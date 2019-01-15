MERRILLVILLE — When Grady Moore Jr. took his last breath, Taylor Austin and her mother Keisha Austin were right by his side.
The 76-year-old died in Sept. of 2017 due to complications from pulmonary hypertension, and not only did Taylor Austin lose her grandfather. She lost one of her best friends.
“That right there was traumatic for her,” Keisha Austin said. “And to just know that her first high school basketball game he was not there, it hurt her. It really did. So he’s another part of what drives her to be better, because he wanted that for her.”
Moore was the person Austin could talk to about anything and her main confidant when it came to her aspirations as a basketball player. He had supported his granddaughter from the very beginning, and was there when she first started playing competitively with the Lady Region Elite as a second-grader.
But he would never get the chance to see her make her first high school basket and wasn’t there when she became the second player in Eagles girls basketball history to score 1,000 points.
Taylor Austin reached the milestone in a six-point win over Calumet last Saturday, and it couldn’t have come in a more fitting fashion. Sitting on 998 points, the sophomore scored on a buzzer-beating, right-handed layup just before halftime.
“(My granddad) would feel really proud of me because this is what I do for a living,” Taylor Austin said. “He wouldn’t be too surprised because this is how I get down. I’m just a natural born baller.”
Family, friends, students and teachers were all in attendance to watch Taylor Austin make history, but her support didn’t stop there. The sophomore’s very first basketball coach Rudy Chabes, who started Lady Region Elite and still coaches Taylor Austin over the summer, was also present along with Judy Guess-Crites.
Guess-Crites was the first Eagles girls basketball player to reach the 1,000-point plateau and flew in from Ohio to award Taylor Austin with the game ball. Guess-Crites accomplished the feat as a junior and graduated in 1988.
“She ended up with like 1,400 points,” Hite said. “And you know back then they didn’t have 3-pointers either. They came out with the 3-pointer in 1988 (after Guess-Crites’ senior season), so that’s a tough task.”
Hite said she felt like having Guess-Crites in the building and the pressure of the moment weighed on Taylor Austin a bit early on in the game. There were a few moments in the first half when the sophomore forced a few shots. But when she finally scored her 17th point of the contest to reach 1,000, Hite believes the accolade couldn’t have come to a more deserving player because her starting guard has put in the work – work that started long before she suited up for Lake Station.
Before she became the Eagles’ leading scorer, Taylor Austin learned how to play basketball from Chabes. He remembers how raw she was a second-grader and didn’t hold back when praising the player she is now. Chabes has coached some of the Region’s top young players, including Crown Point’s Jessica Carrothers and Bishop Noll’s Courtney Blakely, and said that playing alongside other elite level players, being coachable and her perfectionist attitude has helped Taylor Austin emerge as a strong player in her own right.
“I told her she was a diamond, and the process of being a diamond is time and pressure,” Chabes said. “She did the time and she has a lot of pressure on her, but she’s turned out to be a diamond.”
Chabes added that it’s been a joy to watch Taylor Austin finally get the recognition she deserves, but even more proud that her individual success has propelled her school team to new heights. During Hite’s tenure, Lake Station has had only one winning season prior to this one. The Eagles finished 11-10 during 2013-14 season and going into Tuesday’s matchup against Andrean, Lake Station held a 12-5 record and won 6 consecutive games – spearheaded by Taylor Austin.
Taylor Austin was averaging 25.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 4.6 steals entering the contest and had notched 13 20-point games, including six 30-point outbursts. Her scoring onslaught continued against the 59ers, but it came in a losing effort.
She the finished with a game-high 27 points — shooting 9 of 20 from the field and 7 of 9 at the free-throw line — but she rarely got any open looks in the 73-60 loss. The sophomore was hounded all game long and even when she broke down the defense for few and-1 layups, it was clear she had to exert a lot of energy to get to the rim.
“We just were going to go no help on her the whole game and make it tough on her, and make her earn everything,” Andrean coach Tony Scheub said. “I think we really did a really good job in the first half, and I think had a little let up in the second half.”
Taylor Austin outscored Andrean by herself in the fourth quarter 11-10, and despite coming up on the losing end, the sophomore didn’t hang her head or show much frustration. She said having team’s key in on her will only force her teammates to step up and make them better collectively in the long run.
And if the time comes when she still has to put the team on her back ,the 5-foot-5 guard — who has scored 1,036 points in her career and is on pace to break her school’s scoring record welcomes the challenge.
“I’ve always been the underdog,” Taylor Austin said. “But I was always taught to never give up.”