Crown Point duo earns AP All-State honors

Jessica Carrothers will graduate from Crown Point as one of the school's most decorated athletes, and on Wednesday she added Associated Press First Team All-State for a second-straight year to her growing list of accomplishments.

The Times' two-time Girls Basketball Player of the Year led the Bulldogs to a Class 4A state championship in 2021, the third in program history, and finished with a 103-7 record along with her senior classmates. That includes Lilly Stoddard, who is bound for Purdue and was a third-team selection.

As a senior, Carrothers averaged 20.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 3.6 steals per game as the Bulldogs went to their third-straight semistate. Carrothers, an IUPUI recruit, is the all-time leading scorer after passing Anne (Kvachkoff) Equihua and finishing with 2,335 career points.

Carrothers was runner-up to Homestead's Ayanna Patterson in Ms. Basketball. Patterson is bound for UConn and joins Carrothers on the first team as does Ashlynn Shade, who was named Indiana Gatorade Player of the Year and is also bound for UConn.

Mila Reynolds led South Bend Washington to a state championship in Class 3A this year and was selected to the first team alongside Westfield's Alyssa Crockett.

Shade's Noblesville team ended the prep careers of both Carrothers and Patterson in the semistate and regional championship, respectively. The junior scored a record-tying 31 points in the Millers' 76-52 victory against Franklin to win the Class 4A state championship.

Patterson averaged averaged 25.8 points, 11.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.0 blocks per game. The Maryland-bound Reynolds scored 21 in her championship game, and averaged 21.6 points and 8.1 rebounds per contest across the season. Crockett heads to Michigan after averaging 18.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game in her final season.

The second team consists of Zionsville junior Laila Hull, Bedford North Lawrence sophomore Chloe Spreen, Terre Haute North senior Zoe Stewart, Northwestern junior McKenna Layden and Pioneer junior Ashlynn Brooke. Stewart has signed with Murray State.

Layden has committed to Purdue while Brooke intends to play at Ball State after leading the state in scoring at 25.9 points. Stewart was the state's No. 2 scorer at 24.8 points.

Stoddard led third-team selections along with Tanyuel Welch of Indianapolis North Central, Rashunda Jones of South Bend Washington, Kuryn Brunson of Franklin and Kynidi Mason-Striverson of Silver Creek. Jones, a junior, was the only underclass player on the team.

Welch has signed with Memphis. Mason-Striverson intends to play at Evansville and Jones has given a verbal commitment to Purdue.

