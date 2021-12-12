Crown Point girls basketball pays tribute to two of its best: Anne (Kvachkoff) Equihua and Jessica Carrothers

CROWN POINT — Anne (Kvachkoff) Equihua insisted on one rule when Crown Point coach Chris Seibert invited her to return to the CP gym for a brief ceremony celebrating senior guard Jessica Carrothers breaking Equihua’s career scoring record.
“Don’t make it about me,” she told him.
“So if you see me walking out you know why,” Equihua said beforehand.
Equihua didn’t walk off the floor Friday night despite Seibert only loosely following her conditions. The moment simultaneously was and wasn’t about her. The ceremony celebrated not only Carrothers’s 1,985 points — and counting — but also the 1,910 points Equihua scored in a Bulldog uniform nearly four decades ago.
“I’m a huge Jess fan,” Equihua said. “I’m super excited for her. She’s a fantastic player. I texted her after she broke it and told her, ‘Hey, if it was going to happen I’m glad it happened to someone as amazing as you’ because records are meant to be broken, right? I couldn’t be happier for her.”
The Crown Point crowd showered the court with applause as Equihua and the reason for her attendance were both announced. She presented Carrothers with a basketball noting the new scoring champion and embraced at midcourt prior to a Bulldogs win against Valparaiso.
“I adore you,” Equihua told Carrothers.
“I adore you, too,” Carrothers told Equihua.
“It hasn’t really sunk in yet,” Carrothers said. “When I grow up and pass this record down one day I want whoever I give it to to look up to me the way I look up to Mrs. Equihua.”
Carrothers surpassed Equihua’s scoring mark on Dec. 3 against Portage. She crossed over an Indians defender to create room to drive toward the baseline, stepped back to give herself space and knocked down a fade-away jumper to eclipse Equihua’s point total.
That context was fitting. Longtime Crown Point assistant coach Scott Reid recalled Equihua making a living out of mid-range jump shots along the baseline while helping lead the Bulldogs to state championships in both 1984 and 1985 before heading south to play at Purdue.
“Nobody could stop her there,” Reid said. “They just couldn’t.”
Mid-range jumpers have since gone out of style in the modern game partly due to the introduction of the 3-point line that didn’t exist when Equihua played, Reid said. Carrothers mostly scores off the dribble but coincidentally or not has her own polished mid-range game that reminds Reid of Equihua’s.
Reid was there for it, after all, having assisted legendary CP coach Tom May while Equihua was at Crown Point and now Seibert with Carrothers. He posed for a photo between his two prolific scorers who both wore No. 14 for the Lady Bulldogs and took in the moment himself.
Reid didn’t expect this sort of ceremony. He didn’t think anyone would come along and break Equihua’s scoring record.
“Oh god, no,” Reid said. “Honest to god, no, I didn’t. When Jess got here her freshman year, that was the first time I ever thought it was a possibility. It’s taken a lot of stuff from the whole team to find her open for her to do what she’s done. She’s one heck of a player. They both are. It is just an awesome thing to be a part of and it’s an honor to say I coached both of them.”
Both Equihua and Carrothers played with the luxury of “exceptional” teammates and coaches, Equihua said. Their individual scoring wouldn’t have been possible without them.
Carrothers, an IUPUI signee, played alongside standouts such as former Indiana All-Star Dash Shaw playing off her at combo guard, the Santiago sisters, Alyna and Alyvia, floating around the wings and Purdue signee Lilly Stoddard regularly drawing double- and triple-teams in the post.
Equihua, an Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame member, played off fellow hall of famer Nancy Cowan-Eksten in the backcourt while former Indiana All Star post Sandy Grabowski drew her own double- and triple-teams in the frontcourt.
“It’s about the teammates. I’m not kidding you,” Equihua said. “It’s the number of games you play too, right? The further you go, the more chances you have. Let’s be honest and make it clear that none of this would have happened for either of us had it not been for tremendous players on these teams.”
Equihua's Crown Point teams won four sectional championships, four regional championships and three semistate championships in addition to their 1984 and 1985 state titles. She was named MVP of the state finals as both a junior and senior.
Carrothers’s teams have won sectionals three times in three tries, two regionals and a state title. The Bulldogs are currently ranked No. 1 in the state and have suffered just four losses with her on the roster.
Equihua teaches math at Taft Middle school, where she’s been for 15 years, and currently coaches the seventh-grade girls volleyball team. She preceded Seibert as Crown Point’s coach for four seasons and was also recognized on teacher appreciation night as an invitee of Stoddard’s.
“What Annie means to this program is hard to put into words,” Seibert said. “Whether it’s her championships or coming back and coaching or just even the way she continues to put support into this community you really couldn’t ask for more. She’s what it means to be a Lady Bulldog.”
Seibert said having a brief ceremony recognizing both Equihua and Carrothers was an important piece of celebrating the program’s history. He and Crown Point boys coach Clint Swan worked together to hang jerseys on the walls of the Bulldog gym celebrating former Indiana All-Stars and want to continue to honor the tradition of basketball in Crown Point.
Celebrating the past is something Seibert said former Hobart football coach Wally McCormack taught him. To have Equihua on hand and joined by both Carrothers and Reid was important to him especially knowing how much Equihua and Carrothers both wouldn’t have suggested it themselves.
“Both of them do not like the spotlight,” Seibert said. “They like it on the court but as far as making them the center of attention and doing these sorts of things they just aren’t comfortable. That today is the one place I’ve seen them both uncomfortable but I know it means the world to Jess to have Annie here. Jess understands the history of the program and what Annie meant and continues to mean for this program, this community and this school…
“I mean, how cool is that? You have Scott here who for 35 years has coached and worked with Annie at the start of his career and now Jess towards the end. We wanted to honor them and think we did a good job of it tonight.”