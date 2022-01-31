Former Region Rebels, now in high school, still share a bond

Teams in Northwest Indiana are in final preparations for the 2022 postseason, but a team of middle schoolers laid the foundations for many of the area’s girls basketball programs years ago.

Former members of the Region Rebels youth team dot the area’s scoring leader lists.

Andrean has a pair of former Rebels in Tori Allen, who’s scoring 16.7 points per game, and Lauren Colon, who nets 9.6. Highland’s Chloe Churilla scores 15.7, Cierra Pipkins tallies 14.4 for Griffith and Kouts gets 18.9 points from Ally Capouch. All stats are as of Jan. 17.

Chesterton’s Emma Pape was on the team, as well.

“It was a great team. I enjoyed playing basketball the most when I was with them,” Pipkins said. “I feel like we all knew how to play. We were coming together and sharing the love for the sport. It was easy to get to know them and play well with them.”

The Rebels didn’t win as often as one might expect. Churilla estimates the team was around .500. It often played up against older and better competition.

“Right now, if you took us we would be a better group of players than we were back then,” Churilla said. “We were still just developing our skills. Toward the end we started to become a better team and then we all spread out, went our separate ways and used the skills we learned together as a base to be the players we are now.”

The team keeps in touch and remains friends. Over the last couple weeks, several attended each other’s senior nights. They go to a lot of each other’s games.

To this day, playing against each other wasn’t a competitive thing. They root for each other when they’re not on the other bench that night.

“It was like a family and we all cared for each other,” Colon said. “We grew up with each other. Getting to play against each other is just a fun time.”

Some said it still feels a little off to play against each other, though.

“It’s still fun and we play hard against each other because that’s just how we are, but after the game we talk and laugh,” Allen said. “Even though we’re friends, I want to be the one who comes out on top.”

With so many scorers, it’d be easy to think that there was some jealousy with fewer shots to go around. Former Rebels say that wasn’t the case. Allen and Capouch were generally accepted as the primary shooters but the ball and the playing time were evenly distributed.

“It wasn’t like we were trying to get ours. If we won, that was the whole point,” Pipkins said. “It takes a lot of pressure off of you, in a way, knowing there are other people who can score. If you’re not knocking down your shots, it helps with your confidence knowing the team can play.”

Players say Rebels coaches set them up for the success they’d have when they got older. They learned the basics of the game, especially on defense. Giving effort on the defensive end was a necessity to see the floor.

“Always pressuring the ball, being in help side, anticipating the pass, it was just all the fundamentals of defense that we learned,” Colon said.

Playing for the Rebels was also a chance to learn about things away from the court at an important time in a kid’s life.

“That was when you started to learn about friendships and relationships. I think that was a huge part of it,” Churilla said. “Within the program, they taught us that basketball was an important thing but it’s not the most important thing. Being a good person and being a good teammate is so much more important. That’s probably why our bond is so good.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.