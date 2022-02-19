Crown Point's title defense ends in semistate loss to Noblesville

LOGANSPORT — Jessica Carrothers was again bothered by Noblesville's defense, being face-guarded and with familiar double-teams coming her way.

She couldn't shake it as Crown Point's state title defense ended on Saturday with the Millers winning the Class 4A Logansport semistate, 62-41.

Noblesville (24-4) deployed a diamond-and-one to slow Carrothers down in a 57-32 win Dec. 22. On Saturday, the senior guard and Bulldogs' leading scorer was held to 10 points on 4-for-12 shooting with four turnovers.

“A team that has such few weakness, you have to try and give up something,” Crown Point coach Chris Seibert said after the game. “Early, that was us trying to take (Ashlynn) Shade away and give up 3-pointers here or there. In the first quarter I thought we did a decent job, but in the second quarter they hit four or five.”

Offensively, Noblesville shot 50% (22-for-44) from the field and 3-point range (7-for-14). Shade, a junior committed to UConn, scored 23 points on 7-for-12 shooting. A 20-6 second-quarter advantage for Noblesville put Crown Point in a hole it couldn’t dig out of.

Crown Point trailed 42-20 at half but came out of the break with great energy, forcing three turnovers in its first four defensive possessions. The Bulldogs trimmed the lead by five in the period, but missed 3-pointers kept the lead from getting cut further. Still, Crown Point fought until the clock read zeros.

“These kids are champions,” Seibert said. “They’re defending state champions, and they were not going to give this up easily. They were going to fight, they were going to battle. And we just couldn’t string enough stops together in order to do that.”

With Noblesville keying on Carrothers and Purdue recruit Lilly Stoddard (seven points and five rebounds), other players were asked to step up. Junior guard Emily Phillips knocked down three triples to score nine points. Sophomore forward Ava Ziolkowski added eight points and a pair of 3s.

“Our other kids, even if they didn’t make them, they were taking those shots,” Seibert said. “They had confidence to take them, their teammates had confidence in them. And I thought, for the most part, we did a good job of finding the open person.”

In the final minutes, with the game out of reach, Seibert had all five of his seniors — Carrothers, Stoddard, Nikki Gerodemos, Alyvia Santiago and Mariana Maldonado — in the game, then subbed them out as a unit. The group walked off the court together after a Noblesville timeout to hugs from Seibert, assistant coaches and seniors.

“[We were] sad that it was over,” Carrothers said. “But I wouldn’t want to walk off the court with anybody else at the end of the day. They’re who I want to walk off the court with.

Together, the senior class compiled a 103-7 record, were perfect at home (42-0) and in Duneland Athletic Conference play (28-0), won four sectional titles, three regionals and the state championship last year.

An emotional Crown Point group said they were trying to keep perspective on everything they’ve done as a group.

“We don’t look at the losses,” Santiago said. “We just look at everything we’ve accomplished, and we’ve accomplished so much, and we’re all just so proud of that.”

