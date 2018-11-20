EAST CHICAGO — The Crown Point girls basketball team wasted no time upholding its undefeated record against E.C. Central on Tuesday night. The Bulldogs went on an 18-0 run to start the game and led wire-to-wire in the 61-33 road victory.
Coach Chris Seibert said his team enjoys starting fast and commended his young backcourt — freshman guard Jessica Carrothers and sophomore guard Alyna Santiago — for imposing their will from the tip-off.
"The biggest thing with both of them is they play fearlessly," Seibert said. "No game is too big. They play hard no matter what the score is, no matter who the opponent is. They're going to give everything they have."
Carrothers led Times No. 5 Crown Point (6-0) with 24 points, including a 12-point outburst in the first quarter to secure a 30-7 lead. She showed off her skill set all game long, knocking down multiple mid-range jumpers and blowing past the Cardinals defenders for easy layups at the rim. But even with her full arsenal on display, two of her 11 made field goals stood out among the rest.
Early in the second quarter, Carrothers deflected one of E.C. Central's passes and headed toward her basket with just one Cardinals player in her path. As she drove to the rim, she faked a pass and euro-stepped — all in one motion — before laying in a reverse layup. The move fooled her defender and brought out an approving roar from the visiting fans.
And if that wasn't enough, Carrothers had fans of both teams not only cheering but rising from their seats when she pulled off an ankle-breaking, step-back 3 in the fourth quarter. With E.C. Central guard Kayla Washington draped all over her, Carrothers drove hard to her right and pulled the ball back between her legs. Washington lost her balance, leaving Carrothers alone for a wide-open 3-pointer, and she swished it.
"I think when I do good plays like that it motivates everyone else to play better," Carrothers said. "And at the end of the game it just tops off the win. It's kind of like a celebration for me."
But for as dazzling as Carrothers and the Bulldogs were on offense, most of their points were sparked by their tenacious defense. Crown Point pressed the entire game and E.C. Central (2-4) was never able to adjust. The Cardinals committed 13 turnovers in the first quarter. They finished the game with 31 giveaways and only 13 made field goals.
Santiago was the main catalyst of the Bulldogs' defense. She opened the game with a pair of steals to swing the momentum early and never let up. She finished the night with 10 points and created several scoring opportunities for herself and her teammates by defending every inch of the hardwood.
"I love forcing turnovers," Santiago said. "It just makes other people motivated, especially myself because that's just what gets the tempo going for our team."
Seibert said he has never had a starting backcourt as young as Carrothers and Santiago, but he is proud of the poise they've shown early in the season.
Crown Point has notched five double-digit victories and is winning by an average of 33 points per game, but Carrothers doesn't think it should come as a surprise. According to her, the Bulldogs went undefeated during summer league play and the bond she has with Santiago — on and off of the court — has been building since they first met years ago.
"Alyna and I have been playing together since we were in like third grade," Carrothers said. "So I think our chemistry is really good together. I love playing with her. She's my sister."
