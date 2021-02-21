Crown Point's state berth another milestone for alums of loaded Region AAU team

"I've looked at the all-area teams (in years past) and half of the players are from Lady Region Elite."

Alyna Santiago credited a lot of her development to her days in the Lady Region Elite program, so it was fitting that a few of her former teammates came to cheer on Crown Point.

Back when they were kids, Santiago said they all had dreams of winning a state championship. Now, she, her sister and Carrothers are on the brink of making that happen.

"I can tell that they're happy for us," Alyna Santiago said of her former teammates. "They helped us get better — me, Jess and (Alyvia). It's crazy to see that we're going to state and they're here to support us."

Austin, a senior, plans to be in Indianapolis next Saturday when the Bulldogs (24-1) face Brownsburg (17-10) in the Class 4A state final. The Purdue Northwest recruit would rather be on the court herself, but she said watching her fellow Lady Region Elite alum compete on the state's biggest stage isn't a bad alternative.

From Austin's perspective, a state title for Crown Point translates to a state crown for everyone who was involved with Lady Region Elite.