VALPARAISO — LaPorte girls basketball coach Rob Walker was in the middle of analyzing how his Slicers gave up 27 points to Crown Point’s freshman point guard outside his locker room last month when he stopped himself. He needed to be sure of something.
“Jessica Carrothers, am I getting that right?” he asked. “We may as well get used to saying it because we’re going to be dealing with her the next four years.”
He was. They figure to be.
Any hopes Crown Point head coach Chris Seibert had of keeping Carrothers under the radar and off the top line of the scouting report are long shattered. The first-year point guard is averaging 21.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.5 steals and 2.7 assists per game for an 11-0 Bulldogs squad ranked No. 2 in The Times poll.
“She doesn’t play like a freshman,” senior starting guard Caitlyn Phillips said. “Not at all.”
Seibert knew Carrothers was skilled going into the new season but didn’t know how she’d adapt to the responsibilities of running point at a Class 4A school. She was mixed in and out of the starting lineup during the summer but stood out by the midway point of offseason practice.
There really wasn’t much debate.
“From around the middle point of those practices we knew she’d start,” Seibert said. “Obviously we knew the talent she had but what made it easy was her maturity and how fundamentally sound she is. She just does the right things and lets the game come to her. I’m blessed to have a point guard like that.”
Carrothers is a score-first point guard. She has a team-high 190 shot attempts. Crown Point’s second-leading shooter, junior Abby Stoddard, has 107. But Carrothers also converts on 53 percent of her field goals, which is second best on the team.
And if mid-range jumpers really are dying out of the game, nobody told Carrothers. Her go-to shot where she feels most comfortable is from 15 feet out. She spends practice time with her father, Mark, going around the world to ensure she’s dialed in from that distance.
“That’s pretty much all I practice with my dad,” Carrothers said. “We focus on going elbow-to-elbow and then go to the baseline. He says when I perfect the 15-footer, then I can start moving back.”
While teammates heave up 3-pointers like plenty of others during warmups, Carrothers is at home a few feet inside the arc. It’s not talk. She’s committed to it and doesn’t shy away from launching as soon as she senses space.
“It’s such an important part of her game,” Seibert said. “She spends a lot of time working on that part of her craft. It’s outstanding. To be able to do that allows her to attack the basket as well as occasionally get out in the perimeter.”
Division-I programs are already showing interest in Carrothers, who said she allows her dad to guide the recruiting process. Carrothers said Georgetown, Michigan and Princeton are among the schools already keen on staying in touch.
Far from a finished product, Carrothers is still developing both physically and as a player. She’s 5-foot-7 and has an unconventional looking shot highlighted by a high release and exaggerated leg kick that she said she’s still tuning.
“The high release actually allows her to get it off against bigger players,” Seibert said. “It allows her to go off the dribble and do a lot of positive things. It’s unconventional, but as long as it goes in that’s all that matters.”
As game film becomes available, Carrothers continues to get defended differently. In Crown Point’s latest win, Valparaiso shadowed her with a box and one that successfully limited her shot volume.
She still wound up with 12 points and Crown Point blew Valparaiso out by 43.
“Fine by me,” she said, smiling.
So maybe it’s a good thing Walker wanted to confirm he was saying Carrothers’ name right. If she has her way, other coaches will get plenty used to saying it by the end of the season, too. Then she’s got another three years in front of her with the Bulldogs.
After all, she’s only played 11 high school games. This is just the start of it.
“You have to remember how new this all is to her, too,” Seibert said. “But she’s a special kid and I think everyone can see that now.”