica, while playing one-on-one when they were kids.
Provided by Johnny Carrothers
Jessica and Johnny Carrothers
Johnny Carrothers dunks on his little sister, Jessica, while playing one-on-one when they were kids.
Provided
Jessica and Johnny Carrothers
Crown Point point guard Jessica Carrothers poses with her older brother, Johnny Carrothers, and his snippet of the net after he led Andrean to a Class 2A sectional championship.
Provided
Crown Point/Hamilton Southeastern, girls semistate basektball
Crown Point’s Jessica Carrothers shoots against Hamilton Southeastern during a girls semistate game Saturday at LaPorte.
John Luke, Times Correspondent
Crown Point/Hamilton Southeastern, girls semistate basektball
Crown Point’s Jessica Carrothers shoots against Hamilton Southeastern during girls semistate basketball Saturday at LaPorte
John Luke
Girls basketball regional final: Crown Point vs. Penn
Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers, center, scores against Penn on Saturday during a Class 4A regional final at LaPorte High School.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Girls basketball regional final: Crown Point vs. Penn
Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers, left, fights for a loose ball with Penn's Trinity Clinton Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 during a Class 4A regional final at LaPorte High School.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Girls basketball regional final: Crown Point vs. Penn
Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers, right, is guarded by Penn's Jordyn Smith Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 during a Class 4A regional final at LaPorte High School.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Girls 4A basketball sectional semifinal - Crown Point vs. E.C. Central
Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers draws a foul on her way to the basket Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 during a 4A basketball sectional semifinal at Lowell High School.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Girls 4A basketball sectional semifinal - Crown Point vs. E.C. Central
Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers, right, steals the ball from E.C. Central's Taylor Williams on Saturday during the semifinals of the Class 4A Lowell Sectional.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Girls 4A basketball sectional semifinal - Crown Point vs. E.C. Central
Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers, left, directs traffic Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 during a 4A basketball sectional semifinal at Lowell High School.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Girls basketball - Bishop Noll at Crown Point
Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers looks to set up a play against Bishop Noll on Wednesday in Crown Point.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Girls basketball - Bishop Noll at Crown Point
Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers hits a lay up in the Bishop Noll-Crown Point girls basketball game Wednesday January 23, 2019 in Crown Point.
John J. Watkins The Times
Girls basketball - Bishop Noll at Crown Point
Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers drives to the basket past Bishop Noll's Rose Fuentes on Wednesday.
John J. Watkins The Times
Girls basketball - Bishop Noll at Crown Point
Guarded by Bishop Noll's Eris Harris, Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers drives to the basket in the Bishop Noll-Crown Point girls basketball game Wednesday January 23, 2019 in Crown Point.
John J. Watkins The Times
011119-spt-gbk.cp.mun_3274.jpg
Crown Point guard Jessica Carrothers takes a jump shot Thursday at Munster.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
Michigan City at Crown Point girls basketball
Crown Point guard Jessica Carrothers, 14, taking the foul and getting the basket followed by the free throw to put Crown Point in position to win the game.The Crown Point High School Lady Bulldogs beat the Michigan City High School Wolves in girl's basketball on Friday January 4th at Crown Point.
Tony V. Martin, the Times
Michigan City at Crown Point girls basketball
Crown Point guard Jessica Carrothers, 14, takes a shot over Michigan City center Hannah Noveroske, 51. The Crown Point High School Lady Bulldogs beat the Michigan City High School Wolves in girl's basketball on Friday January 4th at Crown Point.
Tony V. Martin, the Times
Girls basketball - Crown Point and East Chicago Central
East Chicago Central's Jasmin Bonilla guards Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers.
John J. Watkins, The Times John J. Watkins
Crown Point girls basketball
Crown Point freshman Jessica Carrothers, right, has been one of the key players this season for coach Christ Seibert, left.
Tommy Williams, The Times
Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point, basketball
Carrothers totaled 49 points in a pair of wins. She had 25 in a 52-39 win over Warsaw at the Duneland-Northern Lakes Classic. She had 24 in a 77-34 win over Andrean.
Times file photo
Girls basketball - Crown Point and East Chicago Central
East Chicago Central's Jerree Evans and Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers chase a loose ball.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Girls basketball - Crown Point and East Chicago Central
Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers, shown here grabbing a rebound in an earlier game against E.C. Central, had 21 points in a win over North White on Thursday.
John J. Watkins, File, The Times
Girls basketball - Crown Point and East Chicago Central
E.C. Central's Jasmin Bonilla guards Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers during Tuesday night's game.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Girls basketball - Crown Point and East Chicago Central
Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers grabs a rebound from East Chicago Central's Amari Jefferson.
John J. Watkins, The Times
111318-spt-bkh-and_0081.JPG
Crown Point freshman guard Jessica Carrothers (#14) takes a shot. The Crown Point High School Lady Bulldogs play Andrean High School in Women's Basketball on Tuesday November 13th, 2018 at Andrean.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
Crown Point at Andrean girls basketball
Crown Point freshman guard Jessica Carrothers (#14) cuts around a defender. The Crown Point High School Lady Bulldogs play Andrean High School in Women's Basketball on Tuesday November 13th, 2018 at Andrean.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
Lady Region Elite fifth-grade champs
The Lady Region Elite girls basketball team won the AAU State Championship in the fifth-grade division while qualifying for the AAU Nationals to be played in Greensboro, N.C. in June. Front row from left, Jessica Carrothers, Taylor Austin, Laila Rogers, Courtney Blakely and Emma Schmidt; back row, Makayla Chabes, Torri Miller, Rose Fuentes, Trinity Barnes, Prentciss Gates, Alyna Santiago and Alyvia Santiago. Not pictured: Aniya Banks.
John Burbridge
Highland Elks boast state winner in Elks Hoop Shoot
Indiana Elks Association State Hoop Shoot Chairman Gary Hendrick, from left, is shown with state Elks Hoop Shoot winners in the Girls Ages 10-11 division, third-place winner Jessica Carrothers, of Highland, first-place winner Lea Alexander, and second-place winner Kylee Shelton, and Indiana Elks Association President John Sauer.
Provided by Highland Elks Lodge 981
Lady Region Elite 3rd at Nationals
Provided Lady Region Elite placed third in the AAU Girls Fourth Grade National Tournament in Orlando, Fla., July 6-7. From left, Makayla "Rose" Fuentes, Prentciss Gates, Alyna Santiago, Courtney Blakely, Jessica Carrothers, Alyvia Santiago, Torri Miller, Makayla Chabes and Aniya Banks. Not pictured: Trinity Barnes, Laila Rogers, Emma Schmidt, head coach Rudy Chabes Jr, and assistant coaches Mark Carrothers and Rudy Chabes Sr. and team coordinator Dave Fuentes.
Lady Region Elite state champs
Provided The Lady Region Elite Basketball Team won the Fourth-Grade AAU State Championship, qualifying for the AAU Nationals in Orlando in July. Front row from left, Torri Miller, Jessica Carrothers, Courtney Blakely, Alyvia Santiago, Alyna Sandtiago and Laila Rogers; back row, Makayla Chabes, Rose Fuentes, Trinity Barnes, Aniya Banks and Prentciss Gates. Not pictured: Emma Schmidt, head coach Rudy Chabes Jr., assistant coaches Mark Carrothers, Rudy Chabes Sr. and team coordinator Dave Fuentes.
Show us your family!
Nanci Carrothers with Timothy and Kalee Skalba, and John and
Jessica Carrothers
PROVIDED
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!