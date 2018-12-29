Big picture: It was exactly as coach Vanita Golston drew it up.
Bishop Noll was down by a point with 6.8 seconds left and had the length of the court to go. Everybody in the gym knew who was getting the ball.
Sophomore Courtney Blakely took the inbounds pass and moved up the right side of the court. She maneuvered between four defenders, spun and found just enough space to bank a shot from about 5 feet out near the baseline.
The crowd erupted and Times No. 4 Warriors beat Centerville, Ohio, 55-54 in the Hoops 4 Pink championship.
“We’re very excited. I’m very proud of them,” Golston said. “I’m very proud of the composure that we showed down the line. We held the ball. We moved the ball well.”
The Elks (10-1) are ranked No. 2 in Ohio by MaxPreps and led by freshman Cotie McMahon. The wing has several scholarship offers, including from Xavier and Indiana.
McMahon finished with 13 points and 13 rebounds.
Bishop Noll jumped out in front early and led for the bulk of the first half. The Elks took the lead just before the break on Amy Velasco’s putback layup.
“Today’s game showed that we know how to sustain the runs,” Golston said.
Senior Kristian Steele scored 11 points and had 11 rebounds for the Warriors.
Velasco scored 16 points for the Elks, including a shot in the lane from her knees that gave Centerville it’s final lead.
Turning Point: Blakely’s bucket came after the teams traded the lead for most of the fourth quarter.
Bishop Noll player of the game: Blakely -- She scored 14 of her 25 points in the fourth quarter. She was named tournament MVP.
Quote: “We went with what works,” Golston said. “We came up with a victory.”
The Bishop Noll coach said the final play was what she wanted to see, with Blakely making the correct read to get to the hoop.
Beyond the box score: The game was the culmination of four days of basketball for Hoops 4 Pink. It’s the second year for the event that raises awareness for breast cancer.
Up next: Times No. 2 Marquette at Bishop Noll (14-0), 7 p.m. Thursday.