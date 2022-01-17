Crown Point wins double-OT showdown against Kenwood

CROWN POINT — Not all the fans left the gym Monday at Crown Point happy, but none can say they didn’t get what they paid for.
The Times No. 1 Bulldogs battled Illinois power Kenwood and it’s handful of Division I players for 40 minutes. The Broncos hit not one but two buzzer-beating 3-pointers to extend the game but Crown Point prevailed 81-76 in double overtime.
“It is a huge, huge win for us that hopefully gives us confidence going into the final stretch of games here in the next week,” coach Chris Seibert said. “Really, this was a tournament game. This was as tournament an environment as you can get and I think it will definitely benefit us long-term.”
Crown Point is No. 4 in Indiana Class 4A and No. 3 in the IBCA poll. Kenwood is No. 6 in Illinois 4A.
“It’s just all heart. We have to play with heart and I think we did that today,” senior Jessica Carrothers said. “That’s how we finished this game.”
The Broncos (14-4) may be the most talented team on Crown Point’s loaded regular season schedule. Broncos seniors Brianna McDaniel and Whitney Dunn signed with Texas A&M and Loyola Chicago, respectively. McDaniel is the top-ranked player in her class and state by Prep Hoops Illinois, and No. 13 nationally by the service.
Dunn forced the first overtime with a shot from the left wing at the end of regulation and McDaniel forced a second with a trey from the other corner at the end of the first extra period.
Crown Point coaches considered fouling before each shot. They decided against it for Dunn’s but weren’t able to foul McDaniel, Seibert said.
“They’re two McDonald’s All-Americans. They make plays,” Seibert said. “Should we have fouled? Maybe. But you don’t know how it’s going to happen. The only way you lose is if you foul.”
Nikki Gerodemos grabbed several key rebounds and a vital steal down the stretch. Purdue recruit Lilly Stoddard had two important blocks and altered another Kenwood shot to keep the game close.
The Bulldogs (16-2) came out the more aggressive team, pressuring the ball on defense and pushing it on offense. They scored the game’s first nine points, including a pair of Alyvia Santiago 3-pointers.
“What Jessica and Lilly do for our team is incredible but we’re not where we’re at, we don’t have the success that we’ve had without all of our other players,” Seibert said. “Nikki does so many different things to help us and tonight was no different.”
In the second quarter, Carrothers scored 11 of her game-high 36 points to help Crown Point build a lead as big as 10. The Broncos never led in the first half and trailed 36-29 at the break.
Kenwood was able to set up its defense more in the third quarter and the Bulldogs struggled with full-court pressure. McDaniel led a Broncos charge to take a three-point lead in the frame.
The game stayed close from there but Crown Point didn’t lead again until a Gerodemos free throw made it 58-57 with 2:09 left.
Carrothers guarded the ball for most of the game and made it difficult for the Broncos to initiate their offense. Seibert praised her conditioning, which he said enables her to play at a high level on both ends of the floor.
“Defense is what we fall back on if our offense isn’t doing what we want it to do,” Carrothers said. “That’s one of the reasons we won this game.”
Carrothers controlled much of the overtime periods on offense. In total, she hit 12 of 13 free throws including several in the final minutes to help seal the victory.
“This definitely is going to boost our confidence,” Carrothers said. “Knowing that we can beat a really good team from Illinois, I feel like we can beat anybody if we play together and play hard like we did today.”