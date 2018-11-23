Big picture: With pressure mounting in a tight game, LaPorte head coach Rob Walker put the freshman on the line.
She was new to this type of situation, her team clinging to a single-digit lead in a conference road game. Maybe she’d miss.
Jessica Carrothers didn’t.
“You figure a lot of times a freshman really won’t make those key free throws,” Walker said, “but she did.”
After LaPorte cut Crown Point’s lead to just three points with 55.6 seconds left, Carrothers hit 7-of-8 shots at the charity stripe to ice the No. 4 Bulldogs’ 71-64 win against the No. 5 Slicers to open Duneland Athletic Conference play.
“She works at hitting those,” Crown Point coach Chris Seibert said. “She puts a lot of time in at the gym. She shoots I don’t know how many a day, but it’s a lot and it shows.”
Carrothers’ late-game sharpshooting put a cap on a game Crown Point led from start to finish. The ‘Dogs jumped out by as many as nine in the first quarter but allowed the slicers back within three points late partially due to an abundance of fouls.
LaPorte senior Riley Ott nearly willed the Slicers back late with 25 points but fell just shy of the ultimate comeback. Riley’s sister Ryin, a sophomore, finished with a game-high 18 rebounds.
“I was just happy that we were able to get enough stops with the Ott sisters and score on the offensive end down the stretch,” Seibert said. “I couldn’t be prouder. Our first seven games on the road, to end 7-0, we’re very happy.”
Turning point: Riley Ott pulled LaPorte within three points with a pair of free throws with 55.6 seconds left only to see Carrothers hit the first pair of what became seven free throws in the final minute.
Crown Point player of the game: Carrothers — She scored a game-high 27 points on 8-of-19 shooting from the field and 11-of-14 shooting at the line.
LaPorte player of the game: Riley Ott — She grabbed 18 rebounds and scored 18 points in the losing effort.
Quote: “She’s really good,” Walker said of Carrothers. “We were keying in on her and for her to have 27 points as a freshman? (Notre Dame women’s coach) Muffet McGraw better get over here pretty soon. I mean, holy cow.”
Up next: Crown Point (7-0, 1-0) vs. Lowell 7 p.m. Tuesday; LaPorte (4-2, 0-1) vs. Mishawaka 6:30 p.m. Saturday