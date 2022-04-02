Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers is Times' 2022 Girls Basketball Player of the Year

CROWN POINT — Jessica Carrothers is The Times Player of the Year. Again.

The Crown Point senior averaged 20.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 3.6 steals per game while leading the Bulldogs to their third semistate appearance in four years which included a state championship in 2021. She passed Hall of Famer Anne (Kvachkoff) Equihua to become the program’s all-time leading scorer en route to 2,335 points and finished her career with the second-most steals in team history.

The back-to-back Times’ recognitions joins a long list of other awards and accolades the IUPUI signee has claimed. She was a runner up for Indiana Miss Basketball this year and the Duneland Athletic conference MVP each of the last three seasons. The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association named her to the Large School Supreme 15 team after being on the underclass teams the three years prior. She’s an Indiana Senior All-Star and was a Junior All-Star before.

“I would say I checked more boxes than I ever would have dreamed of with everything my teammates and I accomplished,” Carrothers said. “If somebody were to have told me in eighth grade that I was going to Crown Point High School and do what we did the past four years I’d have said they were crazy.”

Carrothers walked into the gym at Crown Point with a deadly mid-range game that immediately allowed her to average more than 20 points per game. She dropped 27 in her first DAC game against LaPorte which prompted then-Slicer coach Rob Walker to suggest then-Notre Dame coach Muffet McGraw needed to swing out and see her as soon as possible.

Carrothers’ game evolved with time. She became more comfortable getting to the rim off hesitation moves as a sophomore and then worked in a more reliable 3-point shot as a junior. This past year she played in the post and along the baseline more regularly knowing that at IUPUI she’ll be asked to play off the ball for a program that this year made its first NCAA Tournament appearance after winning the Horizon League Tournament.

Crown Point coach Chris Seibert said the top question he’d be asked when talking to college coaches about Carrothers is where she’d develop in three years’ time. Regardless of how her game changes, because she’s proven it will, he said the thing that she’ll always do is make a team better.

“That’s the No. 1 thing with Jess is that she’s a winner. She’s a competitor,” Seibert said. “She’s going to figure out what she needs to do to make that team successful. I think that’s going to evolve, maybe, depending on what they need but Jess will absolutely be able to do whatever they need.”

Seibert went on to describe Carrothers as one of the most competitive players he’s ever coached. Carrothers’ senior class that also includes Times First Team member and Purdue signee Lilly Stoddard went 103-7 for their high school careers.

“She’s got an absolute hatred for losing in anything whether it’s a shooting drill or a state championship,” Seibert said. “She has this switch that she’s able to flip and just become the ultimate competitor. Then she steps off the court and is a smiling, laughing kid but she’s as fierce a competitor as I’ve ever been around.”

By her own admission, the eighth-grade version of Jessica Carrothers wouldn’t have believed you if you’d rattle off what she was about to do over the next four years. She said the time to reflect after the season as made her more appreciative of the awards and accolades she normally tried not to worry about.

What will the high school senior version think of her future college senior self? Time will tell.

“Honestly, I have no idea,” Carrothers said. “I’ve always just taken basketball day by day and I’m thinking to stick with that and see where it brings me in life. I don’t know. After college maybe I’m going to play overseas or something. But if not I think I’ll have had a pretty good career.”

