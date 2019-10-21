CROWN POINT — The first day of girls basketball practice was Monday, and it also marked the first day of tryouts at Crown Point.
There's a strong core of returning players whose spots on the team are a given after winning the school’s first regional title in 22 years last season. The same certainty can be assumed by West Side transfer Dash Shaw, a senior guard who has been with the team for roughly three weeks.
“I hope I make it because I’ve never been cut before,” Shaw said with a laugh. “But seriously, everybody is cool. Everybody is so welcoming to me. Anything I don’t know, they try to help me as much as they can.”
Shaw has been one of the most prolific scorers in the Region, increasing her average every year. Last season, Shaw averaged 24.3 points, 1.1 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 2.4 steals, and had six 30-point games.
Following a family move, Shaw joins a program that was already loaded. Crown Point went 28-0 last year before losing to eventual Class 4A state champion Hamilton Southeastern in the LaPorte Semistate championship; West Side’s season ended in the Class 3A Rensselaer Regional semifinals.
The Bulldogs open their season at home against the Cougars on Nov. 9. Although it will be bittersweet to face her former team, Shaw is excited to see what her new squad is capable of.
“Everybody’s goal is to win state,” Shaw said. “That’s the ultimate, ultimate goal. But as a team, I also want to bond with (my teammates). I know a lot of them because I’ve played against them, but I don’t actually know them. I just want them to be able to trust me.”
Sophomore Jessica Carrothers guided the Bulldogs last year. The 5-foot-7 guard averaged a team-high 21.6 points per game, 5.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 4.7 steals and shot 50.2% from the field and 82.5% from the free-throw line.
Bulldogs coach Chris Seibert was shocked when he learned Shaw was transferring to Crown Point. He said getting the senior up to speed with Carrothers and the rest of the team will be a challenge. But he’s not too concerned because Shaw’s skill set is complementary to the Bulldogs’ up-tempo style.
“The type of player she is, the way she can defend and get out in transition and run, fits in very well with the way we want to play,” said Seibert, who is entering his fifth season with the program. “She has a tremendous personality, and she’s fit in really well with our kids so far. Just to see them share the basketball, it’s definitely been exciting.”
Along with Carrothers, the Bulldogs also return senior forward and Butler commit Abby Stoddard and her younger sister, sophomore forward Lilly Stoddard, who has scholarship offers from Iowa and Purdue.
Another player who Seibert thinks flies under the radar is junior Alyna Santiago. The 5-5 guard started in the backcourt with Carrothers last season and said she understands her role could be changed with a player of Shaw’s caliber coming in.
“(Shaw) will be a perfect fit for us,” Santiago said. “It all just has to do with that mindset of, ‘All that matters is Crown Point wins.’”
Last season, Santiago averaged 4.2 steals per game and commanded the Bulldogs’ defense — which limited opponents to 35.3 points per game.
“I think it’s motivated me, and all of the girls, too,” Santiago said about last year’s season-ending loss to Hamilton Southeastern. “Now, we have a taste of that, so we know what’s coming.”