Crown Point wins double-OT showdown against Kenwood

The Bulldogs (16-2) came out the more aggressive team, pressuring the ball on defense and pushing it on offense. They scored the game’s first nine points, including a pair of Alyvia Santiago 3-pointers.

“What Jessica and Lilly do for our team is incredible but we’re not where we’re at, we don’t have the success that we’ve had without all of our other players,” Seibert said. “Nikki does so many different things to help us and tonight was no different.”

In the second quarter, Carrothers scored 11 of her game-high 36 points to help Crown Point build a lead as big as 10. The Broncos never led in the first half and trailed 36-29 at the break.

Kenwood was able to set up its defense more in the third quarter and the Bulldogs struggled with full-court pressure. McDaniel led a Broncos charge to take a three-point lead in the frame.

The game stayed close from there but Crown Point didn’t lead again until a Gerodemos free throw made it 58-57 with 2:09 left.