 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story urgent
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Crown Point All-Stater Jessica Carrothers flips commitment to Butler

  • 0
Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point

Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers flipped her commitment from IUPUI to Butler after visiting the new campus on Friday. The two-time Times' Player of the Year is following Austin Parkinson, who made the intercity job swap.

 Jeffrey D. Nicholls, File, The Times

INDIANAPOLIS — Jessica Carrothers had a signed National Letter of Intent ready to hand in when she arrived on Butler's campus Friday.

It was an extra good Friday for first-year Butler coach Austin Parkinson and his staff, who recruited Carrothers to play at IUPUI. The joy in her voice indicated she was equally excited to flip to the other side of town.

"Butler plays in the Big East and I know they didn't have the best record, but I know if anybody can turn the program around and get a winning schedule, I know he can turn that program around like he did at IUPUI," Carrothers said.

Jessica Carrothers, Butler

Crown Point senior Jessica Carrothers flipped her commitment from IUPUI to Butler on Friday.

Stepping onto campus with the sun glistening and a cool breeze just enough to not be too hot was enough for Carrothers to turn her NLI in immediately. The Crown Point native was urged by her dad to get through the visit before doing so. After a tour of the campus, dorms and Hinkle Fieldhouse, she didn't need to see anything else.

People are also reading…

"Butler's its own community," she said. "Everybody was really friendly. Everybody was walking everywhere, which I thought was nice, (the coaches) gave us a tour, we went out to eat, and I took pictures at Hinkle Fieldhouse ... the gym is so beautiful."

Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers is Times' 2022 Girls Basketball Player of the Year

At Butler, Carrothers joins Parkinson, who left after 12 seasons at IUPUI. Last year, the Jaguars made their first NCAA Tournament appearance, finishing 24-5 after a 78-72 opening-round loss to Oklahoma.

She's done her homework when referencing his reputation for rebuilding programs. Prior to Parkinson's arrival, the Jaguars finished 3-26. Now he's tasked with turning a 1-27 Butler team into a contender.

Carrothers hopes to be a key piece.

"They like to play fast, and I kind of liked that aspect of it. It's kind of like AAU, but it's still structured," she said. "So I thought that I would fit in pretty well. He really brought the best out of the girls ... They played well together. They had good chemistry. And that's one of the main things that he focuses on: (individual statistics or anything) doesn't really matter, you just do what you can to help the team and I really liked that."

Crown Point girls basketball pays tribute to two of its best: Anne (Kvachkoff) Equihua and Jessica Carrothers

The Times' two-time reigning Player of the Year winner closed her prep career averaging 20.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 3.6 steals per game. She finished second in Miss Basketball voting, was IBCA All-State Supreme 15 and was an AP All-State First Team selection.

She will graduate Crown Point as the program's all-time leading scorer with 2,335 points, passing Anne (Kvachkoff) Equihua. That's 16th in the state and second in the Region behind West Side's Dana Evans (2,832). Carrothers also led the Bulldogs to their third state title in 2021 alongside Purdue recruit Lilly Stoddard.

"IUPUI was a really nice place, I loved it there. (Parkinson) said playing in the Big East, that's a game-changer, and he thought that I should be playing at a higher level and that he should have been coaching at a higher level," Carrothers said. "Butler was always has been his dream job. Since he thought that I should be playing at a higher level like he thinks that I could, it just shows how much trust that he does have in me and it's just like a motivation booster."

Region Classic pits top basketball talent in Region against Chicago

Carrothers also had familiar faces outside of the coaching staff. Former Crown Point teammate Abby Stoddard, a junior-to-be, and Indiana Elite Prime AAU teammate Sydney Jaynes, of Brownstown, are also Bulldogs.

She was let out of her signing after Parkinson left IUPUI and joined Butler earlier this week.

Carrothers will have competition in the Butler backcourt with three guards currently on the roster: Tenley Dowell, a 6-foot redshirt junior from Morton, Illinois; Trinity White, a 5-9 sophomore from McKinney, Texas; and Madison Royal-Davis, a 5-11 sophomore from Toledo, Ohio.

Valpo's Shay Frederick stands tall in face of detractors

She will also have to contest with Valparaiso transfer Shay Frederick, who announced her commitment Friday evening via Twitter. She led the Beacons at 11.9 points, 4.8 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game in her fourth season. 

Said Carrothers: "I know that it's gonna be difficult, but like I've always just been doing, just take everything one day at a time and just do the best that I can and just see where that leads me."

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night and Sports Editor

Aaron is a passionate sports fan who grew up in the Cleveland, Ohio area. He has lived across the Midwest and enjoys traveling. He is passionate about Angelman Syndrome, a rare genetic disorder his brother has. Follow him on Twitter @Sports_Aaron.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Scottie Scheffler wins 2022 Masters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts