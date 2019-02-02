LOWELL — The first two things that Crown Point coaches talk about before every game, drill during every practice and write on every dry erase board are rebounding and defense.
The Bulldogs made those coaches happy Saturday, winning a 62-32 game over E.C. Central with dominant performances in both categories.
“It’s the two things that are slump-proof, that are constant. You can always rebound and play defense,” Bulldogs coach Chris Seibert said.
C. P. (25-0) opened the second quarter with a 9-0 run and extended its lead to 20 points by the break. But the Cardinals punched back in the third quarter, cutting the Bulldogs advantage to only 14 at one point.
“The defensive intensity, the pressure that we were able to put on their guards, even when they made a run to respond and be mentally tough, that was the defining moment in the game,” Seibert said.
Crown Point stole 19 passes, led by freshman Jessica Carrothers’ eight. She also led all scorers with 32 points and added seven rebounds.
“I think we did a pretty good job (defensively), just pressured the ball and stole passes,” Carrothers said.
The Cardinals (14-10) won seven straight coming into the game after opening the season 7-9.
“I told my kids tonight that they lost to a very good team, a team that may make a run in the state tournament,” Cardinals coach Eric Kundich said. “We came out and tried to punch in the second half and it’s hard to come back from 15 or 20 down to that team.”
E.C. Central had a seven-game winning streak coming into the sectional semifinal. It will lose five seniors, including sisters Tiara and Taiyanna Jackson. Taiyanna Jackson is committed to Ole Miss.
“We’ve got three seniors, Amari Jefferson, Tiara Jackson, Taiyanna Jackson, they’ve meant a lot to the program,” Kundich said. “We always seem to run into a really strong team after a big win. These seniors have been through a lot and they may have deserved better. This year, in particular, I don’t think we’ve had more fun over the last month and half of the season in a long time that we had this year.”
Taiyanna Jackson led E.C. Central with 18 points and 16 rebounds.
The Bulldogs will meet Highland in the sectional final Monday. The Trojans topped Munster 41-30 in the first semifinal game.
Crown Point beat Munster 68-24 on Dec. 11.