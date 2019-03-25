The Crown Point girls basketball team is hoping history repeats itself.
After going 28-1 and winning a Class 4A regional title in 2019, the Bulldogs were selected to participate in the Raymond James Hall of Fame Classic on Dec. 27, the tournament announced Monday.
The only other time Crown Point played in the event, 1984, it went on to capture the state title at the end of the season.
Brownsburg will play Penn in the first semifinal at 10 a.m. at New Castle Fieldhouse and the Bulldogs are scheduled to then play Salem in the second semifinal. The consolation and final will be held that evening, starting at 5.
The four teams combined to go 97-10 this past season.
Crown Point is expected to return plenty of star power, including freshman Jessica Carrothers, junior Abby Stoddard, sophomore Alyna Santiago and freshman Lilly Stoddard.