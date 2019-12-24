{{featured_button_text}}
West Side at Crown Point girls basketball (ACL)

Crown Point's Alyna Santiago will miss the rest of the season with a torn right ACL. The Bulldogs' junior guard is scheduled to have surgery Jan. 9.

 Kale Wilk, File, The Times

Crown Point junior Alyna Santiago is still trying to process it, but her season is over.

“It happened at the Fremd game that we played out in Illinois,” Santiago said. “I was just coming through a dribble handoff, and our knees collided. I just thought it was a bad charley horse so I went to therapy for a week."

She didn’t know it at the time, but the Bulldogs’ starting guard, who is one of the Region’s top defenders, tore her right ACL with roughly six minutes left in the game.

Crown Point still topped the Vikings 59-43 on Dec. 7 to remain unbeaten, and Santiago even wanted to be subbed back in. However, assistant junior varsity coach Ashley Parrish recommended otherwise, and Santiago conceded. She understood that her coaching staff was just trying to keep her safe, and the junior assumed that she’d be back on the hardwood after getting some rest.

The team had five days off until its next game, a Duneland Athletic Conference meeting with Valparaiso, but as game day crept closer, Santiago still wasn’t making any progress. On Dec. 13, the morning of the Bulldogs’ matchup with the Vikings, she finally went to get an MRI and held out hope that her injury wasn’t serious.

About three hours before tipoff, she received a call from Crown Point sports medicine specialist Dr. Timothy Mullally with what she said was the worst news of her athletic career.

Santiago had in fact torn her right ACL, and her junior campaign came to an abrupt end. She will undergo surgery Jan. 9th and start physical therapy two days later.

“I was just in shock, complete shock, and I was just crying so much,” said Santiago, who will be sidelined for six to seven months. “And then when all the girls saw me crying and word got around that I tore it, they were all just a mess. All of them were bawling right before the game, even up to the anthem.”

In 12 games this season, Santiago averaged 6.8 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.2 steals per game. The junior has only scored in double figures nine times in her prep career, but Bulldogs coach Chris Seibert said she is an invaluable asset to his program because she does all of the little things.

Standing just 5-foot-5, Santiago has the uncanny ability to come up with a crucial steal, rebound or block. Even on the play when she got injured, Seibert said it was because the junior was fighting through a pick, rather than following behind her opponent like the majority of other defenders would’ve done.

That type of effort is why Seibert calls Santiago the “heart and soul” of his team.

“I think it’s just one more obstacle that Lyna will battle through and come back stronger from. … She’s the one that gives us that presence, that tenacity. All of the different things she does to help us, it’s not going to be one person that can replace that. It’s going to have to be lots of people who are going to do their best.

“But we don’t have another Alyna.”

Sophomore guard Jessica Carrothers leads Crown Point in scoring at 21.1 points per game and is ready to make up for Santiago’s absence. However, she was devastated to hear about her best friend’s season-ending injury. The two guards have played together since they were in second grade, and at this point, they view each other as family more than teammates.

Although they won’t be able to share the court again this season, Carrothers is grateful that Santiago will be back healthy for her senior campaign. Next year will most likely be the last time the two play organized basketball together.

“Lyna is basically my sister. We hang out every day. I’m always in her room, and we even take naps together,” Carrothers said with a laugh. “I’ve played with her all my life, so knowing I have one more year with her is a blessing.”

It has been extremely hard for Santiago to watch the undefeated Bulldogs compete without her, but this is not the first time she’s had to overcome a significant injury. In her eighth grade season at Colonel John Wheeler Middle School, Santiago fractured her left growth plate and was out for several weeks.

When she came back, the fiery guard picked up right where she left off.

Santiago draws strength from that experience and isn’t worried about if she’ll be the same player when she returns. In her eyes, rebounding from a torn ACL is just another opportunity to show her dedication to the game she loves and the program she represents.

“I’ve gotten letters from some people that I don’t even know, and they’re just like, ‘This is an addition to your story,’” Santiago said. “It’s just extra motivation to attack my therapy and rehab and come back even stronger.”

