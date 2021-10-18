Crown Point turns page on state championship as defense begins with first practice

CROWN POINT — Lofty expectations and moving pieces don’t faze a Crown Point girls basketball team coming off its Class 4A state championship since going back-to-back in 1984-85, and the Bulldogs hope they don't have to wait as long between titles.
The Bulldogs returned for their first official practice of the season on Monday. It's the beginning of a four-and-a-half month journey they hope ends again at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
“We know that we have a target on our backs and all these teams are coming for us,” senior Alyvia Santiago said. “Their goal should be to get to state, but that’s our goal too. We know every other team is striving for that so we have to work that much harder.”
IUPUI recruit Jessica Carrothers is borrowing the mindset of of Kevin Devine, the athletic development coordinator at Franciscan Health: “He told us, ‘You don’t want to think about it as defending the state championship. It’s more of you want to get it again.’ That’s the mentality I want to use.”
This group is focused, as evident by the fluidity of the drills, and they are happy to be back, as showcased by their wide smiles.
“We talked a lot to these kids that there’s no staying the same. You either get better or get worse, and our goal every day is to get better.” coach Chris Seibert said. “There are memories and things that nobody can ever take away but once that ball is in the air, no one is going to care what you did last year. This is about this year’s group and this year’s seniors leaving their own legacy.”
Those expectations are high in large part because of not one, but two Indiana Ms. Basketball candidates in Carrothers and Purdue recruit Lilly Stoddard. Carrothers averaged 23.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 4.1 steals per game last season on her way to Times Player of the Year. Stoddard averaged 10.7 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.3 blocks and 1.4 steals per game.
Both are four-year starters and the guard-post combination complements one another well.
“They have good chemistry together,” Santiago said.
Said Seibert: “I think it’s just the consistency they bring every single game, every night, every day in practice. They get the best out of themselves and their teammates. I’m very blessed to have them the last three years and very excited about their senior year.”
Stoddard was one of several players absent from practice due to other sports. She’s part of a Bulldogs volleyball team competing at the LaPorte Regional on Saturday.
Carrothers admitted she was “kind of sad” for her last first day, but is excited to play this year out.
“They’re fun, they’re positive to be around," she said of this year's team. "Most of the past years I was close with the upperclassmen. I always felt like I was friends with (last year’s) seniors. I was close with my grade — Lyvie (Santiago), Nikki (Gerodemos), Mariana (Maldonado) — but I wasn’t as close to them as I am now. I’m really glad I have the opportunity to have one more year with them now.”
Now that she’s a senior, she knows she has to grow into a leadership role. As does Santiago, though the shoes she’s replacing are those of her sister Alyna, who was both vocal and emotional.
“(Today is) weird because I feel like I’m supposed to fill her spot, her leadership role and I’m kind of doing it, but she just flowed right into it. It’s taking me awhile,” Alyvia said. “I don’t like telling people what to do and I don’t want to step on anyone’s toes. I feel like with these girls, they won’t take it that way.”
New to the team is Abbi Foster, who played her first two seasons at Andrean. The junior averaged 5.9 points and 3.6 rebounds in 19 games for a 20-3 sectional championship team.
Brooke Lindesmith is a returnee with limited varsity experience as a freshman. She showcased her potential with the junior varsity team that year before tearing her ACL that summer. Now a healthy junior, these are just two of several players competing for rotational roles.
“Everyone’s accepting of new people coming. I feel like we’re all coming together,” Santiago said.
The competitiveness for roles and a desire to get back to state is driving this team, as they showed in practice No. 1.
“We’re hungry,” Seibert said. “We have a lot of kids that are ready to step up, play varsity minutes, meaningful minutes, and I think we have some young kids that will really step up and open some eyes for some people that aren’t household names yet.”