Big picture: The streak continues.
The Times No. 2 Crown Point girls basketball team didn’t leave room for doubt on its way to a 67-29 home win against Portage to improve to 9-0 to start the season. The Bulldogs stuck true to their identity, pressing to create turnovers and turning those into easy offense.
“I’m proud of the kids,” Crown Point head coach Chris Seibert said. “I’m proud of the way they fight, the way they bring it on the defensive end every night. Even when shots weren’t falling early they were able to create some offense with their defense and that’s really what gets us going.”
Crown Point’s defense stifled Portage’s offense. The Indians weren’t able to get shots off at the rate the Bulldogs did and fell behind 16-5 after the first quarter.
That deficit ballooned to 25 by halftime. Crown Point freshman guard Jessica Carrothers scored 16 of her game-high 23 points in the opening half.
The Bulldogs finished with 16 steals as a team and never allowed the Indians more than single-digit scoring in a quarter.
“We try and create turnovers and get up and down the floor and just get easy baskets once we get down there,” Seibert said. “Just the consistency the kids have shown game in and game out, I’m very pleased with where we’re at as far as that goes.”
Crown Point player of the game: Carrothers - She continues to fill the stat sheet night in and night out. Her 23 points, six rebounds, six steals and three assists were further proof she can do it all as needed.
Portage player of the game: Sophomore guard Analise Franklin - She scored seven points, grabbed two boards and finished with two steals.
Beyond the box score: Coaches from Western Michigan and Loyola of Chicago were both in attendance. The Stoddard sisters — junior Abby and freshman Lilly —have attracted plenty of eyes to Crown Point and their work on the AAU trail.
Quote: “This has been a great start to the season,” Crown Point senior guard Caitlyn Phillips said. “We’re playing well together, so hopefully we can keep on building on that.”
Up next: Hobart at Crown Point (9-0, 2-0), 7 p.m. Saturday; Warsaw at Portage (3-5, 0-2), 7 p.m. Saturday