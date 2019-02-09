LAPORTE — Crown Point didn't expect an undefeated regular season.
With two freshman starters in Jessica Carrothers and Lilly Stoddard, the Bulldogs knew they had talent but never planned to advance to the state's Final Four.
Throw all those expectations out the window. The 28-0 Bulldogs are Class 4A LaPorte Regional champs after knocking off undefeated Penn 54-47 in overtime Saturday.
“To be doing this with two freshmen is unreal,” Crown Point coach Chris Seibert said. “You could've told me that and I never would have thought (we'd be) in this situation with two freshmen.”
Carrothers has tormented opposing defenses all year and added another 19 points in the win, but Stoddard's rise is a relatively new development. Junior Abby Stoddard, Lilly's sister, started for much of the season and stood third among Bulldogs in points per game. When Abby Stoddard suffered a season-ending shoulder injury before sectionals, Crown Point rallied around her.
Lilly Stoddard wrote Abby's No. 30 on her blue Nikes and also honored her sister with her play. The 6-foot-3 center scored only three points but swatted multiple shots and forced Penn into a handful of air balls at the rim. The Kingsmen might as well have been blindfolded.
“We are playing for (Abby), and I really wish she was out here with us, but we're all just working harder and trying to basically … do well for her and win,” Lilly Stoddard said.
Crown Point saw the strategy Seibert knew all season the Bulldogs would face in the playoffs. Penn put two defenders on the ball whenever Carrothers called for a screen, and the Kingsmen successfully scrambled back to their positions upon Carrothers' passes.
The Bulldogs found no space, and the few open shots they created wouldn't go down. Crown Point made just two field goals in the first half.
Team defense kept Crown Point in the game, as Carrothers, Ellie VanDeel and Alyna Santiago used their quickness to keep the Kingsmen in front of them. Things changed, however, when Stoddard picked up her second foul on an offensive rebound midway through the second quarter.
Stoddard went to the bench for the rest of the half, and Penn outscored Crown Point 8-0 from then until halftime to take a 15-13 lead.
At long last, Carrothers broke free in the third quarter. Crown Point's star drove baseline for a contested layup, then drained a step-back long 2 over an outstretched Kingsmen arm the next possession. With time expiring in the third, Carrothers pulled up from the right wing and knocked down her only 3 of the game, as she flashed a look of exhaustion and exasperation after a frustrating first two-plus quarters.
“If things aren't going well for me, I usually just keep playing hard and let the game come to me,” Carrothers said. “When I made it, I was just kind of relieved I made a shot.”
Penn made a run thanks to defense and foul shooting before junior sharp-shooter Reganne Pate nailed a 3 with 18.9 seconds left to tie the game at 41. Carrothers missed a long 3-pointer, and the game went to overtime.
More opportunistic defense from Santiago saved the Bulldogs again in the extra period. The sophomore guard streaked in front of a pass meant for Pate and forced a layup up and in through contact for a three-point play. Santiago leapt in the air in celebration as the Bulldogs took a six-point lead they never surrendered.
“That was probably one of my best moments that I've ever had,” Santiago said. “... We just really wanted to be DAC champs and sectional champs. We wanted to win Regionals, too, but we knew that we would have to play with all of our heart and all of our physical capabilities.”
Girls basketball regional final: Crown Point vs. Penn
Girls basketball regional final: Crown Point vs. Penn
Girls basketball regional final: Crown Point vs. Penn
Girls basketball regional final: Crown Point vs. Penn
Girls basketball regional final: Crown Point vs. Penn
Girls basketball regional final: Crown Point vs. Penn
Girls basketball regional final: Crown Point vs. Penn
Girls basketball regional final: Crown Point vs. Penn
Girls basketball regional final: Crown Point vs. Penn
Girls basketball regional final: Crown Point vs. Penn
Girls basketball regional final: Crown Point vs. Penn
Girls basketball regional final: Crown Point vs. Penn
Girls basketball regional final: Crown Point vs. Penn
Girls basketball regional final: Crown Point vs. Penn
Girls basketball regional final: Crown Point vs. Penn
Girls basketball regional final: Crown Point vs. Penn
Robbie Weinstein covers Porter County prep sports and Valparaiso University athletics for The Times. You can find the Vanderbilt University and Northwestern University grad posted up on the nearest field of play or in front of the TV.
Get email notifications on Robert Weinstein daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Robert Weinstein posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.