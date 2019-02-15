CROWN POINT — Every day before Crown Point’s girls basketball team takes the floor for practice, coach Chris Seibert reminds his players of two words they want to embody: Fearless and relentless.
To the Bulldogs, it doesn’t matter that they’ll face state No. 1 Hamilton Southeastern in Saturday’s Class 4A LaPorte Semistate. They don’t care that the Royals are favorites. Even without starting center Abby Stoddard, Seibert said the 28-0 Bulldogs won’t slow the pace down or junk up the game with an exotic zone.
They want to be themselves.
“We’re gonna attack. We’re gonna be aggressive,” Seibert said. “I don’t know that we know how to play any other way at this point. We’ve done it for 28 games, and there’s gonna be no surprises here. We’re gonna push, we’re gonna press, and we’re gonna do everything that got us to this point.”
Hamilton Southeastern enters with a 25-1 record, and its only loss came against Kentucky power Ryle. The Royals rank 19th in USA Today’s Super 25 rankings, and they have a 5-star 2020 recruit in versatile guard Sydney Parrish, according to ESPN.com.
The 6-foot Parrish will test Crown Point’s wing depth, as 5-foot-10 wing Ellie VanDeel has the size, length and athleticism combination that could at least force Parrish into tough shots, but the Bulldogs’ other top perimeter defenders don’t have as much size.
Parrish scores 21.0 points per game on 51 percent shooting from the field, 39 percent from 3-point range and 76 percent from the free-throw line, and Seibert said she's "one of the top two or three players in the state."
“There’s really no weakness in her game,” Seibert said. “We just need to make her work for it and try and wear her down as the game goes on. Because she’s gonna score; it doesn’t matter who we put on her. That’s gonna happen, but we just can’t let her do it easily and do it while getting everyone else on her team involved.”
Crown Point star freshman point guard Jessica Carrothers struggled to a 4 of 13, six turnover night in the regional final win over Penn, but she got stronger throughout and posted a big third quarter as the Bulldogs built a 10-point lead.
Carrothers has established herself as one of the Region’s top perimeter defenders with her quick feet and hands to go with solid size for her position at 5-foot-7. While a handful of mid-range jumpers that have fallen all season for her missed the mark against previously undefeated Penn, she showed she can create clean looks against the state’s best.
If the Bulldogs win their first semistate since 1997, Carrothers' continued excellence will be the biggest reason why.
“We haven’t changed all year, and we’re definitely not gonna start now,” Seibert said. “That’s the only way we know how to do it. I’ve been proud of the kids all year with the way and the style they’ve played, with the tenacity and the heart. We’re just gonna go out and do the best we can on Saturday.”