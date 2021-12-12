Crown Point girls basketball pays tribute to two of its best: Anne (Kvachkoff) Equihua and Jessica Carrothers

Seibert said having a brief ceremony recognizing both Equihua and Carrothers was an important piece of celebrating the program’s history. He and Crown Point boys coach Clint Swan worked together to hang jerseys on the walls of the Bulldog gym celebrating former Indiana All-Stars and want to continue to honor the tradition of basketball in Crown Point.

Celebrating the past is something Seibert said former Hobart football coach Wally McCormack taught him. To have Equihua on hand and joined by both Carrothers and Reid was important to him especially knowing how much Equihua and Carrothers both wouldn’t have suggested it themselves.

“Both of them do not like the spotlight,” Seibert said. “They like it on the court but as far as making them the center of attention and doing these sorts of things they just aren’t comfortable. That today is the one place I’ve seen them both uncomfortable but I know it means the world to Jess to have Annie here. Jess understands the history of the program and what Annie meant and continues to mean for this program, this community and this school…