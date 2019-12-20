LAKE STATION — The last time Bishop Noll and Lake Station squared off, the Warriors dismantled the Eagles on the way to their sixth straight sectional title.
Friday night, Lake Station got its revenge.
Junior guard Taylor Austin entered the contest as the Eagles’ leading scorer and still did her part, but it was freshmen Darne Toney and Nasiya Gause who led Lake Station to a 67-50 Greater South Shore Conference victory over Bishop Noll.
As Austin struggled to find a rhythm throughout much of the first half, her fellow guards took charge.
“I love this team,” Gause said. “I know if Taylor is having a bad half, I gotta pick it up. She’s always going to come back, there’s no off games. I just know I gotta score, and she has to score so we can win.”
Austin scored 15 of her 20 points in the second half, and Gause tied her for the team high with 20 points, as well. While Austin showed off her range, knocking down a team-high two 3-pointers, Gause attacked the basket. Throughout the game, it was clear that the Warriors (5-5, 3-1) didn’t have any answers for the freshman, who drew several fouls and went 7-of-16 at the free throw line.
Although Gause and Austin carried most of the scoring load, it was Toney’s relentless motor that proved to be the difference in the game. She finished the night with 16 points and jump started the Eagles' offense in the first quarter. Midway through the period, she scored six straight points to give Lake Station (9-2, 3-0) a 12-7 lead. However, her most impressive play came on an assist in the second quarter.
After diving for a steal near halfcourt, Toney turned and threw a bounce pass from her knees to senior forward Bre Poats for a layup. The heads-up play pushed the Eagles’ lead to 10 points, and her team never looked back in its sixth straight win.
“I knew I had to get the ball to somebody,” Toney said with a laugh. “I knew not to travel or anything, and I saw Bre open, so I just threw it to her.”
Lake Station coach Rudy Chabes also commended Toney on her stout defense against Bishop Noll junior guard Courtney Blakely, who is one of the top players in the Region. Blakely scored a game-high 21 points but shot just 7-of-21 from the floor.
Toney fouled Blakely on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer at the end of the third quarter, but that was one of the few instances that the freshman failed to carry out her defensive assignment.
“I was very proud of Darne,” Chabes said. “Half of the time, she didn’t even know where she was at. She was just face-guarding Courtney Blakley, and Courtney Blakely deserves to be face-guarded. She’s a phenomenal player. I’ve coached her (in AAU) since third grade, and I know her very well.”
For most of the game, Chabes was jumping up and down on the sideline, imploring his team to dive for a loose ball or grab a rebound. At one point, a referee even told Chabes to take it down a notch, but Toney and Gause said their coach is always passionate, and they love him for it.
“I was just waiting for him to bring it out,” Gause said through a grin. “That is my coach, and he is a great coach.”