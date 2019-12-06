PORTAGE — Jessica Carrothers didn’t look to score her first basket on Friday night until there was less than a minute remaining in the first quarter.
Crown Point’s leading scorer had good reason to be conservative on offense against Portage in a road Duneland Athletic Conference contest. Carrothers was busy being plenty aggressive on defense.
Carrothers pressed the Indians up and down the court, helping the Bulldogs pull away from Portage in the second quarter in an 80-37 win. The sophomore guard eventually caught fire and finished with a game-high 25 points.
“Our coaches always say that we need to pressure the ball and steal the passes,” Carrothers said. “The main point is to just be aggressive on defense.”
The game was tight after the first quarter as the Indians (5-2, 1-1) scored back-to-back baskets to get within 18-12 as the quarter came to a close. Carrothers took her game to another level offensively in the second quarter, scoring 12 points in the frame as Crown Point opened up a 45-22 halftime lead.
“It was good to get everyone else going in the beginning of the game,” Carrothers said. “I wasn’t worried about it.”
Kristen Cravens knocked down three 3-pointers in the first quarter to lead the Indians with nine points, but the senior was hounded every time she touched the ball for the rest of the game. Cravens didn't score another point as Crown Point coach Chris Seibert continuously implored the Bulldogs to cover Portage’s shooters.
“Everything we do starts on the defensive end,” Seibert said. “Then we want to get out and run. Portage is a well-coached team with a tremendous matchup zone. The best way to beat that is to make sure they can’t get it setup.”
All five of Crown Point’s starters scored in double figures as they accounted for 75 of the Bulldogs’ 80 points. West Side transfer Dash Shaw scored 13 of her 17 points in the first half, while Alyna Santiago plus Abby and Lilly Stoddard each added 11 points.
The Bulldogs played their starters deep into the fourth quarter, in large part because Shaw and Carrothers are still getting used to playing with one another. Crown Point has played 11 games in the first month of the season and that hasn’t left a lot of time for practice.
“We just haven’t had a lot of opportunity to work on things together away from games,” Seibert said. “In a conference game, our sole focus was to come in here and get a win. We’ll worry about tomorrow at a later time. I’m proud of the way we came out and played tonight.”