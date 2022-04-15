Crown Point All-Stater Jessica Carrothers flips commitment to Butler

INDIANAPOLIS — Jessica Carrothers had a signed National Letter of Intent ready to hand in when she arrived on Butler's campus Friday.

It was an extra good Friday for first-year Butler coach Austin Parkinson and his staff, who recruited Carrothers to play at IUPUI. The joy in her voice indicated she was equally excited to flip to the other side of town.

"Butler plays in the Big East and I know they didn't have the best record, but I know if anybody can turn the program around and get a winning schedule, I know he can turn that program around like he did at IUPUI," Carrothers said.

Stepping onto campus with the sun glistening and a cool breeze just enough to not be too hot was enough for Carrothers to turn her NLI in immediately. The Crown Point native was urged by her dad to get through the visit before doing so. After a tour of the campus, dorms and Hinkle Fieldhouse, she didn't need to see anything else.

"Butler's its own community," she said. "Everybody was really friendly. Everybody was walking everywhere, which I thought was nice, (the coaches) gave us a tour, we went out to eat, and I took pictures at Hinkle Fieldhouse ... the gym is so beautiful."

At Butler, Carrothers joins Parkinson, who left after 12 seasons at IUPUI. Last year, the Jaguars made their first NCAA Tournament appearance, finishing 24-5 after a 78-72 opening-round loss to Oklahoma.

She's done her homework when referencing his reputation for rebuilding programs. Prior to Parkinson's arrival, the Jaguars finished 3-26. Now he's tasked with turning a 1-27 Butler team into a contender.

Carrothers hopes to be a key piece.

"They like to play fast, and I kind of liked that aspect of it. It's kind of like AAU, but it's still structured," she said. "So I thought that I would fit in pretty well. He really brought the best out of the girls ... They played well together. They had good chemistry. And that's one of the main things that he focuses on: (individual statistics or anything) doesn't really matter, you just do what you can to help the team and I really liked that."

She will graduate Crown Point as the program's all-time leading scorer with 2,335 points, passing Anne (Kvachkoff) Equihua. That's 16th in the state and second in the Region behind West Side's Dana Evans (2,832). Carrothers also led the Bulldogs to their third state title in 2021 alongside Purdue recruit Lilly Stoddard.

"IUPUI was a really nice place, I loved it there. (Parkinson) said playing in the Big East, that's a game-changer, and he thought that I should be playing at a higher level and that he should have been coaching at a higher level," Carrothers said. "Butler was always has been his dream job. Since he thought that I should be playing at a higher level like he thinks that I could, it just shows how much trust that he does have in me and it's just like a motivation booster."

Carrothers also had familiar faces outside of the coaching staff. Former Crown Point teammate Abby Stoddard, a junior-to-be, and Indiana Elite Prime AAU teammate Sydney Jaynes, of Brownstown, are also Bulldogs.

She was let out of her signing after Parkinson left IUPUI and joined Butler earlier this week.

Carrothers will have competition in the Butler backcourt with three guards currently on the roster: Tenley Dowell, a 6-foot redshirt junior from Morton, Illinois; Trinity White, a 5-9 sophomore from McKinney, Texas; and Madison Royal-Davis, a 5-11 sophomore from Toledo, Ohio.

She will also have to contest with Valparaiso transfer Shay Frederick, who announced her commitment Friday evening via Twitter. She led the Beacons at 11.9 points, 4.8 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game in her fourth season.

Said Carrothers: "I know that it's gonna be difficult, but like I've always just been doing, just take everything one day at a time and just do the best that I can and just see where that leads me."

