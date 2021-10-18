Crown Point turns page on state championship as defense begins with first practice

This group is focused, as evident by the fluidity of the drills, and they are happy to be back, as showcased by their wide smiles.

“We talked a lot to these kids that there’s no staying the same. You either get better or get worse, and our goal every day is to get better.” coach Chris Seibert said. “There are memories and things that nobody can ever take away but once that ball is in the air, no one is going to care what you did last year. This is about this year’s group and this year’s seniors leaving their own legacy.”

Those expectations are high in large part because of not one, but two Indiana Ms. Basketball candidates in Carrothers and Purdue recruit Lilly Stoddard. Carrothers averaged 23.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 4.1 steals per game last season on her way to Times Player of the Year. Stoddard averaged 10.7 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.3 blocks and 1.4 steals per game.

Both are four-year starters and the guard-post combination complements one another well.

“They have good chemistry together,” Santiago said.

+3 'It's still surreal': Crown Point receives its state championship rings “It’s all the memories, all the hard work, all the sacrifices that everyone in this program has made to get to that point is much more meaningful than a symbolic ring."