Freshman Kylie Wells off to fast start for Merrillville

Wells scored against Andrean just about every way possible. She got to the rim in transition one possession before scoring on a put-back the next. She nailed a 3-pointer from a set position one trip down the court and nailed a catch-and-shoot 3 later in the game.

She also wound up guarding every spot on the floor.

“She’s been doing this all summer,” Kratz said. “They really meshed. The chemistry is there with her other teammates and she does a lot of good things for us. She’s great at rebounding and can score. She missed four (shots) last week (in a loss to South Bend St. Joseph) so it was good for her to see a few go down. She’s really progressing.”

Wells said she didn’t go into her first high school season with expectations other than to do her best in whatever role she was given. She said she likes playing out on the wing because of the versatility it allows her and that she’s still learning tricks to get open whether that be off screens or finding space away from the ball.

The combination of Kratz being in her first season as head coach and usual roster turnover leaves Merrillville in position to create a new identity. If Wells gets her way, she’ll be a key part of what gets formed for years to come.