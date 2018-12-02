CROWN POINT — The Crown Point girls basketball team found itself in what’s become an unfamiliar place twice over the weekend — the Bulldogs’ own gym.
“Definitely a little weird,” said senior guard Caitlyn Phillips, laughing.
A seven-game road trip to start the season meant Crown Point quickly needed to get comfortable playing in uncomfortable situations, head coach Chris Seibert said. The Bulldogs responded with seven straight wins away from the comforts of home while climbing from No. 6 in The Times preseason poll to No. 2 last week.
Jeff Sagarin’s Indiana High School Girls Basketball Rankings have Seibert’s team ranked No. 9 overall and No. 8 among 4A schools. The Bulldogs also climbed into the No. 10 spot in the latest Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association Class 4A poll with the road wins bolstering their resume early on.
“It forced us to grow up pretty quickly,” Seibert said of the road swing. “With how young we are, I think it was a blessing in disguise. Being in some of those close games early is going to help us going forward here.”
Crown Point blew opponents out of their own gyms early on before picking up regular-season tournament wins against Sagarin No. 36 Warsaw and No. 37 Northridge. The Bulldogs’ first DAC win came Nov. 23 in front of a buzzing LaPorte gym against the No. 44 Slicers in what Phillips said was the toughest environment yet.
Crown Point held off a late Slicers charge to win 71-64 that night before a much-needed return home for three straight games. Phillips said those types of wins in unfamiliar environments are especially helpful given that the Bulldogs start a freshman point guard in Jessica Carrothers alongside sophomore Alyna Santiago.
Like Seibert, Phillips said the road swing could ultimately prove to be one of the best things to happen to Crown Point this season. It forced the Bulldogs to focus on the basketball itself and tune out everything else surrounding the floor. She’s hoping that sets the tone for the rest of the year.
“When you’re away you know you have to be on your game because the other team wants to take advantage of their home court,” Phillips said. “For us to be able to go and have that record with the way the schedule was really helped us gain a lot of confidence.”
Crown Point will put its experience on the road back to use Friday against the Vikings in Valparaiso. If the crowd is energized and the playing environment is challenging, that won’t catch anyone on the Bulldogs by surprise.
They’ve been dealing with it all year.
And nobody has beaten them yet.
“I think (the road swing) forces you to be mentally tough because you’re facing environments where there’s student sections and crowds with a lot of adversity away from home in an unfamiliar environment,” Seibert said. “That’s going to help us the rest of the way.”