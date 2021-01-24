Finish line in sight with postseason pairings set

In a season that has been filled with more obstacles than ever before, Crown Point coach Chris Seibert is grateful that he can see the path to the finish line.
The Bulldogs will begin their quest to reach Indianapolis in the IHSAA state playoffs with a first-round tilt against Lowell.
The pairings for teams across the state were released on Sunday night and Seibert is excited to finally know the road to Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
“There’s a bracket, there’s a plan,” Seibert said. “For us, for the kids, this makes it all real. That’s the exciting thing. Now we know what it looks like.”
The Bulldogs (16-1) are undefeated against their potential sectional opponents this year, including a 69-40 victory over Lowell on Dec. 1. Crown Point won its first 26 games last year before falling to Penn 42-41 in regional action. Crown Point, ranked second statewide by the IBCA, avenged the loss against Penn in December with a 44-42 win.
“Scores from the regular season have very little bearing on what happens in the postseason,” Seibert said. “Our sectional games were very close last year. The postseason is completely different.”
The Bulldogs aren’t the only team with designs on making a deep run in the postseason. Andrean won its first 16 games of the year before falling to Crown Point 56-50 on Saturday night.
While the two teams won’t play each other in the postseason, Andrean coach Tony Scheub is eager to take lessons his team learned from Saturday’s game into a first round matchup with Whiting in the Class 2A playoffs.
“In the locker room after the game I was trying to express how proud I was to my players and they weren’t having any of it,” Scheub said. “They were pretty upset they lost that game. There isn’t going to be any shaking it off. They’re excited to get back in the gym and get ready for the postseason.”
Should the 59ers get beyond Whiting and the winner of Bowman and Illiana Christian, they’d likely face either Lake Station or Bishop Noll in the Sectional 33 title game.
The Warriors feature prolific scorer Courtney Blakely, who leads the country in total points with 608 and is fourth in scoring at 32.0 points per game according to MaxPreps.
“I was happy to see that Lake Station and and Bishop Noll were on the top half of the bracket,” Scheub said. “We’ve played both of them already and they were real battles.”
While both Seibert and Scheub remarked at how thrilled they were to have a bracket in place, both know that anything is possible during the 2020-21 season.
“It’s exciting, but at the same time, this is a season that has been day-by-day,” Scheub said. “You never know what is going to come. With the type of season we’ve seen so far, you can only look so far ahead. This is almost 10 days away, that’s an eternity in time this season.”