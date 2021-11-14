Freshman Kylie Wells off to fast start for Merrillville

MERRILLVILLE — Freshman Kylie Wells of Merrillville checked out of the annual Battle of Broadway with two minutes left and a double-digit lead to the loudest applause the Pirates gym provided all evening.
She hardly seemed to notice apart from a quick look up into the stands.
“I’m just hoping for the best,” she said of her first high school season.
Saturday was a start.
Wells scored a game-high 25 points on 9-of-13 shooting to lead Merrillville in its 65-43 win against rival Andrean.
The victory was a rebound of sorts for the Pirates (1-1) after losing to the 59ers (1-1) last season for the first time in a decade and a half.
Merrillville’s defense holding Andrean to just 3-of-16 shooting in the second half was main factor being turning a five-point deficit into an easy win. But Wells’s individual play could be a crucial sign of things to come for a Merrillville team looking to replace its three leading scorers from a season ago.
“She’s going to be a player, man” first-year Pirates coach Kelly Kratz said. “She’s going to be a lot of fun to watch and is a lot of fun to coach.”
Kratz knew Wells was on the way. The 5-foot-9 wing did bits of everything for her five-member eighth-grade team before graduating to the high school program.
Wells scored against Andrean just about every way possible. She got to the rim in transition one possession before scoring on a put-back the next. She nailed a 3-pointer from a set position one trip down the court and nailed a catch-and-shoot 3 later in the game.
She also wound up guarding every spot on the floor.
“She’s been doing this all summer,” Kratz said. “They really meshed. The chemistry is there with her other teammates and she does a lot of good things for us. She’s great at rebounding and can score. She missed four (shots) last week (in a loss to South Bend St. Joseph) so it was good for her to see a few go down. She’s really progressing.”
Wells said she didn’t go into her first high school season with expectations other than to do her best in whatever role she was given. She said she likes playing out on the wing because of the versatility it allows her and that she’s still learning tricks to get open whether that be off screens or finding space away from the ball.
The combination of Kratz being in her first season as head coach and usual roster turnover leaves Merrillville in position to create a new identity. If Wells gets her way, she’ll be a key part of what gets formed for years to come.
“This was good,” Wells said, “but I want to make a name for myself.”
Game Summary
How Merrillville won: Merrillville held Andrean to just 3-of-16 shooting from the field in the second half to turn a five-point halftime deficit into a comfortable 65-43 victory in the annual Battle of Broadway. The Pirates defense collapsed on 59er shooters and mixed in pressure to frustrate the Andrean offense throughout the second half.
Impact player: Freshman wing Kyle Wells scored a game-high 25 points on 9-of-13 shooting. She hit a pair of 3-pointers and made all five free-throw attempts. She also guarded nearly every spot on the floor.
Andrean’s junior scorers: 59er junior guards Lauren Colon and Tori Allen combined to score 27 points for the game.
Notable: Kelly Kratz notched her first win as head coach of the Pirates after previously serving as an assistant. The victory is Merrillville’s 16th in the Battle of Broadway series in the last 17 contests after suffering a loss last year.
Quotable: “We’re still re-identifying ourselves, figuring out what works and what doesn’t offensively and defensively. As long as they play hard, good things are going to happen. If you keep (opponents) out of the paint and limit them to one shot anything can happen.” — Kratz.