Crown Point outlasts Portage for title

PORTAGE — After Crown Point was presented the Class 4A Portage Sectional trophy Saturday night by outlasting the host Indians 50-38, the players took the hardware over to celebrate with their fellow students.

It was a satisfying win for the Bulldogs (26-0), but it wasn’t easy. Portage led 31-30 after three quarters.

“It’s definitely not the same as the regular season,” said Lilly Stoddard, who finished with eight points and six rebounds. “Postseason is definitely way different. You can’t underestimate any team.”

Crown Point defeated Portage 80-37 in early December, but Portage had CP on the ropes, heading into the fourth.

“That was an intense game, you could say it was very intense,” said senior guard Dash Shaw, who added nine points. “That’s how you can expect a team to play like that when nobody wants to go home. You’re going to get every team’s best game in the sectional. It was hard fought.”

Then the Bulldogs stepped up the defense in the fourth.