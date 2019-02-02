GARY — Julia Schutz is not bashful.
The sophomore entered Andrean's matchup against Whiting as the 59ers' second-leading scorer. She was averaging 10.1 points per game but wasted no time reaching that margin in the opening round of the Class 2A Bowman Academy Sectional.
On the very first play of the game, she drove to the basket and missed a running floater. But as soon as the ball came off of the rim, she snatched the rebound and went back up for an and-1 layup. She converted the free throw and went on to score 10 points in the first quarter of Andrean's 57-40 victory.
"I just saw a lot of opening in their defense, and I just went ahead and drove to the basket and it paid off," Schutz said. "And it was a lot of good passes from my teammates."
The 59ers jumped out to a 15-2 lead behind Schutz and never looked back. She scored a game-high 18 points and shot 5 of 11 from the field. She also knocked down 6 of 8 free throw attempts and made two 3-pointers.
Andrean coach Tony Scheub gave an approving fist pump after a couple of her baskets, but she wasn't the only player he showed enthusiasm for during the 17-point win.
Scheub paced back and forth in front his bench — waving his arms, getting down in a defensive stance, yelling out different plays — physically and verbally encouraging his team to carry out its gameplan. And in the biggest game of the season, the 59ers responded.
"We wanted to start fast," Scheub said. "Whiting, they play really hard, and they don't back down. The longer they're in the game, the more confidence they get, so we wanted to come out and put them in a hole early."
Andrean rarely gave up any open looks early on and pressed the Oilers throughout the entire game. Whiting (15-9) made two of its 15 3-point attempts (13.3 percent) but wouldn't go away quietly.
The Oilers outscored the 59ers 17-11 in the third quarter to cut into what once looked like an insurmountable deficient, and Allison Casanova led the charge. The junior notched seven of her eight points in the quarter. But ultimately Casanova's effort wasn't enough to extend her team's season.
Andrean (15-10) has now won four of its last five games and will play Bishop Noll on Monday in the semifinals. The 59ers lost to the Warriors last year in the first round of sectional play.
"It never gets old for me, and I want to make it special for them," Scheub said about advancing. "There's a lot of good teams that aren't going to play on Monday. Their seasons are over, so it's nice to be able to keep going and spend at least another day with these fine young ladies."