Crown Point's state berth another milestone for alums of loaded Region AAU team

LAPORTE — Crown Point star Jessica Carrothers had an extra layer of nerves ahead of Saturday's showdown with Fort Wayne Carroll in the Class 4A LaPorte Semistate because she knew her teammates would be there.
No, not the ones who are a part of the Bulldogs' program, but the ones who were a part of her childhood.
"I saw them all walk in, and I was like, 'Aw, nah,'" Carrothers said. "When I saw them I was like, 'We gotta do what we gotta do.' We had to impress them."
Carrothers, fellow junior guard Alyvia Santiago and Alyvia's older sister, senior guard Alyna Santiago, were once members of a loaded youth Region AAU team called "Lady Region Elite."
The squad was put together by Carrothers' dad, Mark, and the Santiago sisters' uncle, Lake Station girls basketball coach Rudy Chabes. Their roster was filled with a slew of players who have gone on to become stars at various schools in the Region, including Bishop Noll all-time leading scorer Courtney Blakely, Lake Station all-time leading scorer Taylor Austin, Merrillville all-time steals leader Torri Miller and Lighthouse 1,000-point scorer Trinity Barnes.
Bishop Noll's Rose Fuentes, who is a McDonald's All-American Games nominee along with Blakely, and Chabes' oldest daughter, Makayla, who plays for him at Lake Station, are also Lady Region Elite alum.
With a chance to reach state on the line, Rudy Chabes, Makayla Chabes, Austin, Barnes and Fuentes made sure they were in attendance as Carrothers and the Santiago sisters helped Crown Point punch its ticket to Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis with a 62-46 victory over the Chargers.
"It really doesn't feel like it's been that long (since we were all on the same team)," Carrothers said. "But we've always supported each other.
Carrothers scored a game-high 28 points, highlighted by a 3-pointer from beyond half court at the first quarter buzzer. Alyna Santiago added 10 points, and Alyvia Santiago chipped in with nine points on three 3-pointers for the Bulldogs, who are headed to state for the first time since 1997.
Rudy Chabes, who guided Lake Station to a program-record 19 wins this season, wasn't surprised by the performance of Carrothers and his nieces. After all, he said he's watched them play at a high level for nearly a decade.
"It's really cool that they're going to state," Rudy Chabes said. "Alyvia, Alyna and Jess, they won a couple state championships in AAU, and even got a third-place finish in nationals one year. And to see them play as juniors and seniors now, it's amazing.
"I've looked at the all-area teams (in years past) and half of the players are from Lady Region Elite."
Alyna Santiago credited a lot of her development to her days in the Lady Region Elite program, so it was fitting that a few of her former teammates came to cheer on Crown Point.
Back when they were kids, Santiago said they all had dreams of winning a state championship. Now, she, her sister and Carrothers are on the brink of making that happen.
"I can tell that they're happy for us," Alyna Santiago said of her former teammates. "They helped us get better — me, Jess and (Alyvia). It's crazy to see that we're going to state and they're here to support us."
Austin, a senior, plans to be in Indianapolis next Saturday when the Bulldogs (24-1) face Brownsburg (17-10) in the Class 4A state final. The Purdue Northwest recruit would rather be on the court herself, but she said watching her fellow Lady Region Elite alum compete on the state's biggest stage isn't a bad alternative.
From Austin's perspective, a state title for Crown Point translates to a state crown for everyone who was involved with Lady Region Elite.
"We're all in our own lane just doing our own thing, but I think we're all a part of each other's success," Austin said. "We all molded each other into the players we are today."
Carrothers looks forward to closing out her junior campaign at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in front of the people she started her career with.
All she asks is that Rudy Chabes and her father leave the coaching to Crown Point's Chris Seibert.
"Coach Rudy and my dad were the worst mix ever," Carrothers said, laughing. "If coach Rudy wasn't screaming, then my dad was screaming."
Mark Carrothers admitted that they could be a bit overbearing at times, but he insisted that there was a method to their madness.
"It was like good cop, bad cop, and I was usually the bad cop," Mark Carrothers said, laughing. "But, you see what we got out of it."