The Crown Point girls basketball won 28 straight games before losing in the Class 4A semistate championship last year.
It was a heartbreaking end to a remarkable season, but with the core of the team returning, the Bulldogs are poised to make another deep postseason run, and even more so with the addition of one of the top guards in the Region — Dash Shaw.
Crown Point coach Chris Seibert said he couldn’t speak about the former West Side guard’s involvement with his program. However, he did confirm that she is a student at the school.
“She started classes on (Oct. 4), and enrolled last week,” Seibert said. “Until all of the IHSAA stuff gets taken care of with the transfer process being completed, I can’t comment any further. We just want to make sure all of that stuff is taken care of first.”
You have free articles remaining.
Shaw, a senior, averaged 24.3 points per game, 1.1 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 2.4 steals during her junior campaign with the Cougars and poured in a career-high 40 points in a four-point win over Highland. She also led her former squad to three consecutive sectional titles but was never able to claim a regional crown. The senior could overcome that roadblock this season, especially considering the wealth of talent she will be surrounded by to cap off her prep career.
Last year, Crown Point was led by standout guard Jessica Carrothers, who Shaw will most likely accompany in the backcourt. During her freshman campaign, Carrothers led the Bulldogs with a team-high 21.6 points per game, 5.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 4.7 steals and also notched four 30-point games.
Aside from Carrothers, Crown Point still has several other key contributors returning, including junior guard Alyna Santiago, senior forward Abby Stoddard and sophomore forward Lilly Stoddard. The Stoddard sisters are both being recruited by Division I programs, while Santiago spearheads Crown Point’s tenacious defense, which swiped 16.6 steals per game and limited opponents to 35.3 points per game.
Shaw will revisit her old team when the Bulldogs open their season at home against West Side on Nov. 9.