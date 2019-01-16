The conversation was private, just player and coach one on one.
E.C. Central had just suffered a 43-32 loss to Valparaiso on the road Jan. 5. The Cardinals led by six with a little more than four minutes left but let the game slip away. Senior Taiyanna Jackson, the pulse of the team, wasn’t on the floor to stop the Vikings’ late rally.
Instead, she was on the bench. She committed three quick fouls over the course of about 30 seconds midway through the fourth and fouled out. The Cardinals were lost without her on the floor.
Cardinals head coach Eric Kundich could tell Jackson was frustrated. He pulled her aside and was transparent in explaining just how valuable Jackson was and will continue to be the rest of her Cardinal career. She couldn’t afford to be upset.
“He told me that in games like that I can’t allow myself to foul out,” said Jackson. “It not only lets my teammates down, it lets my coaches and myself down, too.”
The message was well received. Jackson responded with 67 points and 25 rebounds across back-to-back E.C. Central wins over Bishop Noll and West Side. The latter was a 37-point, 13-rebound outing in front of Tony Greene, Jackson’s future assistant coach at Ole Miss.
“That Valpo game might be a turnaround for her in terms of being mentally tough,” Kundich said. “She’s got to be mentally focused on carrying the team because we’re going to need her to.”
That’s no secret. Jackson sits atop the Cardinals scouting report and takes up plenty of lines below that.
E.C. Central entered Wednesday's game against Morton at 9-9 overall.
There isn’t much the 6-foot-5 center doesn’t do for the Cardinals whether that be working in the post, handling the ball on the perimeter or floating around on defense checking anyone who has the ball. She’s everywhere.
Jackson shies from credit and is quick to point out that all results come down to the team. That may be true but Kundich said there’s no hiding that his ESPN 4-star prospect dictates his team’s success.
“There’s certainly going to be pressure on her mentally the rest of the way if we want to make a run,” Kundich said, “because the only way we do that is if she takes us there.”
Jackson has the game to do it. The nationally acclaimed recruit chose Ole Miss over Marquette, Michigan State, Missouri and Virginia, among others. She said the Rebel coaching staff, particularly head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin, made her feel at home.
Ole Miss pitched Jackson on a timeline of working her way into the lineup as a freshman and potentially starting as a sophomore. McPhee-McCuin has connections to Team USA, the WNBA and a number of European professional clubs, Jackson said, which helped make the decision easy.
“I don’t want to stop in college,” Jackson said. “I want my career to continue professionally.”
But before that she has a high school career to complete. East Chicago needs her on the floor.
Kundich made that loud and clear after the loss to Valparaiso.
And Jackson responded.
“She’s always been so talented, but she’s matured a ton over the past few weeks,” Kundich said. “For us to be as good as what we can be, we’re going to need that out of her.”