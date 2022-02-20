 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GIRLS BASKETBALL

Crown Point's senior core walks off the court together for the last time

  • Updated
4A girls basketball semistate: Crown Point vs. Noblesville

Noblesville's defense teams up on Crown Point's Lilly Stoddard on Saturday during a Class 4A semistate at Logansport.

 Kale Wilk, The Times

LOGANSPORT — With 1:34 remaining in its Class 4A Logansport Semistate matchup with Noblesville, Crown Point’s five seniors were on the court together. A Noblesville 3-pointer put Crown Point down 62-40 and the result was all but guaranteed.

Noblesville called a timeout immediately after the make, its fan section losing itself in a frenzy of cheers and celebration as the players jumped up and down, running back to the bench in joy.

4A girls basketball semistate: Crown Point vs. Noblesville

Crown Point's Nikki Gerodemos, left, tries to get a layup past Noblesville's Brooklyn Smitherman on Saturday during a Class 4A semistate at Logansport.

The five Bulldogs walked back to their own bench, full of different emotions. While the Noblesville cheers filled the arena, the Crown Point fans gave a standing ovation of their own. The seniors left the court one by one, hugging coaches and teammates.

It wasn’t how they wanted to bow out, but they left the court together.

4A girls basketball semistate: Crown Point vs. Noblesville

Crown Point's Alyvia Santiago sets up for 3 on Saturday during a Class 4A semistate at Logansport.

“I think it was just important that we walked out the same way we walked in four years ago, just stepping (on the court) together,” senior forward Nikki Gerodemos said after the 62-41 loss. “It was a bittersweet moment for all of us.”

Jessica Carrothers — who averaged 21 points per game and will play at IUPUI next season — and Purdue commit and double-double machine Lilly Stoddard garnered the bulk of the attention and accolades for the group. But the team couldn’t make a deep playoff run without its other seniors: Gerodemos and guard Alyvia Santiago also in the starting lineup, and forward Mariana Maldonado providing depth off the bench.

“My teammates have gotten so much better over the past four years,” Stoddard said. “I’m so proud of them and everything we’ve done. I just think that we play so well together.”

4A girls basketball semistate: Crown Point vs. Noblesville

Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers, left, battles with Noblesville's Ashlynn Shade on Saturday during a Class 4A semistate at Logansport.

In the semistate matchup, Santiago took over much of the primary ballhandling duties as Noblesville face-guarded Carrothers and sent a double-team whenever she caught the ball. Gerodemos was tasked with defending the paint as Noblesville did its best to pull the 6-4 Stoddard away from the rim. Santiago and Gerodemos each averaged more than five points per game for the season.

Coach Chris Seibert said the impact his senior class made goes beyond the court.

“They are, not only really good basketball players, but even better student-athletes,” Seibert said. “They epitomize everything it means to be a Lady Bulldog. They are involved in the community, they’re involved in things at school. They’re all great students.

4A girls basketball semistate: Crown Point vs. Noblesville

Crown Point's bench reacts after a 3-pointer against Noblesville on Saturday during a Class 4A semistate at Logansport.

“We could not ask for a better group of five kids to lead us this year and to lead us for the past four years,” Seibert said.

On the hardwood, the group helped Crown Point to one of its best four-year stretches in program history: 103-7 record overall; 42-0 record at home; 28-0 in DAC play with four conference titles; four sectional titles; three regional titles.

And, of course, the 2021 state championship: one of three in program history.

“It’s just an honor to be able to play with my teammates for the past four years,” Gerodemos said. “And we’re just so proud of everything we have accomplished.”

