Big Picture: Katelynn Downham and Madie Pfister each had 14 points as Boone Grove won its first Porter County Conference game of the year with a 44-24 win over Washington Township.
The Senators scored the first five points of the game before Boone Grove went on a 9-0 run in the first quarter to take the lead. The Wolves never looked back as Boone Grove outscored Washington Twp. 29-16 in the second half.
Turning Point: Boone Grove senior Kate Pfister knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers early in the second quarter and the Wolves held Washington Twp. to just two points in the quarter to begin to pull away from the Senators.
Washington Twp. player of the game: Junior guard Olivia Klinger — She led the Senators with 11 points, five rebounds and two steals.
Boone Grove player of the game: Downham — She scored 10 of her 14 points in the second half and the senior center added a game-high nine rebounds.
Beyond the box score: Junior Emma Hylek was named Boone Grove's Homecoming Princess while both Kate and Madie Pfister were named to the Homecoming Court. The ceremony was held between the girls and boys games in front of a packed crowd.
Quote: "A night like this is really hard with all the homecoming festivities. I was proud of them and pleased they were able to work through all the distractions." Boone Grove coach Linda Eleftheri said.
Up next: Washington Twp. (3-4, 0-2) vs. 21st Century (0-7), Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.; Boone Grove (7-2, 1-1) vs. Bowman Academy (2-4), Thursday, 7 p.m.