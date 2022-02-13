Freshman brings the Wright stuff for TF South girls basketball

LANSING — Tariya Wright was sitting in class one day during sixth grade when her life changed.

"They announced over the intercom Mean Streets girls tryouts (were coming)," Wright said. "I had a week to work out. So my best friend (and me), we used to go outside every day and play basketball."

The practice paid off. Wright, who had never played organized basketball before, made the cut for one of the state's premier AAU programs.

She later moved to Example AAU, and now four years later, she's one of the rising stars for a history-making TF South team.

South beat District 215 rival TF North last Tuesday to wrap up a 10-3 season in the South Suburban Blue and clinch outright the program's first conference title since 1979.

"It was really a blessing," Wright said. "I really appreciate it, and we really worked hard. Since it's still my freshman year, I didn't expect it. But at the same time I did because we all pulled together and fought through it as a team."

Indeed: South was 4-3 in the conference after losing to Lemont on Jan. 20, but finished league play on a six-game winning streak.

There could be more of that on the way. Seniors Tatiana Lawson and Angelina Bobbitt have been dependable veterans for South, which is 18-11 overall. But there also is a core of young talent that promises to keep the program competitive for seasons to come.

Wright, a 5-8 wing, is part of a group, along with three sophomores: 5-8 Rayvan Rush, 5-11 Jaiden Thompson and 5-7 Cherish Boothe.

Though they are all first-time high school teammates, Wright said it was a smooth transition to being in the same lineup together.

"I've been knowing them a long time in AAU ball," she said. "We played each other in middle school."

And they got a jump start on the high school season by playing together in a fall league. "That really helped us out a lot too," Wright said.

South coach Eric Bryce hasn't been surprised by Wright's quick adjustment to high school basketball.

"That comes from playing elite-level travel basketball," he said. "It's not like it was a huge difference for her to go up and play against older girls. She's been doing that her whole life."

Wright brings a multi-faceted game to the mix for South, which opens the IHSA playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Monday against host Thornwood in a Class 4A regional semifinal.

"She slashes well, but her outside shooting (also) has helped us," Bryce said. "She can get her shot off the dribble really well. And she's just a high-energy kid. She can get a couple quick baskets in a row and get you out of a rut really fast."