Girls basketball - Crown Point and East Chicago Central
Girls basketball - Crown Point and East Chicago Central
Girls basketball - Crown Point and East Chicago Central
Girls basketball - Crown Point and East Chicago Central
Girls basketball - Crown Point and East Chicago Central
Girls basketball - Crown Point and East Chicago Central
Girls basketball - Crown Point and East Chicago Central
Girls basketball - Crown Point and East Chicago Central
Girls basketball - Crown Point and East Chicago Central
Gallery: Girls basketball - Crown Point and East Chicago Central
Gallery: Girls basketball - Crown Point and East Chicago Central
Gallery: Girls basketball - Crown Point and East Chicago Central
Gallery: Girls basketball - Crown Point and East Chicago Central
Gallery: Girls basketball - Crown Point and East Chicago Central
Gallery: Girls basketball - Crown Point and East Chicago Central
Gallery: Girls basketball - Crown Point and East Chicago Central
Gallery: Girls basketball - Crown Point and East Chicago Central
Gallery: Girls basketball - Crown Point and East Chicago Central
Gallery: Girls basketball - Crown Point and East Chicago Central
Gallery: Girls basketball - Crown Point and East Chicago Central
Gallery: Girls basketball - Crown Point and East Chicago Central
Gallery: Girls basketball - Crown Point and East Chicago Central
Gallery: Girls basketball - Crown Point and East Chicago Central
Gallery: Girls basketball - Crown Point and East Chicago Central
Gallery: Girls basketball - Crown Point and East Chicago Central
Gallery: Girls basketball - Crown Point and East Chicago Central
Gallery: Girls basketball - Crown Point and East Chicago Central
Gallery: Girls basketball - Crown Point and East Chicago Central
Gallery: Girls basketball - Crown Point and East Chicago Central
Gallery: Girls basketball - Crown Point and East Chicago Central
Gallery: Girls basketball - Crown Point and East Chicago Central
Gallery: Girls basketball - Crown Point and East Chicago Central
Gallery: Girls basketball - Crown Point and East Chicago Central
Gallery: Girls basketball - Crown Point and East Chicago Central
Gallery: Girls basketball - Crown Point and East Chicago Central
Gallery: Girls basketball - Crown Point and East Chicago Central
Gallery: Girls basketball - Crown Point and East Chicago Central
Gallery: Girls basketball - Crown Point and East Chicago Central
Gallery: Girls basketball - Crown Point and East Chicago Central
Gallery: Girls basketball - Crown Point and East Chicago Central
Gallery: Girls basketball - Crown Point and East Chicago Central
Gallery: Girls basketball - Crown Point and East Chicago Central
Gallery: Girls basketball - Crown Point and East Chicago Central
Gallery: Girls basketball - Crown Point and East Chicago Central
Gallery: Girls basketball - Crown Point and East Chicago Central
Gallery: Girls basketball - Crown Point and East Chicago Central
Gallery: Girls basketball - Crown Point and East Chicago Central
Gallery: Girls basketball - Crown Point and East Chicago Central
Gallery: Girls basketball - Crown Point and East Chicago Central
Gallery: Girls basketball - Crown Point and East Chicago Central
Gallery: Girls basketball - Crown Point and East Chicago Central
Gallery: Girls basketball - Crown Point and East Chicago Central
Gallery: Girls basketball - Crown Point and East Chicago Central
Gallery: Girls basketball - Crown Point and East Chicago Central
Gallery: Girls basketball - Crown Point and East Chicago Central
Gallery: Girls basketball - Crown Point and East Chicago Central
Gallery: Girls basketball - Crown Point and East Chicago Central
Gallery: Girls basketball - Crown Point and East Chicago Central
Gallery: Girls basketball - Crown Point and East Chicago Central
Gallery: Girls basketball - Crown Point and East Chicago Central
Gallery: Girls basketball - Crown Point and East Chicago Central
Gallery: Girls basketball - Crown Point and East Chicago Central
Gallery: Girls basketball - Crown Point and East Chicago Central
Gallery: Girls basketball - Crown Point and East Chicago Central
Gallery: Girls basketball - Crown Point and East Chicago Central
Gallery: Girls basketball - Crown Point and East Chicago Central
Gallery: Girls basketball - Crown Point and East Chicago Central
Gallery: Girls basketball - Crown Point and East Chicago Central
Gallery: Girls basketball - Crown Point and East Chicago Central
Gallery: Girls basketball - Crown Point and East Chicago Central
Gallery: Girls basketball - Crown Point and East Chicago Central
Gallery: Girls basketball - Crown Point and East Chicago Central
James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.
Get email notifications on James Boyd daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever James Boyd posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Vacation photographs often capture perfect moments in favorite places. Send us your best ones by July 16 for a chance to win up to $1,000 in our Destinations Photo Contest. The top photographs submitted will also be featured in a national publication reaching more than 1 million households.