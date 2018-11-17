Big Picture: Bishop Noll shook off some early-season rust on Saturday afternoon by using a dominant second half to pull away from Boone Grove in a 66-42 home victory. Sophomore guard Courtney Blakely led four players in double figures with a game-high 24 points while Lalia Rogers added 12 points and seven rebounds off the bench.
Turning Point: The Warriors came alive in the second half as Rose Fuentes overcame a slow start by scoring 10 of her 12 points after the break. Bishop Noll used an aggressive transition attack to outscore Boone Grove by 16 points in the second half.
Boone Grove player of the game: Senior guard Madie Pfister — She had 12 points, four steals and three assists.
Bishop Noll player of the game: Blakely — She scored 14 of her 24 points in the first quarter while adding six rebounds, five steals and four assists.
Beyond the box score: The Warriors were playing in just their second game of the year, and for the first time in 12 days. Boone Grove played its sixth game of the season and its second in three days.
Quote: "Our team is very close. They understand that we share the ball and when we do that, everybody eats." Bishop Noll coach Vanita Golston
Up next: Boone Grove (4-2) vs. Lake Station (3-1), 7 p.m., Monday; Bishop Noll (2-0) vs. Gary West Side (4-0), 7 p.m., Nov. 28.