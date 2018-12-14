Big picture: What made Times No. 4 Bishop Noll’s 74-48 win against Lake Station impressive wasn’t how a player filled up the stat sheet.
It was how many Warriors girls basketball players filled up the stat sheet.
Four Warriors walked off the floor with at least 10 points and eight rebounds. It was an unselfish display that reaffirmed just how dangerous their seven-player core rotation can be any given night.
“I think that’s just the trust in one another that we have as teammates,” Bishop Noll head coach Vanita Golston said. “It doesn’t matter who scores. It doesn’t matter who gets the big board. What matters is our ultimate goal and the stats take care of themselves.”
That ultimate goal, of course, is winning. That’s made easier with video-game stat lines like the Warriors put up.
Sophomore forward Laila Rogers recorded Bishop Noll’s lone double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Sophomore guard Courtney Blakely led the way in scoring with 19 but added nine boards, four assists and two steals.
Sophomore guard Rose Fuentes flirted with a triple double but fell short with 10 points, nine assists and eight rebounds. Senior forward Kristian Steele got into double figures late with 10 and also hauled in eight rebounds.
“It’s fun to play in a game like this,” Rogers said. “We all shared the ball really well and could lean on each other just like we do in practice because any of us could score or grab a board at any time.”
Turning point: Lake Station hung around Bishop Noll early in the first half, but the Warriors made seven 3-pointers going into halftime to help pad their lead. A 16-point advantage going into the third quarter was too much for Lake Station to overcome despite a 15-point, 11-rebound performance by sophomore guard Taylor Austin.
“We don’t want to be the team that relies on the 3-ball but when we’re able to knock a couple down it opens up the floor for us,” Golston said. “That’s what we were able to do out there tonight.”
Bishop Noll player of the game: Fuentes - She probably would have finished with a triple double if she got more playing time in the fourth quarter. She had 10 points, nine assists and seven rebounds after three quarters, but only grabbed one board in the final eight minutes.
Lake Station player of the game: Austin - She got the bulk of the shots on the night and led her team in scoring because of it.
Beyond the box score: With the win, Bishop Noll broke free of what was a tie with Lake Station atop the Greater South Shore Conference standings.
Up next: Wheeler at Bishop Noll (8-0, 3-0), 7 p.m. Thursday; River Forest at Lake Station (6-5, 2-1), 7 p.m. Thursday