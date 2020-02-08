You are the owner of this article.
Crown Point outlasts Portage for title
Girls basketball | Portage Sectional

Crown Point outlasts Portage for title

Carrothers

Jessica Carrothers scored a game-high 21 points in Crown Point's sectional championship win over Portage.

 Christopher Breach, The Times

PORTAGE — After Crown Point was presented the Class 4A Portage Sectional trophy Saturday night by outlasting the host Indians 50-38, the players took the hardware over to celebrate with their fellow students.

It was a satisfying win for the Bulldogs (26-0), but it wasn’t easy. Portage led 31-30 after three quarters.

“It’s definitely not the same as the regular season,” said Lilly Stoddard, who finished with eight points and six rebounds. “Postseason is definitely way different. You can’t underestimate any team.”

Crown Point defeated Portage 80-37 in early December, but Portage had CP on the ropes, heading into the fourth.

“That was an intense game, you could say it was very intense,” said senior guard Dash Shaw, who added nine points. “That’s how you can expect a team to play like that when nobody wants to go home. You’re going to get every team’s best game in the sectional. It was hard fought.”

Then the Bulldogs stepped up the defense in the fourth.

“They went a little bit more man pressure and got us to dribble into some bad areas and pass into some bad areas,” Portage coach Marc Bruner said. “Their zone press early, we were able to get some skip (passes) and were able to break the press. … They squared us up and took away reversals.”

Crown Point didn’t want its unbeaten season to end.

“We all played defense better and rotated better,” Stoddard said. “We had to huddle up a couple times, and that really helped.”

Stoddard made two baskets in the paint, and then Allie Govert made one of two foul shots. Jessica Carrothers canned four straight from the line. C.P. led 39-31 with 4 minutes and 38 seconds left in the game.

“Lilly Stoddard did a fantastic job of finishing around the rim, and I really think that changed the momentum,” CP coach Chris Seibert said.

“We didn’t let the crowd get to us,” said Carrothers, who finished with a game-high 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds. “We just played together, and that was the difference.”

Portage (20-6) got to within 41-34 with 1:42 left but got no closer.

“They were a tough team, but I think we just all played together and played with our hearts,” Stoddard said. “That’s really what helped us out.”

Crown Point won its 19th sectional title and its second in a row. It will play Penn (25-2) in the first game of the LaPorte Regional on Saturday. Crown Point defeated Penn 54-47 for last season's regional title.

“We were in a dogfight (Friday) night, and we were in a dogfight again (Saturday) night,” Seibert said. “... Every game with (Penn) is a dogfight for sure.”

The Bulldogs led 12-11 at the first stop, and the game was tied 20-20 at the half.

Troilisia Lacey hit two 3-pointers in the third quarter to help fuel the Portage rally. Lacey finished with 12 points, and Kristen Cravens added eight.

“We lost by 43 two months ago to them,” Bruner said. “It’s great to see what they were able to do. We would’ve liked to finish the deal, but we just couldn’t do it (Saturday) night.”

