Big picture: The Bishop Noll girls basketball team claimed its second consecutive Greater South Shore Conference championship with a 61-29 win over Whiting on Friday night.
“(A conference championship) is important. When we’re playing for conference, we’re playing for pride,” Warriors coach Vanita Golston said. “It’s our yearly goal. It’s a big deal for us.”
Bishop Noll held the Oilers to only seven points in the second half. Senior Kristian Steele said the Warriors aim to hold teams below 10 points per quarter.
“I think our 2-3 (zone) is our best defense,” Steele said. “We were just staying in it.”
Bishop Noll opened the game with a 9-0 run. Its cushion never got smaller than seven points. The Warriors grabbed several rebounds and immediately threw baseball passes to streaking teammates for layups on the other end.
“We try to let our defense turn into our offense,” Golston said. “It’s easy in the open floor before the defense is able to set up. We’ll take our chances when we have numbers.”
Bishop Noll hasn’t lost a conference game in two season, going 14-0.
“Conference champs, it just means so much. I can’t even say what it means right now,” Steele said.
Turning point: The third quarter amounted to a 17-3 run for the Warriors.
Whiting player of the game: Senior guard Emily Balcazar - She scored 10 points.
Bishop Noll player of the game: Senior forward Eris Harris - She had 10 points and six rebounds.
Quote: “We’re trying to take each game, take something and learn from it,” Golston said. “We’ll be ready for the postseason.”
The Warriors start a tough three-game stretch Saturday against Evanston (Ill.). That is followed by games against Milwaukee Science and Times No. 1 Crown Point.
Beyond the box score: A Whiting win would’ve created a three-way tie atop the GSSC between the Oilers, Lake Station and Bishop Noll.
Up next: Bishop Noll (17-3, 7-0) vs. Evanston (Ill.), 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Chicago Marshall; Highland at Whiting (13-8, 5-2), 7 p.m. Tuesday.