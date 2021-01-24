Finish line in sight with postseason pairings set

The Bulldogs aren’t the only team with designs on making a deep run in the postseason. Andrean won its first 16 games of the year before falling to Crown Point 56-50 on Saturday night.

While the two teams won’t play each other in the postseason, Andrean coach Tony Scheub is eager to take lessons his team learned from Saturday’s game into a first round matchup with Whiting in the Class 2A playoffs.

“In the locker room after the game I was trying to express how proud I was to my players and they weren’t having any of it,” Scheub said. “They were pretty upset they lost that game. There isn’t going to be any shaking it off. They’re excited to get back in the gym and get ready for the postseason.”

Should the 59ers get beyond Whiting and the winner of Bowman and Illiana Christian, they’d likely face either Lake Station or Bishop Noll in the Sectional 33 title game.